Kalifx trailing stop EA

5

KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility for MetaTrader 4

The KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility is a tool for automated stop-loss management on the MetaTrader 4 platform.
It monitors open positions and dynamically adjusts the stop-loss level as the price moves in favor of the trade.
The utility can also place initial stop-loss and take-profit levels and apply breakeven rules once the trade reaches a defined profit distance.

Core Functionality

1. Trailing Stop Logic

When the market moves in the direction of an open trade and reaches the user-defined Trailing Start distance,
the utility begins adjusting the stop-loss automatically.
The stop-loss is updated at intervals determined by the Trailing Step parameter — ensuring that the stop-loss trails the price in small, controlled increments without excessive repositioning.

  • Trailing Start (pips): Distance in pips before the trailing stop activates.

  • Trailing Step (pips): Minimum change in price required before the stop-loss is updated again.

  • Trailing Stop (pips): Automatically moves the stop-loss as the trade goes into profit, maintaining a set distance behind the current price. This helps lock in profits while allowing the trade room to continue running.

This approach allows gradual profit protection while maintaining flexibility during volatile price movement.

2. Breakeven System

The breakeven function shifts the stop-loss to the entry price (plus an optional offset) when the trade reaches a percentage of the take-profit level.

  • BE % of Take-Profit: Defines when breakeven should activate, relative to the TP distance.

  • BE Offset (pips): Adds a small safety buffer beyond entry to cover spread or commissions.

Once triggered, the stop-loss is adjusted to ensure the position remains risk-free.

3. Automatic SL/TP Placement

If a trade opens without a defined stop-loss or take-profit, the utility can automatically assign them according to preset values.
This guarantees that every trade is protected immediately after execution.

Input Parameters

Category Parameter Description
General Automatic SL & TP Enable automatic stop-loss and take-profit placement
Trailing Use Trailing Stop? Enable or disable trailing function
Trailing Start (pips) Distance before trailing begins
Trailing Step (pips) Step size between stop-loss updates
  Trailing Stop (pips) Distance the stop-loss maintains behind the current price
Breakeven Use Breakeven? Enable or disable breakeven system
BE % of Take-Profit Activation threshold for breakeven
BE Offset (pips) Distance beyond breakeven


Usage Notes

  • Attach the utility to any chart where you want trades to be managed automatically.

  • Works with manual trades or Expert Advisors.

  • Compatible with all trading instruments and timeframes.

  • Test on a demo account before using on live funds to confirm parameter suitability.

  • Support is available via the MQL5 message system.

Support

For assistance or customization inquiries, please contact the author via the MQL5 comments section or the private messaging system.

    If you’d like a custom version of this EA with your own inputs or extra features, please don’t hesitate to ask — I’ll gladly do it for the price of a cup of coffee ☕.
    评分 5
    Leo1972403
    66
    Leo1972403 2025.10.18 12:34 
     

    A helpful and kind person, very good at developing expert consultants, after contacting him I asked if it was possible to modify this ea and he did it without problems.A helpful and kind person, very good at developing expert consultants, after contacting him I asked if it was possible to modify this ea and he did it without problems.

    Rich8989
    718
    Rich8989 2025.10.18 08:29 
     

    very good trade management indicator. Fully recommended.

