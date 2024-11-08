Ai Sergeant EA MT4

30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu

A fully automatic expert
Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology
All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc.
A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world)
The artificial intelligence of this expert is completely made by our team and has not been copied from market artificial intelligence, it is completely trained specifically for trading and, like other artificial intelligence, is not made for general purposes.
With global settings, it can be used in different accounts and different brokers and with the least capital
A combination of hundreds of different strategies, indicators and data
With permanent and lifelong support and dozens of other features...




Attributes:

  • Usable:
            in currency pairs: EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF
            in time frames: M30
            on Account type: Any
            in various brokers
            in prop companies (Works automatically with just one button switch)
            with minimum capital ($100)
            with low leverage (minimum tested leverage: 40)
            in American brokers (in accordance with FIFO rules - Works automatically with just one button switch)
  • With:
            TP and SL (Trades are protected by stop-losses)
            completely free and regular updates
            many, sufficient and simple settings
            diverse trading strategies
            excellent backtesting
            guide files for correct and fast use
            several blogs (FAQs, settings guide, test the expert, set file, expert execution, etc.)
            automatic training capability (artificial intelligence gains experience from its own training after each trade)
  • Built:
            by artificial intelligence (real backtesting)
            by the best and most powerful artificial intelligence processing systems
            by an experienced and professional team
            with the best and latest strategies, indicators, patterns
            with the most accurate data from major brokers
  • Without using dangerous strategies such as hedge, martingale, network, etc.
  • Suitable for all types of professional and beginner traders





Expert Strategy and Methodology:

Our team gives all kinds of data to the AI and the AI learns how to make successful trades.
Data means: Hundreds of indicators (famous indicators and personal indicators), Hundreds of patterns (candle patterns, price patterns, harmonic patterns, etc.) and some special data that we cannot disclose.

We tried to give the Expert Advisor new indicators and patterns so that the Expert Advisor can perform at its best. Because old indicators and patterns weaken the Expert Advisor's performance in the future.
We tried to give the Expert Advisor data from major brokers so that the Expert Advisor can perform at its best. Incorrect and inaccurate data weakens the Expert Advisor's performance.



Minimum tested capital
100$
Minimum tested leverage
1:40
Best brokers for this expert
Big and well-known brokers
Best currency pairs for this expert
EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF
Best time frames for this expert
M30
Account type
Any, Lower spreads are better
VPS
Preferred, but not mandatory
Settings
Default or settings we have put in the blog




Items used to train this expert's artificial intelligence:

  • Free indicators: 8
  • Custom indicators created by our team: 13
  • Patterns: 29
  • Data from major brokers: 7
  • Others: 52

We cannot disclose the exact details and especially the "other" options.
Please note that 1 copy of the source file of this Expert Advisor is also available for sale.
If you would like to purchase the source file with lifetime support, please message us.




Useful links:

  1. Link  1: Contact support
  2. Link  2: Our products
  3. Link  3: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
  4. Link  4: Settings guide
  5. Link  5: Guide to using the files you receive directly from us
  6. Link  6: Guide to installing and running Experts on the Meta Trader chart
  7. Link  7: An expert's test and analysis guide
  8. Link  8: Guide to creating an order (job)
  9. Link  9: Set File
  10. Link 10: Update the products
  11. Link 11: Our channel




Settings:

