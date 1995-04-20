DualVWAP

 Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4

 Description
Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.

 Features:
- Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly
- Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe
- Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP
- Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands
- Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm

Key Settings:
- Enable/disable Daily or Weekly VWAP
- Adjustable standard deviation multipliers (1.0, 2.0, etc.)
- Custom session hours for Daily VWAP
- Show/hide bands independently

 Perfect For:
- Swing traders using multiple timeframe analysis
- Day traders needing daily VWAP reference
- Position traders tracking weekly trends
- Technical analysts combining short and long-term views

 Easy Setup:
1. Attach to any chart
2. Configure your preferred settings
3. Start analyzing with dual VWAP levels
Dual Timeframe RSI
Davit Beridze
Индикаторы
Двойной RSI по временным рамкам - это новый технический индикатор, предназначенный для трейдеров, которые хотят сравнивать показатели Индекса Относительной Силы (RSI) из двух различных временных рамок на одном графике. Эта двойная перспектива позволяет трейдерам более эффективно идентифицировать подтверждения трендов и дивергенции. Например, трейдер может использовать RSI с одночасового графика наряду с дневным RSI, чтобы убедиться, что краткосрочные сделки соответствуют более широкому рыночному
FREE