    Жалгаскали Усенгалиев
    646
    Жалгаскали Усенгалиев 2025.07.18 15:00 
     

    хорошо работает

    推荐产品
    OTRX Fimathe Backtest
    Fabio Rocha
    实用工具
    OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
    FREE
    Market Profile 3
    Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
    3 (2)
    指标
    Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
    FREE
    Average Trailing Stop
    Mehmet Cak
    5 (2)
    实用工具
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New version of this product is here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59924?source=Site+Profile+Seller -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL TAKE PROFIT & TOTAL TRAILING STOP. Average Take Profit & Average Trailing Stop. Setup  TO
    FREE
    EasyClose MT4
    Nina Yermolenko
    4 (1)
    实用工具
    A simple and convenient utility for closing orders. It can close both all orders together as well as buy, sell or pending orders separately. Has an intuitive graphical interface. MT5 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78599 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
    FREE
    Volume Weighted ATR MT4 Indicator by PipTick
    Michal Jurnik
    4.67 (3)
    指标
    The   Volume Weighted ATR indicator   is a helpful tool for measuring market activity. It is based on the idea of the Volume-Weighted ATR. Combining these two elements helps identify potential turning points or breakout opportunities. The indicator for the classification of the activity of the market uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, where the VWATR bar is located (relative to the moving average), it is labelled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high or ultra high. Th
    FREE
    Calc for MT4
    Radim Kucera
    5 (2)
    实用工具
    This indicator is designed to provide all useful information about symbol, account, positions and profit. It is developed for improving trader's money management. Parameters Calc can be divided to separate blocks. Each block is possible to hide, set its own color and other properties. Block symbol: This block displays information about actual SPREAD, POINT VALUE (in deposit currency for 1 lot), SWAP LONG and SHORT. Show symbol info - display/hide this block Color of symbol info - color of this
    FREE
    Pip and Margin Value
    SHANE O MAR EDWARDS
    实用工具
    This is a basic tool that displays the Pip Value and Margin  required for each symbol. It displays the same information for both a standard lot and the amount based on lot amount entered in the input section. It allows you to use different colors for each line Font Size FontType (Based on what fonts are installed in the system folder on the pc. Set to Ariel by default if the font entered is not available.) Allows X &Y coordinates so you can decide where on the chart the info is displayed.
    FREE
    ForexBob 1 Click Closer Button
    Manpreet Singh
    实用工具
    ForexBob 1 Click Button is very impresive forex tool for scalpers: 1. Helpful in Closing multiple trades in just Single Click. 2. Scalper can benefits the most who always eager to close multiple trades in averaging and lock the profits fast. 3. It helps to avoid latency and so profits can be locked where we need. 4. Easy to Install, same as we install any expert advisor. 5. Speed of closing trades depends on your broker's server speed. If you find any improvements we are open to your feedback
    FREE
    TPX Connect All
    TPX
    指标
    After purchasing the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator, you must download this indicator which will link and feed market data to the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator and will provide all Supply Demand price signals, ATR Stop, VAH and VAL, trend values ​​with the ADX, and POC prices and locations in the market. Just download it and Dash will locate the indicator to retrieve the information!
    FREE
    TropangFX Auto TP and SL MT4
    Jordanilo Sarili
    实用工具
    FREE UNTIL FEBRUARY 14, 2023 SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. This version is only auto set of Takeprofit and StopLoss Main Version  of  TropangFX:   MT4 Version  |  MT5 Version Recommended timeframe:   H1 Supported currency pairs:  GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF ,   USDCAD, USDCHF ,  AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD and many more... Requirements The EA requires good brokerage conditions:   low spread   and   slippage   during the rollover time. I advise using a really   good ECN brok
    FREE
    SL and TP Setter
    Giacomo Barone
    4 (1)
    实用工具
    You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
    FREE
    Smart FVG indicator MT4
    Ahmad Kazbar
    5 (1)
    指标
    Smart FVG 指标 MT4 – MetaTrader 4 高级公平价值缺口检测 Smart FVG 指标为 MetaTrader 4 提供专业的公平价值缺口（Fair Value Gap，FVG）检测、监控和告警功能，所有信息都直接显示在图表上。它将基于 ATR 的过滤与结构感知逻辑相结合，帮助你去除噪音、适应流动性，并只保留最关键的不平衡区域，从而做出更加精确的交易决策。 主要优势 精准的 FVG 检测：识别真正的市场低效，而不仅仅是简单的 K 线价格跳空。 基于 ATR 的自适应精度：根据不同市场与周期自动过滤低质量信号。 实时有效性跟踪：当价格填补或突破缺口时，相关区域会被自动延伸、调整或删除。 高度可视化与自定义：可根据任何模板自定义颜色、线型和填充样式。 实用告警功能：对新出现、被填补或被突破的 FVG 提供实时通知。 性能优化：轻量化设计，适合多品种、多周期同时扫描。 工作原理 将指标加载到任意 MT4 品种与时间周期图表上。 算法会扫描历史与实时 K 线，标出当前有效的 FVG 区域。 ATR 逻辑会根据当前波动率和流动性动态调整检测条件。 当价格完全回补缺口