  • Risk per trade: Risk is the amount of money that is added or subtracted from your account in each trade. For example, if you risk 1% (and your capital is $1000) and your trade is profitable, you will earn 1%. That is, 0.01*1000 = $10, you earn $10.
  • Lot Size: From now on, you can set the lot amount manually. From 0.01 lots to 1000 lots. This mode is variable in the default settings. That is, in each trade, the lot amount is different. If you change these settings, the expert trades with a fixed amount of lots in each trade.
  • Enable FIFO rules: Enable or disable Limit the number of trades (signal) If this setting is " FALSE ", the number of signals or trades will increase. If this setting is " TRUE ", the number of signals or trades will be reduced. By " FALSE " these settings, the expert may perform several trades at the same time. For example, it may do several trade “buy” or “sell” in one process. be careful. If your risk is high, it is better not to " FALSE " this setting. If you want Expert to trade according to "FIFO" rules, do not " FALSE " this setting. FIFO rules are more important for American brokers.
  • PROP: If you are using this Expert Advisor in prop companies, enable these settings.
  • Take Profit (Point): You can adjust the TP value yourself. (Based on points) In the default mode (TP=0), the profit limit is determined by artificial intelligence. If you change the TP, you must also change the SL.
  • Stop Loss (Point): You can adjust the SL value yourself. (Based on points) In the default mode (SL=0), the profit limit is determined by artificial intelligence. If you change the SL, you must also change the TP.
  • Enable Trading days: If you enable this setting, the expert trades only on the days you want.
  • Trade on Mondeys/Trade on Mondeys/Wednesdays/Wednesdays/Wednesdays: If you want the expert to trade on this day, set this option to true. If you do not want the expert to trade on this day, set this option to false.
  • Enable Trailing Stop: Suppose you have a trade that is in profit. If you want to keep your profit, i.e. don't lose even when the trend reverses, this setup is useful for you. These settings reduce the loss limit. In other words, it moves behind the price. For example, your initial loss limit is 300 points. But now you are in profit and you have moved forward by 200 points, so with these settings, you can reduce your loss limit by 200 points and bring it to 100 points. Using these settings, the stop loss will move behind the price in the direction of profit. Enable this option to use this setting. For more information, you can search and read on Google.
  • Trailing Stop Activation (Point): This option specifies when the stop loss moves behind the price. For example, if you set this setting to 150, when your trade is 150 points in profit, the loss limit will move behind the price.
  • Trailing Stop Distance (Point): This option specifies that the distance between the loss limit and the current price should be a maximum of several points. For example, if you set this option to 100, the loss limit will move 100 points behind the price.
  • Enable Breakeven: Enable this section if you want to use the breakeven settings. Suppose your trade is currently running and has more than 500 points in profit, and you want to close the trade if the reversal and trading process is at a loss. To do this, enable these settings. That is, equal the loss limit with the opening price of the trade. In this case, if the trend returns, you will not lose and the trade will be closed with 0 points of profit and 0 points of loss.
  • Breakeven (Point): After reaching this amount of profit (based on the points), the expert sets the loss limit equal to the opening price of the expert. In the previous section, we found out what these settings are. Now we need to set these settings to be activated after a few points of profit. In default mode, the expert activates these settings after reaching 50 points of profit. That is, after 50 points of profit, the expert equates the amount of the loss limit with the opening price of the same transaction.
  • For information about other settings and instructions on how to use them, read the Settings Help page.





Frequently Asked Questions:

         What is a bonus?
         A gift for the purchase of our other products.
         Suppose you purchased an expert from us for $500, now you have a $250 discount on your second purchase.
         For example, if your choice for the second purchase is an expert for $400, you only need to pay $150. (You received a $250 bonus (discount) with your first purchase)

         What are the best settings?
         The default settings are usually the best settings. We've also included some examples of the settings we use on the Settings Help page.


         How many points is the TP and SL in each trade?
         The TP and SL  are different for each trade. The AI decides how many points the TP  and SL  will be.


         Should the expert be active all the time (24/7)? Does that mean I have to use VPS?
         It is better to have the Expert always running and not stop it. You can keep your computer on. But it is better to buy a VPS and make yourself comfortable.
         How much is the amount of lots in each trade? (in default settings)
         The amount of lots in each trade is based on the amount of risk and the amount of the loss limit. The amount of risk in each trade is 3%. But the amount of the SL and TP is not fixed. For this reason, the lot amount in each trade is                   different.


         What is the average number of trades?
         The number of trades in backtest and live are exactly the same. So you can see the number of trades in the backtest with your desired settings.
         For example, in the last month, then you will get the answer. The average number of trades in live is the same as the average number of trades in the backtest.
         Because of the different settings, I can't say one number that is the same for all buyers. So based on your settings, you can find the average.


         In the settings, is the calculation unit a pip or a point?
         All calculations are based on points.


         Can this expert be used in other symbols?
         You can run this expert in other symbols. Expert also trades. But the results of other symbols are not like the symbols we have proposed


         Are the updates free?
         Yes, updates are free for those who have purchased or rented Expert. We will put the new update on the site and Metatrader. You can enter the purchased products section and update the expert.


