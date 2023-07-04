PnL Calendar MT4

PnL Calendar - analyse to profit

PnL Calendar turns your trading history into a clear calendar view, so you can see profitable days, monitor risk in real time, and combine multiple broker accounts into a single portfolio picture using the Multi-Broker data export feature.

The Calendar Panel breaks profit down by day, week, month, and year, while the Account Panel tracks balance, equity, margin alerts, multi-timeframe summaries, and overnight gap adjustments. The Risk Dashboard adds leverage, drawdown, profit factor, consistency ratio, holding time, and an overall risk score, giving a fuller picture of trading behaviour beyond simple P&L. Symbols Management helps organise instruments and identify which pairs are actually profitable, and the Open Trades Panel shows real-time P&L and swap for grouped positions, with chart overlays for entry, stop, and take-profit lines.

For record-keeping, the Export Tools produce a complete trade history with duplicate prevention in Excel-ready formats, along with closed-trade chart reviews. The Multi-Broker Export feature consolidates data across accounts into one unified view — useful for traders running multiple brokers or strategies side by side.

PnL Calendar is built for traders who want to measure their performance before trying to improve it: professionals who need audit-ready records, multi-account traders consolidating results across brokers, and anyone tracking how their trading style changes over time.

Please note: PnL Calendar is an analysis utility only and does not execute or close trades. It works on live or demo accounts (not in Strategy Tester). Past performance shown is for analysis purposes and is not a guarantee of future results.





Resources & Support

Full documentation and setup examples are available in the PnL Calendar User Guide. A MetaTrader 5 version of this product is also available here. For support, please use the Product comments section; private messages are also welcome for account-specific questions.





Disclaimer

PnL Calendar is an analysis tool only. Data accuracy depends on broker-provided trade history, and users are responsible for verifying critical information. The tool is provided for analytical purposes, not financial advice, and the developer is not liable for trading losses or data interpretation errors.