    FREE
    Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MT4
    Mehnoosh Karimi
    指标
    Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a hybrid technical analysis system designed to deliver accurate trading signals by combining multiple advanced indicators. By analyzing trend direction, market momentum, and buying/selling pressure simultaneously, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability trade opportunities while minimizing false signals.   Core Components of the Indicator The Lion Arrow Super Arrow indicat
    FREE
    SnowyOwlFree
    RODION SLOTIN
    3 (2)
    专家
    The free version of the snowyowl trend adviser, which is based on determining combinations of candle patterns. A virtual trailing stop tracks each open order and groups open orders to close them simultaneously. In the free version, you can only work on one timeframe, while in the paid version, opening orders on the selected TF is a signal to open orders on lower TF.
    FREE
    Trading Sessions Timings
    Sahil Shokeen
    指标
    The Sessions Partition Indicator draws clear, accurate session separators for the Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions. It automatically adapts to your broker’s server time and allows full GMT customization. Designed especially for IC Markets (Winter – GMT+2) , this indicator gives traders a clean visual structure of the market’s intraday phases – making session-based strategies MUCH easier to follow. Key Features 4 Major Forex Sessions Marked Sydney Session Tokyo Session Lon
    FREE
    Trade Panel Pro by RunwiseFX
    Runwise Limited
    4.85 (34)
    实用工具
    Fully functional manual trade panel with risk/reward, auto SL, lot size calculation, one-click trading, hidden (virtual) stop loss/take profit and pending orders, scale in and out of trades (partial close), news events and more. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Brings an incredible amount of functionality to MetaTrader for free and for both demo and live accounts. Features Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount or dynamic lots Automatic take profit base
    FREE
    The Solution A Universal Language Called Sekanas
    Aydin Sarihan
    指标
    Spread Sekanas: The True Cost of Your Trade Stop guessing with pips and points. Start seeing the real , proportional cost of the spread with the Spread Sekanas indicator. The traditional spread, measured in pips, is misleading. A 2-pip spread on EUR/USD is completely different from a 2-pip spread on GBP/JPY or a $2 spread on Gold. This makes it impossible to consistently compare your real trading costs across different instruments. The Spread Sekanas indicator solves this problem by measuring th
    FREE
    Forex Market Profile and Vwap
    Lorentzos Roussos
    4.86 (7)
    指标
    外汇市场概况（简称FMP） 这不是什么： FMP 不是经典的字母编码 TPO 显示，不显示整体图表数据配置文件计算，并且不将图表分段并计算它们。 它能做什么 ： 最重要的是，FMP 指示器将处理位于用户定义频谱左边缘和用户定义频谱右边缘之间的数据。 用户只需用鼠标拉动指示器的每一端即可定义频谱。 当指标右边缘被拉到实时柱并进一步（到未来）时，指标被认为是“实时的”（它会更新新柱） 该指标将一个“锚点”对象放在它所附加的图表上，然后将该锚点与硬盘驱动器上的文件相关联。 这允许您在图表上运行一个持续的 FMP，您的设置在重新启动时持续存在，直到图表 - 或指标 - 关闭。 FMP 指标可以在一个图表上运行多个自身实例，并且您可以命名它们。（名称在指标数据中显示为半透明，以便您能够区分它们） 指标的数据窗口被快速切换控件包围，当它们的状态发生变化时，这些控件会更新该图表的指标设置的“内存”。 左手柄、右手柄和数据窗口的显示可以自定义。您可以从 13 种不同的样式组合中进行选择，或者选择每个部分的单独样式（从 13 种中选择）。 您可以选择显示与光谱左侧对齐、在中间对称居中、与光谱右侧
    FREE
    Minutes and Seconds on Chart
    Saranjit Dosanjh
    5 (1)
    实用工具
    The Saz_Timer indicator belongs to the Saz_Forex suite of professional indicators designed by Traders, for Traders. This indicator will show minutes and seconds of real time on the chart window. The indicator uses the OnTimer() event so it can update even while no ticks received on the chart. The text is shown toward the bottom right of the chart, encircled red in the screenshot. Inputs: Text Colour, allows selection of the colour for the text.
    FREE
    Boleta Easy Trade Mt4
    Silvio Garcia Wohl
    实用工具
    When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
    FREE
    Virtual Assistant MINI
    Filip Valkovic
    实用工具
    Virtual Assistant MINI   VIRTUALL ASSISTANT = MAKE YOUR TP AND SL VIRTUAL!   Tool meant to control your stop loss and take profit by converting them to virtual SL/TP (with support for TRAILING) Convert all SL and TP to virtual so your exits on trades are hidden from your broker! Run this EA on any graph, choose 1MIN timeframe (VA is autosaving data only on new bar detected, so graph TF equals to VA autosave period) !!! When using virtual trade exits, stable connection is needed for order executi
    FREE
    Rainbow MT4
    Jamal El Alama
    指标
    Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
    FREE
    IceFX TradeInfo
    Norbert Mereg
    4.77 (44)
    实用工具
    IceFX 的 TradeInfo 是一款工具指标，显示当前账户和持仓的重要信息。 显示信息: 有关当前账户的信息 (结余, 净值, 可用保证金)。 当前点差, 当前回撤 (DD), 计划利润, 预计亏损, 等等。 开仓数量, 交易量 (手数), 盈利。 今日和昨日的范围。 距下一根柱线的剩余时间。 最后一日的盈利信息 (与 IceFX ProfitInfo 指标集成)。 风险- 基于开新仓的手数信息。 MagicNumber 过滤器。 注释过滤器。
    FREE
    AP Vwap Bands Pro MT4
    Allan Graham Pike
    指标
    AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT4) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open). Why
    FREE
    Magic Keyboard
    Nabil Oukhouma
    实用工具