         Does the expert also trade with symbols that have suffixes, such as "EURUSD.c" or “ EURUSD.b” or “Gold” or “ EURUSD.a” or…, or does it require special settings?
         This expert automatically recognizes the symbol and trades.


         If you have any other questions, read the FAQ page or send us a message.





Be sure to contact us if you:

         have a problem with the backtest or your test result does not match our photos
         have a criticism or suggestion
         have a question that is not on the settings guide page
         have a question about bonuse
         have purchased 1 product from us and want to receive a bonus
         need settings that are not in the Expert





Hints:

         If you need a set file, you can use the "Settings Guide" (Link 4).
         We sell this Expert Advisor only on this site. Please ignore scammers' advertisements.
         Avoid buying scam versions that are sold at a lower price on other sites. This Expert Advisor is unhackable and those versions are fake and do not trade like this Expert Advisor at all.



Screenshots are from MetaTrader 5 version


Рекомендуем также
LFA EA Pro
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
Эксперты
Overview TDI Grid Basket v2.30a is a multi-basket grid EA built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals. It opens an initial trade when your TDI conditions align, then manages the position as a basket , adding grid entries only when price moves against the last entry by a defined grid step. The EA targets a basket-level take profit (from break-even) and includes a clear on-chart dashboard for performance and trade status. Core Features TDI Signal Engine (3 signal types) Sharkfin (ReEntr
RSI and CCI Version Lock Profit EA
Supomo
Эксперты
Ea with RSI and CCI Indicators. ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199. If your download EA Please reviews or comment for improvement,Thank's. LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products   PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860 The advantages of Ea RSI and CCI VERSION are:   :+:. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).   :+:. With Ea RSI and CCI, even if you float
Traderspro
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
Эксперты
TradersPro — Fully Automated Buy/Sell EA for Steady Growth Automated Buy/Sell EA Demo-tested: +200% Growth ️ Plug-and-Trade Setup — No Experience Needed Description: TradersPro is a fully automated Forex EA designed for consistent buy/sell trading with minimal supervision. It uses a smart trend-and-reversal logic with built-in risk management to help traders grow their accounts steadily. Developed after months of testing, TradersPro performs well in both trending and volatile market con
Ai Lieutenant EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
Эксперты
OtmScalp EA V1 - AI-робот для скальпинга EUR, золота и BTC OtmScalp EA V1 - Продвинутый AI-робот для скальпинга EUR, золота и BTC Специальное предложение: Только $499 (Обычная цена: $1200 - Скоро повышение!) Почему OtmScalp EA V1 - лучший выбор для трейдеров? Стабильная ежедневная прибыль - Оптимизирован для агрессивного, но контролируемого скальпинга 3 специализированные версии - Для пар EUR, золота (XAU/USD) и биткоина (BTC/USD) Полностью автоматизированная торговля - Работает 24/5 без вмешате
EurUsdHedgerWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Эксперты
EurUsdHedgerWizard - это профессиональная автоматическая торговая система, разработанная и оптимизированная для платформы MT4 и валютных пар EURUSD. Эта система работает независимо на вашем терминале, вы можете запустить ее на своем компьютере или на VPS, потому что компьютер должен быть включен, пока робот работает. Робот анализирует рынок 24 часа в сутки, благодаря чему он эффективнее человека. Обновления и оптимизации производятся на постоянной основе и будут доступны покупателю. Робот п
Manual Grid CM
Vladimir Khlystov
Эксперты
Советник помогает выставлять сети отложенных ордеров и собирать профит с любого движения цены. С его помощью можно торговать по многим сеточным стратегиям. Так же можно его использовать для сопровождения открытых позиций. «Buy Stop» — открывать сеть отложенных стоп ордеров на продажу «Sell Stop» — открывать сеть отложенных стоп ордеров на покупку «Buy Limit»- открывать сеть отложенных лимит ордеров на продажу «Sell Limit» — открывать сеть отложенных лимит ордеров на покупку «Close Buy» — кнопка
RSI Divergence Trader
Bogdan Ilie Talpos
4.89 (9)
Эксперты
Try the default settings on M5 EURUSD,  M5 EURCAD, M5 NZDUSD. See the comment section for a set file for M5 EURJPY, M5 USDJPY, M5 USDCAD. Link to the TELEGRAM group is also in the comment section. User Manual ================================================================================================ Recommended broker:  IC Markets Recommended account: 1:500 leverage, low spread (ECN), minimum 500$ (recommended 1k) ===========================================================================