    With the Magic Keyboard (MT4 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133390?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
    RPG Gamers Trade Manager EA
    Ephraim Albacite Umpan
    专家
    智慧交易系統簡介 本智慧交易系統是一款經過驗證且廣泛測試的自動化交易系統，旨在基於評估的交易約束下實現穩定執行。 其交易邏輯已在真實交易環境中經過長期測試和驗證，重點在於執行穩定性、回撤控制和嚴格遵守規則，而非投機性表現。 所有交易決策均使用內部編碼邏輯自動執行，無需人工幹預。 驗證和測試背景 本智慧交易系統是成熟開發和測試流程的成果，透過在評估型交易環境中常用的外部定義交易規則和限制條件下重複部署而不斷改進。 測試重點包括： 基於規則的穩定執行 風險和回撤控制 在不同市場條件下的穩定表現 本產品並非實驗性軟體，而是經過持續迭代和實際應用驗證的成熟演算法邏輯。 開發者經驗 本智慧交易系統由一位擁有七年以上自動化交易系統設計經驗的專業演算法交易開發人員所開發。 在此期間，我們開發、測試並部署了數百個智慧交易系統（EA），從而建構了以下方面的精細化和結構化方法： 交易自動化架構 高階風險管理邏輯 基於評估的執行行為 主要特性 經過驗證的演算法邏輯 自動交易執行 可配置的風險和資金管理 結構化訂單處理 無需使用 DLL 或外部連接 重要訊息
    FREE
    Delete All
    Sergio D. Rocha
    实用工具
    This is a very silly script but perhaps you find it useful. It deletes all objects from the chart. I recommend setting a hot key to call it just by pressing a couple of keys on your keyboard.  To avoid accidental deletion of object, the script will ask you to confirm the action as you won't be available to restore them with "undo" (Ctrl+Z).
    FREE
    Lot Calculate
    Maksim Neimerik
    实用工具
    This simple but useful script calculates the lot in % of the deposit. It is indispensable for risk management. There is only one customizable parameter: MaxRisk - risk in % for lot calculation. The product works as a standard script. Launch it once on an appropriate chart and start trading using the calculated lot value. Genious is simplicity! Happy trading!
    FREE
    Implied Trader
    Ciprian Ghebanoaei
    专家
    Implied Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   AUDCAD M30 timeframe. Parameter configuration is not necessary for EA. Only the size of the lot you intend to use needs to be chosen. 0.1 is the suggested lot size for a $2000 account. You can raise the lot size correspondingly if your account has more money. It has an intelligent algorithm that recognizes the trend. On the basis of the trend direction, the expert places orde
    FREE
    WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    4.4 (5)
    指标
    Welcome to our   Price Wave Pattern   MT4 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. EA Version : Price Wave EA MT4 MT5 version : Price Wave Pattern MT5 Features :  Automatic
    FREE
    该产品的买家也购买
    Local Trade Copier EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.96 (105)
    实用工具
    通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT4 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT4 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL4 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT4 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 Local
    Trade Assistant MT4
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.42 (192)
    实用工具
    它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。 附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 应用程序说明 - 模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR - 它禁用比率。  
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.69 (65)
    实用工具
    MetaTrader 4 的交易复制器。     它从任何账户复制外汇交易、头寸、订单。 它是最好的贸易复印机之一     MT4 - MT4，MT5 - MT4     为了   复制 MT4     版本（或     MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5     为了   复制MT5     版本）。 MT5版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 复印机 版本       MetaTrader 5 终端 (   МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5   )-   Copylot 客户端 MT5 独特的复制算法将所有交易从主账户准确复制到您的客户账户。 该产品还以其高运行速度而著称，并且具有强大的错误处理能力。 一组强大的功能。 该程序可以在多个终端绑定上运行。 使用它作为您在一个账户上交易的多个账户的交易 的同步器 ， - COPYLOT 会将您的交易复制到其他终端。 从已关闭的账户中复制 Invest 密码； 部分关闭仅从 mt4 到 mt4 从模拟账户复制到
    Forex Trade Manager MT4
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (425)
    实用工具
    欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
    MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.88 (41)
    实用工具
    MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
    TradePanel MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.84 (89)
    实用工具
    交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
    Ultimate Extractor MT4
    Clifton Creath
    实用工具
    Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
    Discord To MT4 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    5 (1)
    实用工具
    将信号从任何您是会员的渠道（无需机器人令牌或管理员权限）直接复制到您的 MT4。 它的设计以用户为中心，同时提供您需要的许多功能 该产品采用易于使用且具有视觉吸引力的图形界面。 自定义您的设置并在几分钟内开始使用该产品！ 用户指南 + 演示  | MT5版本 | 电报版本 如果您想尝试演示，请参阅用户指南。 Discord To MT4 在策略测试器中不起作用。 Discord MT4 功能 从您是会员的任何频道复制。 无需机器人令牌或聊天 ID 使用风险百分比或固定手数进行交易 排除特定符号 选择复制所有信号或自定义要复制的信号 配置单词和短语以识别所有信号（默认值应适用于 99% 的信号提供商） 配置时间和日期设置以仅在需要时复制信号 设置一次打开的最大交易量 交易和头寸管理 使用信号或自动设置的管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止过度交易 确保仓位的每日最大利润目标（%） 最大开放交易以限制风险和敞口。 使用 RR、点数或价格自动获取部分内容 使用固定R
    Trade copier MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.58 (33)
    实用工具
    Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT4>MT4、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持通过执行在“Market account”上工作，其中 SL / TP 仅在开仓后设置。 如何使用简单的设置复制交易 将供应商终端和接收终端安装在同一台计算机或 VPS 上。 在供应商终端上以“Master”模式安装复印机，然后
    Telegram To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.95 (40)
    实用工具
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
    Telegram Signal pro
    Sara Sabaghi
    4.86 (7)
    实用工具
    What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (3)
    实用工具
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (复制猫MT4) 不仅仅是一个简单的本地交易复制工具；它是一个为当今交易挑战而设计的完整风险管理与执行框架。从 prop firm 挑战到个人账户管理，它都能通过强大的执行力、资本保护、灵活配置以及先进的交易处理来适应各种情况。 该复制器同时支持 Master（发送端） 和 Slave（接收端） 模式，能够实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及 Close By 操作。它兼容模拟账户与真实账户，支持交易或投资者密码，并通过持久交易记忆系统（Persistent Trade Memory）确保即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启后也能恢复。可同时管理多个 Master 与 Slave，并通过前缀/后缀自动调整或自定义符号映射来处理跨平台或跨经纪商差异。 使用手册/设置: Copy Cat Trading Copier 使用手册 Copy Cat More MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139088 加入频道: https://www.mql5.com/en/cha
    The News Filter
    Leolouiski Gan
    5 (25)
    实用工具
    这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了 The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和止盈
    Custom Alerts MT4
    Daniel Stein
    5 (7)
    实用工具
    Custom Alerts：监控多个市场，绝不错过关键交易信号 概述 Custom Alerts 是一款动态工具，专为希望集中监控多个交易品种潜在机会的交易者设计。通过整合我们旗舰工具（如 FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power）提供的数据， Custom Alerts 可自动通知您关键的市场变化，无需频繁切换图表，也不会错过交易良机。现在，它支持您的经纪商提供的所有资产类别，只需在设置中选择相应的资产类别即可，无需手动输入任何品种名称。 1. 为什么 Custom Alerts 对交易者非常有帮助 一体化市场监控 • Custom Alerts 收集并整合来自外汇、贵金属、加密货币、指数，甚至（若经纪商支持）股票市场的信号。 • 无需频繁切换图表，一切通知集中呈现。 根据策略定制提醒 • 精准设置提醒条件。无论是追踪成交量激增、强度突破，还是极端价格波动， Custom Alerts 都能确保您不会错过任何关键信号。 • 可与 Stein Investments 工具无缝集成，助您更深入分析与优化交易决策。 节省时
    Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.09 (11)
    实用工具
    交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 4 平台。多语言支持。 MT5版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
    Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    4.33 (15)
    实用工具
    This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
    Alert Msg to Market Order
    Nguyen Quoc Hung
    5 (3)
    实用工具
    This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
    Trading box Technical analysis
    Igor Zizek
    5 (37)
    实用工具
    Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
    Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
    LEE SAMSON
    实用工具
    Risk/Reward Tool是一款专业级EA（智能交易系统），旨在彻底改变您在MetaTrader 4中规划、可视化和执行交易的方式。无论您是重视精确风险管理的自主交易者，还是需要直观测试交易设置的策略开发者，这款工具都能在一个优雅直观的界面中提供您所需的一切。 与基础的仓位计算器不同，Risk/Reward Tool将可视化交易规划与即时执行功能、实时盈亏监控和全面的交易管理功能相结合。该工具与MT4策略测试器完全兼容，让您能够练习交易策略并完善方法，无需冒真实资金的风险。 完整使用手册请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 主要功能 可视化交易规划 可拖拽调整的入场、止损和止盈线 随交易参数调整实时更新的彩色风险/收益区域 基于ATR的自动止损计算，实现波动率调整的仓位管理 可配置的风险收益比，带可视化显示 支持市价单和挂单（限价单/止损单），根据入场线位置自动判断 智能仓位计算 以账户余额百分比或固定金
    RedFox Copier Pro
    Rui Manh Tien
    4.7 (10)
    实用工具
    Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
    CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.87 (31)
    实用工具
    在 MetaTrader 4 中使用利润跟踪功能在达到总利润/亏损时平仓。 您可以启用 虚拟停止（单独订单）   ， 分别计算和平仓 买入和卖出头寸 (Separate BUY SELL)   , 关闭和计算 所有交易品种或仅当前交易品种（所有交易品种）   ， 启用追踪获利（ 追踪 利润） 关闭存款货币、点数、余额百分比的总损益。 该应用程序旨在与任何其他 EA 一起用于任何账户或与手动交易结合使用。 MT5 版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 一旦某些货币对或所有货币对的交易总余额大于或等于设置中指定的值，所有头寸将被关闭并删除订单。 此版本不仅能够在指定的利润水平平仓，而且还可以追踪利润以获得更好的结果。 我们实用程序的主要功能 按所有交易品种的总利润平仓； 按单独交易的总利润结算。 （虚拟模式）； 按总利润结算并追踪利润； 按总利润以点数、百分比或货币结算； 所有交易或单独交易均以总亏损结束； 关闭交易后关闭图表和终端、风险管理器、包含关闭信息的邮件、推送通
    Smart Keys Sniper Entry
    Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
    实用工具
    这款 2 合 1 交易经理非常适合交易蜡烛突破。它可以通过在回调上放置额外的限价订单来平均交易成本。这可确保您在所有头寸上获得最优惠的价格，并在获胜时获得更高的 RR。风险是根据最近收盘的蜡烛高度来计算的。交易助手按钮有助于管理所有手动下达的订单。 与任何输入方法一起使用；价格行为或指标以及任何交易方式；剥头皮交易、盘中交易或波段交易。 特征： 使用限价订单交易蜡烛突破。 特殊成本平均功能增加了获胜交易的 RR。 限制一次接受的订单数量 - 减少过度交易。 计算风险和按蜡烛时间范围设置止损的一种功能。 通过 RR 设置止盈并确保部分利润。 一键将止损移至入场。 一键关闭部分头寸。 当达到每日收益或损失百分比时，自动关闭所有未平仓交易。 警告！！！ 如果您不能或不想阅读用户手册，请勿购买。用户手册仅提供英文版本。 在购买之前，请在策略测试器上测试免费版本，并熟悉每个设置及其工作原理。 我强烈建议租用 1 个月并进行广泛测试，看看它是否适合您的交易风格。 在使用真实账户之前，您必须在模拟账户上测试此交易管理器至少两周。 重要的！！！ 购买后请在mql5私信索要用户手册。 默认设置旨在最
    Basket EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (5)
    实用工具
    Basket EA MT4 是一款强大的盈利收割工具兼全方位账户保护系统，结合简洁易用的设计。其核心作用在于通过对所有持仓的“组合级”管理，而非单笔交易，全面掌控账户盈亏。该 EA 提供了组合级止盈、止损、保本和移动止损功能，支持设定为账户余额百分比、固定货币金额或所有管理交易的平均点数目标。这种灵活性让交易者能够依据自身需求制定风险和盈利策略。 Basket EA MT4 还支持智能交易过滤，可以根据 Magic Number、交易品种或备注选取要管理的交易，确保 EA 只影响您选择的持仓。 为进一步提升安全性，该 EA 内置先进的账户保护机制。当账户权益达到设定的止盈/止损水平，或从历史最高余额达到最大回撤时，EA 会自动平掉所有交易，删除所有挂单，并关闭所有图表，移除其上的所有 EA。这一功能有助于在市场波动或达到预设目标时保护账户资金。 提示 ：您可以下载 篮子 EA MT4 演示版并在您的模拟账户上试用： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT4 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL4 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发
    Exp SafetyLock PRO
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.57 (28)
    实用工具
    SAFETYLOCK 允许交易者通过为已开立的头寸设置相反的挂单来避免市场的剧烈逆转。 当交易者或 EA 开仓时，SAFETYLOCK 会立即为该头寸设置一个相反方向的挂单。 如果头寸进入亏损状态，挂单将被激活，形成锁仓保护。 该 EA 还提供多种功能，您可以选择关闭初始头寸、使用追踪止损进行利润保护，或通过增加手数来优化您的交易策略。 此外，您还可以根据市场的波动动态调整挂单的开仓价格，使其随持仓价格变化，灵活应对市场变化。 SAFETYLOCK 为您的交易提供更加稳健的风控支持与灵活性。 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 参数基本（我们博客中对参数的完整描述） MilliSecondsTimerForMonitoring – 算法执行的持续时间，以毫秒为单位（默认是1000 = 1秒）。 SymbolMonitoring – 监控所有账户中的符号和交易。如果在任意货币对图表上启动EA，它将监控所有货币对。 Type_Monitoring – EA应监控的交易类型：买入、卖
    Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
    Boris Sedov
    4.83 (6)
    实用工具
    秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) — 一款专为 MetaTrader 4 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何指标、智能交易系统和脚本，操作方式与标准图表同样便捷。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 秒级图表的优势 支持 1至900秒 的时间框架图表。 即时加载 历史数据，通过从MT5终端导入Tick数据库。 要导入tick数据，首先需要在MT5终端中启动 Tick Database 工具。 数据实时更新， 无延迟或滞后 。 可同时创建 多个秒级图表 。 秒级图表的理想应用场景 剥头皮交易 和高频交易。 精确的入场和出场时机。 在短时间框架下测试交易策略。 时间框架设置 默认设置包含以下时间框架： S1、S2、S3、S4、S5、S6、S10、S12、S15、S20、S30、S40 。 你可以轻松设置你的秒级时间框架，从 1 到 900 秒 。 可配置参
    Grid Manual MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.71 (17)
    实用工具
    Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。
    Averaging Helper
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (2)
    实用工具
    平均助手——这种交易辅助工具将使用两种技术帮助您平均之前无利可图的头寸： 标准平均 对冲，随后根据趋势开仓 该实用程序能够 一次性筛选出多个不同方向的未平仓头寸，包括买入和卖出头寸。例如，您建了一个卖出仓位和一个买入仓位，但两个仓位均未盈利，或者一个仓位亏损，一个仓位盈利但盈利不足，您想对这两个仓位进行平均，以便平仓——我的“平均助手”实用程序可以帮助您。 平均助手实用程序 - 允许您自动计算下一个仓位的规模、下单价格、平均仓位和平仓的方向以及您指定的获利规模。 该实用程序还允许您使用“买入”和“卖出”按钮开仓。您只需指定所需的止盈大小和起始手数即可。实用程序本身将以最初指定的止盈价或平均价平仓，并会尝试以平均价平仓，同时考虑您为平均系列设置的止盈。 事实上，对于那些接受并理解平均线逻辑，同时又了解其风险的人来说，这款工具将是一个非常实用的助手。在 95% 的情况下，这项技术将帮助您全自动平仓并获利。 要开始工作，只需将实用程序拖到图表上，设置平均的 TP 大小并单击“开始平均”按钮，实用程序将尝试通过单个获利来关闭图表上所有未平仓交易。 使用此实用程序时，您初始开仓的交易量不应过大
    News Filter EA MT4
    Rashed Samir
    5 (9)
    实用工具
    News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
    Hedge Trade
    Mothusi Malau
    实用工具
    ️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
    KT Equity Protector MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    3.4 (5)
    实用工具
    轻松保护您的交易资金 保护交易资金与增长资金同等重要。KT Equity Protector 是您的个人风险管理助手，持续监控账户权益，在达到预设的利润目标或止损水平时，自动关闭所有持仓和挂单，以防止亏损或锁定盈利。 无需情绪化的决策，也不再需要猜测——只需让这个可靠的资金保护工具为您全天候守护账户。 KT Equity Protector 可自动通过关闭所有图表来阻止其他交易机器人继续操作。这确保在您手动重新启动 KT Equity Protector 之前，不会发生任何进一步的交易行为，从而让您完全掌控并安心交易。 工作原理 权益止损（防止亏损）： 假设您的账户余额为 $10,000，设置了 $1,000 的权益止损。一旦账户权益降至 $9,000，KT Equity Protector 将立即关闭所有交易，保护您的资金免受更大亏损。 权益止盈（锁定利润）： 同样地，如果您设置了 $2,000 的权益止盈目标，当账户权益达到 $12,000 时，EA 将立即平仓，锁定收益并保障已获得的利润。 两种强大的资金计算模式： 相对模式（基于百分比）： 按照账户初始余额的百分比计算止损和
    作者的更多信息
    Auto BE break even EA
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    5 (2)
    实用工具
    AUTO BE Utility – Breakeven Manager for MetaTrader 4 The AUTO BE Utility by KALIFX is a compact and efficient trade-management tool for MetaTrader 4. It automatically adjusts the stop-loss level to the breakeven point once the market price reaches a defined profit distance. This ensures that active trades are protected from reversals once they move into profit, without requiring manual intervention. Main Features Automatic Breakeven Control – Moves the stop-loss to breakeven when the price reac
    FREE
    TrendSurge EA
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    专家
    TRENDSURGE EA – Automated GBPUSD Strategy for MT4 Overview The TrendSurge Expert Advisor is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, developed to identify and trade potential short-term trend movements on the GBPUSD currency pair. The EA uses pending orders placed around specific times of the trading day, aiming to participate in periods of increased market activity while maintaining a structured and disciplined trading approach. Trading Logic The Expert Advisor places pending orders durin
    FREE
    Eurusd Price Pulse
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    专家
    EURUSD Price Pulse is a steadfast EA designed purely around price action. Utilizing a fixed take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL), it employs a robust trend detection method to trade in the direction of the trend. It places one order to continue the trend and another to anticipate potential reversals or pullbacks. This EA is not intended for rapid gains over a short period but is crafted to generate steady, long-term profits. Recommendations: - Test the robot with a small amount of money before
    FREE
    Kalifx PS Calculator
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    实用工具
    KALIFX Position Size Calculator – Risk Management Utility Overview The KALIFX Position Size Calculator is a MetaTrader utility designed to assist traders in managing risk by calculating precise lot sizes based on account balance, selected risk percentage, and stop loss distance. It operates directly from the chart, allowing users to define entry, stop loss, and take profit levels and instantly view the corresponding lot size and risk amount before placing a trade. Features Interactive chart but
    FREE
    Kali Layers Toolbox
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    实用工具
    Kali Layers Toolbox – Smart Zone & Layered Trade Management Utility Layers Toolbox is a very useful and smart MT4 utility EA designed for traders who want precision control over zone-based pending orders and break-even (BE) management . Simply draw your trade zone on the chart, and the EA will automatically place multiple pending orders within that zone according to your settings. It works for both single trades and grouped positions , giving you maximum flexibility and accuracy in trade manage
    FREE
    Multi Order Breakeven Manager
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    实用工具