Harvesta
Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
5 (2)
Эксперты
Harvesta  is an Expert Advisor that makes use of   "Probabilistic approach" to trade the congestion zones   using the   demand and supply principles. It is   smart,   robust, not adversely affected by any broker, leverage, and slippage.  Recommendations Timeframe: M 15  Balance: 3000  Pairs: NZDCAD, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, NZDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD. Settings: The default settings are already configured for the trading currency pairs. Lot: Use 0.01 lot and 0.02 recovery addi
Vision Fx v
Samuel Nancwat Isaac
Эксперты
Представляем советник Vision fx, сложный торговый робот, созданный для извлечения выгоды из динамического взаимодействия краткосрочных и долгосрочных моделей разворота на рынке Форекс. В отличие от других роботов, этот советник избегает сеточных или арбитражных стратегий, обеспечивая безопасный и расчетный торговый опыт. Советник Vision fx идеально подходит для трейдеров любого уровня подготовки, как опытных, так и начинающих. Эта универсальная торговая система оснащена множеством функций, вкл
PO Osaa Simple Beginner
Samuel Akinbowale
Эксперты
PO_OSAA:Simple Beginner — это простой и удобный советник, предназначенный для открытия и закрытия ордеров. Предназначен для самостоятельного использования. Эксперт PO_OSAA:Simple Beginner открывает несколько рыночных ордеров на основе авторского алгоритма и модифицирует их, устанавливая тейк-профит и стоп-лосс. Например: если есть условия для покупки, советник открывает ордер на покупку, а затем изменяет его, устанавливая стоп-лосс в xPip и тейк-профит в (xPip)*3. Советник может использовать фор
FREE
Team Trading Gbp Aud Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System   is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this way,
Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Team Trading Gbp Nzd
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Glitter Grass
Aleksandr Nadein
Эксперты
СОВЕТНИК"GG"-УНЕВЕРСАЛЬНЫЙ,УМЕЕ ТОРГОВАТЬСАМ И С ПОМОЩЬЮ ТРЕЙДЕРА! В ПАНЕЛЕ УКАЗЫВАЕТСЯ ВСЯ ПРОСАДКА,ЧТО ПОМОГАЕТ ПРИ ТОРГОВЛЕ. ПРИСУТСТВУЮТ КНОПКИ   1.ЗАКРЫТИЕ ПРИБЫЛЬНЫХ ОРДЕРОВ  2. ЗАКРЫТИЕ ВСЕХ ОРДЕРОВ  3. ЛОКИРОВАНИЕ ДАННЫХ ПОЗИЦИЙ ДЛЯ НАСТРОЙКИ СОВЕТНИКА ИСПОЛЬЗУЕТСЯ РАССТОЯНИЕ,КОТОРОЕ ЗАВИСИТ ОТ ТРЕНДА ДЛЯ ОПРИДИЛЕНИЯ ТРЕНДА , ЕСТЬ СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЙ АЛГОРИТМ! ПРИ ТОРГОВЛЕ,МОЖНО ДОБАВЛЯТЬ ОТКРЫТИЕ ОРДЕРОВВ РУЧНУЮ,ТАК ЖЕ МОЖНО ЛОКИРОВАТЬ ВСЕ ОТКРЫТЫЕ ОРДЕРА! ЕСЛИ,НЕ ТОРГОВАТЬ С ПОМОЩЬЮ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛ
Lemm Scalper EA MT4
Fabio Sanna
Эксперты
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
JesUsdjpy MT4
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Эксперты
Полная документация для экспертного советника (EA) JesUsdJpy Обзор Для достижения наилучших результатов:   Основная стратегия (Main Strategy) : Установите значение true для основной стратегии USD/JPY, затем используйте настройки по умолчанию.   Стратегия 2 (Strategy2) : Установите значение false , если только вы не предпочитаете использовать эту стратегию. Этот экспертный советник (EA) специально разработан для форекс-трейдеров, с акцентом на оптимизацию работы с валютной парой USD/JPY на таймфр
Budicon Beast Mode
Olabode Egbeyemi Adu
Эксперты
"Режим Prop Firm! Набор файлов доступен для валютных пар Forex Режим Monster Mode Budicon: Beast Mode Разблокируйте силу точности с нашим экспертным советником! Благодаря высокоэффективному управлению рисками, 6 мощным торговым системам, и когда дело доходит до управления вашими сделками, наша передовая система управления сделками занимает ведущее положение. От защиты прибыли через частичное взятие прибыли до обеспечения безубыточности с помощью настроек, Budicon дает вам контроль, как никогд
Universal MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Если вы постоянно в поисках нового торгового робота и хотите купить Форекс советник один раз и на долгое время, то этот торговый робот именно для вас. Он может удовлетворить требования большинства трейдеров, как новичков, так и профессионалов. Я имею многолетний опыт в разработке торговых роботов как для себя так и на заказ, и понимаю, о чем говорю. Информацию обо мне вы можете найти в профиле Напишите мне после покупки если хотите получить  подарок! Основные преимущества эксперта: Множество
Xgrid Scalper MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Эксперты
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Paribas
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Трендовый советник, стратегия которого основана на торговле в зонах разворота цены. Не сетка, не мартингейл, имеет фиксированный стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Адаптирован для 4- и 5-значных котировок. Для работы рекомендую использовать его на VPS-сервере. Таймфреймы – M5-H1. Рекомендованный минимальный депозит – 500 единиц базовой валюты. Рекомендации Бэктестирование и оптимизацию следует проводить на котировках 99.90%. С проскальзываниями и комиссией, приближенными к реальным рыночным условиям. Пере