    Multi-Order Breakeven Manager – Utility for MT4 Overview The Multi-Order Breakeven Manager is a utility for MetaTrader 4 designed primarily for managing XAUUSD (Gold) trades. It automatically moves stop-loss levels to breakeven when open trades reach a predefined profit target. The tool supports multiple positions and includes a grouping system that manages clustered orders within a user-defined pip distance. It is suitable for both manual and automated trading setups. Features Multi-order manag
    FREE
    Auto BE 2 Edition
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    实用工具
    Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4) Overview Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism. It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart. The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors. Main Functio
    FREE
    Bella EA
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    专家
    BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The   BELLA EA   is a fully automated trading system designed to capture   price breakouts   at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a   built-in trailing stop   and   partial profit closure   logic, the EA helps secure gains whi
    Red Cross Bot
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    专家
    Red Cross – USDJPY Breakout Expert Advisor Capture the Morning Breakout. Ride the Trend. Trade Automatically. The   Red Cross EA   is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the   USDJPY   pair. Using a proven early-morning breakout strategy, it identifies the trading range, detects the breakout, and rides the trend until the optimal exit point — all without manual intervention. Born from a   battle-tested live trading strategy , the Red Cross EA combines precision, speed, an
    Bold AI
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    专家
    BOLD AI – Precision Forex Trading with Multi-Indicator Intelligence BOLD AI is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability trade setups using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands , RSI , and momentum-based logic . It adapts dynamically to changing market conditions, managing trades with a trailing stop to secure profits while limiting risk. Why Choose BOLD AI? Intelligent Entry Strategy Combines volatility analysis (Bollinger Bands), momentum ass
    Kali FX Trade Manager
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    实用工具
    KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Equity Protection Utility for MetaTrader 4 The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact yet powerful utility designed to automate and secure trade-exit management with precision, consistency, and built-in account protection. It integrates breakeven control , trailing-stop logic , partial closing , automatic SL/TP placement , and a daily equity-protection system — ensuring every open position and overall account exposure remain under intelligent control. This
    X Tesla EA
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    专家
    X Tesla Expert Advisor – Trend-Following System for Tesla Stock Follow the Trend. Filter the Noise. Trade with Precision. The X Tesla EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Tesla (TSLA) . It combines the power of two moving averages , the Parabolic SAR , and a rate of change (ROC) filter to capture strong trends and exit trades at the right moment. The system enters trades when price action aligns with the moving averages and Parabolic SAR, while the ROC filter confirm
    Bella Scalper
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    专家
    BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
    Bantam
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    专家
    Bantam EA – Structured Scalping on EUR/USD (H1) Bantam is an automated Expert Advisor developed for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe (H1) . It is designed to identify and trade price breakouts around recent high and low levels , based on internal logic derived from price structure. The EA places pending orders at selected price points and manages positions with a built-in trailing stop system . Once a trade is activated, the EA may close the position quickly or allow it to cont
    Red Cross
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    专家
    Red Cross – USDJPY Breakout Expert Advisor Capture the Morning Breakout. Ride the Trend. Trade Automatically. The Red Cross EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the USDJPY pair. Using a proven early-morning breakout strategy, it identifies the trading range, detects the breakout, and rides the trend until the optimal exit point — all without manual intervention. Born from a battle-tested live trading strategy , the Red Cross EA combines precision, speed, and simplici
    Kalifx Trade manager
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    实用工具
    KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Risk Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact utility designed to automate trade-exit and risk management with precision and consistency. It integrates breakeven control , trailing stop logic , partial closing , automatic SL/TP assignment , and   Equity Protection System — ensuring every position and the overall account are handled according to predefined safety parameters. This tool supports both manual and EA-initiated
    筛选:
    Leo1972403
    66
    Leo1972403 2025.10.18 12:34 
     