BitcoinRobotTradingEA
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Эксперты
Представляю вам моего нового эксперта BitcoinRobotTradingEA. Этот советник использует концепцию следования тенденциям при проведении анализа рынка, таким образом, он доит всю торговую настройку по тренду. Анализируя рыночные тенденции с точностью при вводе транзакций, этот советник также учитывает зону Orderblock вместе с потоком ордеров рынка, что делает анализ более точным, поэтому этот экспертный советник считается одним из лучших продуктов на финансовом рынке. Алгоритм, используемый при раз
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Эксперты
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
Quantum Pulse EA
Jingzhi Wang
Эксперты
Unlock Your Trading Potential with Quantum Pulse EA  This automated trading system is designed to carry out "pullback" trades, with a specific focus on non-trending pairs like AUDCAD and NZDCAD. It is programmed to recognize important support and resistance levels in the Forex market, with an emphasis on price reversals after notable price movements in different directions. By utilizing Moving Averages and Average True Range, the Expert Advisor is able to identify the best entry points for pullb
Team Trading Gbp Aud
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Trading Intraday EA
Sahid Akbar
Эксперты
ТОРГОВЛЯ ВНУТРИ ДНЯ EA- Forex Robot MT4. Возможно, вы пробовали несколько разных советников, но не все оправдали ваши ожидания. Мы хотели бы пригласить вас проверить нашу систему, чтобы увидеть, как работает советник. TRADING INTRADAY EA — один из лучших форекс-роботов, которые вы найдете на рынке. После завершения покупки свяжитесь с нами, чтобы мы могли выслать вам подробное описание советника TRADING INTRADAY EA, доступного в версии MetaTrader 4 для MT5, которую мы скоро выпустим. Это страт
Trend Reversal Explorer
Olha Blau
Эксперты
Trend Reversal Explorer — надёжный трендовый советник, который точно определяет окончание отката или коррекции и открывает сделки по направлению основного тренда. Использует защитный Stop Loss , не применяет мартингейл и сетки ордеров , что делает торговлю стабильной и безопасной. Показывает отличные результаты на XAUUSD , с минимальными просадками и высокой точностью входов. Попробуйте — стабильность в каждой сделке!
Trend Control
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
Trend Control - трендовый советник, определяющий направление тренда и закрытием позиций только в момент разворота тренда. Советник оснащен минимальным набором самых необходимых функций для упрощения работы с ним. Советник наиболее подходит для работы на валютной паре - "EURUSD", на периоде "M5". Советник подходит для работы как для пятизначных котировок так и для четырехзначных. Советник оснащен Stop Loss. В своей основе советник не использует каких-либо рисковых систем с повышением объема или у
Team Trading Gbp Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Buffalo GOLD Scalper MT4
Doan Vuong Thai
Эксперты
System Overview: This Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading on XAUUSD using price action and volatility. Combines Martingale strategy, Scalping and Hedging strategy. Works best on M1 timeframe. in september and october 2025 i test with 20000usd demo account , profit per month reach 25%. Core Specifications 1. Platform: MetaTrader 4 2. Symbol: XAUUSD 3. Main Timeframe: M1 4. Additional Timeframes: M5, M15, M30 5. Minimum Deposit: 20,000 USD (you can use Cents account) 5. Leverage: 1:
С этим продуктом покупают
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Эксперты
AlphaCore System   - это профессиональный торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, использующий стратегию торговли на основе динамического анализа локальных экстремумов и статистического прогнозирования пробоев. === Купите AlphaCore System MT4, и вы сможете получить AlphaCore System для MT5 бесплатно! === За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Торговая концепция Советник работает по методологии   адаптивных ценовых коридоров . Система непрерывно отслеживает формирование локал
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
Эксперты
ThraeX – скальпирование на M1. (DAX, XAU, etc) Вдохновлённый дисциплиной и точностью римской эпохи, ThraeX — это специализированный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для высокочастотной торговли с использованием 1-минутного графика. Он предназначен для обработки быстрых колебаний рынка, стремясь выявлять и реагировать на краткосрочные ценовые движения с высокой скоростью и адаптивностью. Ключевые характеристики: ️ Логика скальпинга для M 1 – Предназначен для высокоч
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Эксперты