    A helpful and kind person, very good at developing expert consultants, after contacting him I asked if it was possible to modify this ea and he did it without problems.A helpful and kind person, very good at developing expert consultants, after contacting him I asked if it was possible to modify this ea and he did it without problems.

    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    2239
    来自开发人员的回复 Calvin Andile Mahlangu 2025.10.18 12:42
    thank you for your kind review. Happy to know the EA worked out well for you! I always aim to make sure every modification fits exactly what you need.
    Rich8989
    718
    Rich8989 2025.10.18 08:29 
     

    very good trade management indicator. Fully recommended.

    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    2239
    来自开发人员的回复 Calvin Andile Mahlangu 2025.10.18 12:43
    Thank you for the positive feedback!
    Жалгаскали Усенгалиев
    646
    Жалгаскали Усенгалиев 2025.07.18 15:00 
     

    хорошо работает

    mynamekok
    55
    mynamekok 2025.07.01 10:26 
     

    I've been using this EA as a complementary tool alongside my main EA, and it's proven to be quite effective—particularly in securing profits and providing an excellent stop-loss feature. I was prepared to purchase it, but you've generously offered it for free. Thank you very much for your kindness.

    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    2239
    来自开发人员的回复 Calvin Andile Mahlangu 2025.07.01 14:46
    I'm really glad you liked it — thank you so much for the kind review!
    xlxAxlx
    1493
    xlxAxlx 2024.12.03 15:41 
     

    Great...Thank you,,,

    回复评论