The       Opening Range Breakout Master   — это профессиональная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная для извлечения выгоды из институциональных торговых концепций, таких как       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) и стратегии на основе ликвидности   . Этот экспертный советник автоматизирует обнаружение и выполнение       прорывы диапазона открытия (ORB)       в течение ключевых мировых сессий Forex, включая       Лондон, Нью-Йорк, Токио и Midnight Killzones   , по
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Эксперты
Одна из самых мощных автоматических торговых стратегий 2025 года Мы преобразовали одну из сильнейших ручных торговых стратегий 2025 года в полностью автоматический торговый советник , основанный на TMA (треугольная скользящая средняя) с логикой CG . Данный Expert Advisor разработан для точных входов, умных отложенных ордеров и строгого контроля риска , что делает его подходящим как для валютных пар Forex, так и для золота (XAUUSD) . Советник лучше всего работает на ECN-счетах со спредом ниже 10
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Эксперты
EvoTrade: Первая самообучающаяся торговая система на рынке Позвольте представить EvoTrade — уникальный торговый советник, созданный с использованием передовых технологий компьютерного зрения и анализа данных. Это первая на рынке самообучающаяся торговая система, работающая в режиме реального времени. EvoTrade анализирует рыночные условия, адаптирует стратегии и динамически подстраивается под изменения, обеспечивая исключительную точность в любых условиях. EvoTrade использует передовые нейронные
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
Эксперты
После покупки напишите мне, чтобы получить руководство в формате PDF и ссылку на подробное видео с объяснениями!!! Всегда запускайте EA с настройками!!! Скачать SETFILE и инструкцию здесь   Candle Power EA Стратегия акций на основе возврата к среднему для индекса S&P 500 Пять комбинированных стратегий в рамках портфельного подхода – разработаны для волатильных рыночных фаз, коррекций и в качестве потенциальной тактической защиты портфеля. _______________________________________________________
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Эксперты
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (2)
Эксперты
About Warp Drive Forex AI is a GBPUSD scalper, it trades at night time when the volume is low and the winning chances are high. Its uses a high accuracy scalping strategy backed up with a unique and effective risk management technique. Join our   MQL5 group   for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the MT5 version   here. This is the Pro version of W Drive Forex AI, in Pro version, a user can adjust all the settings including the lot size as well. You can find the  
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
УЛЬТРА-ОПТИМИЗИРОВАННАЯ ВЕРСИЯ – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 в версии для MT4 — это самая мощная, стабильная и усовершенствованная версия на сегодняшний день. HFT — это скальпер с высокой частотой сделок, торгующий исключительно золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M1, выполняющий множество сделок ежедневно. Он поддерживает кредитное плечо до 1:500 и работает с очень разумными объемами лота , соответствующими настоящей скальпинг-стратегии. Поэтому требуется специальный скальпинг-счёт (RAW или EC
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Эксперты
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Trend Following Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
Эксперты
TREND FOLLOWING PRO EA 1. OVERVIEW The Trend-Following EA is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on market trends using moving averages. By analyzing price momentum, this EA identifies optimal trade entries and exits, ensuring effective trend-based trading. It is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to following market movements without manual intervention. 2. Trading Strategy The EA identifies trend direction based on the crossover of Fast and Slow Moving Averag
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Эксперты
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.66 (62)
Эксперты
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Эксперты
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Эксперты
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
MicroTrend Scalping for Gold XAUUSD
Mahmud Hisso
Эксперты
MicroTrend Scalping EA for Gold XAUUSD (MT4) Автоматический скальпинговый Expert Advisor для MT4 для Gold (XAUUSD) , торговля XAUUSD M1 , скальпинг золота , микротрендовый скальпинг , тик-моментум , стратегия входа по откату , трейлинг-стоп , хеджирующий скальпер по золоту , низкорисковый EA для золота , MT4 Expert Advisor для торговли золотом . Рекомендуемые условия торговли • Символ: Gold (XAUUSD) • Таймфрейм: M1 (1 минута) • Минимальный стартовый капитал: от 300 € • Рекомендуемый старт
Другие продукты этого автора
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
EA i MT5
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136348 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in various brokers         in prop companies         with minimum capital ($100)  
FREE
EA i MT4
Indra Maulana
1 (1)
Эксперты
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This expert is created by almost free artificial intelligence (Chat GPT) This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136347 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in variou
FREE
Chat Ai MT5
Indra Maulana
3 (2)
Утилиты
Friends, this tool does not work in backtesting and you must run it live. Chat Ai assistant a versatile and intelligent AI assistant Talk to the AI, get advice from it, give it orders Can be used in all charts, time frames, symbols, markets and... With a very simple interface This tool is an artificial intelligence assistant that you can chat with. You can give him different commands. for example: Tell him to open a buy order for you. Or tell him to close your sales deals Or tell it to change
Multi Ai EA MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (1)
Эксперты
50% discount for one week only An expert based on artificial intelligence and neural network 99% of this expert's strategy is in charge of artificial intelligence A complex neural network with multiple filters Experience multiple experts in one expert I have provided you with several months of artificial intelligence training with powerful new and advanced computers (and several years of programming effort) at the lowest price. Features of this expert: Can be used:       in several different c
Ai Soldier EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert is completely made by our team and has
Ai Corporal EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert is completely made by our team and has
Ai Lieutenant EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest
Ai Captain EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125970 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
Ai Major EA MT4
Indra Maulana
5 (1)
Эксперты
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Ai Colonel EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Ai General EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Ai Minister EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Ai President EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Ai King EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
100% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this exper
Ai God EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
100% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this exper
AiM EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
100% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expe
Ai UC EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
This expert is under construction and is not yet completed The development of this expert will be completed in 2 years at most. Our goal in publishing this expert is to attract capital to develop our best expert. This expert will definitely be the best expert of our team. To participate in this project, you can buy this expert at the lowest possible price. This expert will definitely be the most expensive expert of our team in the future. This expert will be built with the latest methods and st
Chat Ai MT4
Indra Maulana
Утилиты
Friends, this tool does not work in backtesting and you must run it live. Chat Ai assistant a versatile and intelligent AI assistant Talk to the AI, get advice from it, give it orders Can be used in all charts, time frames, symbols, markets and... With a very simple interface This tool is an artificial intelligence assistant that you can chat with. You can give him different commands. for example: Tell him to open a buy order for you. Or tell him to close your sales deals Or tell it to change
Ai Soldier EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert is completely made by our team and has
Ai Corporal EA MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (1)
Эксперты
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert is completely made by our team and has
Ai Sergeant EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest
Ai Lieutenant EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest
Ai Captain EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125969 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
Ai Major EA MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (5)
Эксперты
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Ai Colonel EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Ai Minister EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Ai President EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Ai King EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
100% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this exper
Ai God EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
100% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this exper
Фильтр:
John Harper
33
John Harper 2025.01.12 13:18 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ответ на отзыв