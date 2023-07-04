PnL Calendar MT4

PnL Calendar - analyse to profit

PnL Calendar turns your trading history into a clear calendar view, so you can see profitable days, monitor risk in real time, and combine multiple broker accounts into a single portfolio picture using the Multi-Broker data export feature.

The Calendar Panel breaks profit down by day, week, month, and year, while the Account Panel tracks balance, equity, margin alerts, multi-timeframe summaries, and overnight gap adjustments. The Risk Dashboard adds leverage, drawdown, profit factor, consistency ratio, holding time, and an overall risk score, giving a fuller picture of trading behaviour beyond simple P&L. Symbols Management helps organise instruments and identify which pairs are actually profitable, and the Open Trades Panel shows real-time P&L and swap for grouped positions, with chart overlays for entry, stop, and take-profit lines.

For record-keeping, the Export Tools produce a complete trade history with duplicate prevention in Excel-ready formats, along with closed-trade chart reviews. The Multi-Broker Export feature consolidates data across accounts into one unified view — useful for traders running multiple brokers or strategies side by side.

PnL Calendar is built for traders who want to measure their performance before trying to improve it: professionals who need audit-ready records, multi-account traders consolidating results across brokers, and anyone tracking how their trading style changes over time.

Please note: PnL Calendar is an analysis utility only and does not execute or close trades. It works on live or demo accounts (not in Strategy Tester). Past performance shown is for analysis purposes and is not a guarantee of future results.


Resources & Support

Full documentation and setup examples are available in the PnL Calendar User Guide. A MetaTrader 5 version of this product is also available here. For support, please use the Product comments section; private messages are also welcome for account-specific questions.


Disclaimer

PnL Calendar is an analysis tool only. Data accuracy depends on broker-provided trade history, and users are responsible for verifying critical information. The tool is provided for analytical purposes, not financial advice, and the developer is not liable for trading losses or data interpretation errors.

推荐产品
Market Data Logger
Baewan Kim
实用工具
PRODUCT description: Market Data Logger is a utility tool specially created for the sole purpose of logging your Broker's market data to a text file. With this tool, you will be able to record and export metrics from your MT4 Broker such as the "MT4 Market Watch Time", "Bid Price", "Ask Price", "High Price", "Low Price" and various measures of "Spread". This tool may be of interest to traders, data scientists wanting to capture and analyze market data, entrepreneurs, archival purposes, hobbyi
FREE
Transitions between levels Stats
Roman Salivon
实用工具
Скрипт используется для сбора статистики по переходам цены между уровнями сетки, размер которой задается в настройках (смотрите индикатор Transitions between levels ). Данные записываются в CSV файл. Есть два режима сбора статистики: SeparateTransition - учитывается каждый отдельный переход (смотрите скриншот 2). Время перехода - время, когда цена коснулась нового уровня. Accumulation - в файл записывается количество однонаправленных переходов  (смотрите скриншот 4). Например, -7 - семь пеерех
Fibo Color Levels
Marlon Campos da Silva
4 (4)
实用工具
Fibo Color Levels is an amazing tool for Fibonacci lovers. You can customize your preferred values, styles and formats of each level and set the color levels according to their importance. Fibo Color Levels Not add object fibonacci retracement automatically . The purpose of this indicator is not it. So you need to manually add the Fibonacci Retracement in your chart, as usually already do. Use the standard tool Fibonacci Retracement in your MT4, draw the Fibo according to the swing-high and/or s
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm IT
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
实用工具
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
Track Daily Gains RJS
Robert Jasinski-sherer
实用工具
This Program will not execute any trades! Works on any chart and any time frame! This is the MT4 version. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125600?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page This Program will produce a comment box at the top left of the chart and show you your equity % difference throughout the day. Updating constantly in real time. The daily resets back to zero on open of a new market open day. Using new current equity at start of day as reference for future calc
FREE
VolatilityAndStrategyAnalyze
Juraj Puchky
实用工具
分析整個市場所有符號的利潤可能性的簡單腳本。 您可以指定每個期間的最小和最大利潤百分比和步驟數。 腳本會根據您的配置找到最有趣的符號。 您將獲得對整個市場的快速和當前分析，這可以幫助您做出正確的交易選擇，您再也不會錯過機會。 分析整個市場所有符號的利潤可能性的簡單腳本。 您可以指定每個期間的最小和最大利潤百分比和步驟數。 腳本會根據您的配置找到最有趣的符號。 您將獲得對整個市場的快速和當前分析，這可以幫助您做出正確的交易選擇，您再也不會錯過機會。 分析整個市場所有符號的利潤可能性的簡單腳本。 您可以指定每個期間的最小和最大利潤百分比和步驟數。 腳本會根據您的配置找到最有趣的符號。 您將獲得對整個市場的快速和當前分析，這可以幫助您做出正確的交易選擇，您再也不會錯過機會。
FREE
Edward Teach Fx
Denis Kudryashov
专家
Edward Teach Fx Это советник для краткосрочной торговли с использованием серии ордеров с их усреднением  и последующим увеличением. Советник торгует в обе стороны, выбирая более подходящую сторону в процессе торговли. Используется скрытые профиты и виртуальный скользящий стоп в виде трала.Так же советник имеет возможность останавливать торговлю (не открывать новые ордера) перед важными новостями, как   при ручной установке, так и получая информацию от индикатора "News provider" . Имеется несколь
Trade Planner Risk Calculator Panel
Thomas Edelbroek
实用工具
SMT Trade Planner 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 图表上风险计算器和交易执行面板。它根据您的风险设置计算手数大小，显示可直接在图表上拖动的入场价、止损和止盈线，根据可配置的风险规则验证交易，并允许一键执行交易。   工作原理 将 Trade Planner 附加到任何图表。面板显示账户信息和快速选择风险按钮。图表上出现三条水平线：入场价（蓝色）、止损（红色）和止盈（绿色）。拖动任何线条调整交易设置。所有计算实时更新。方向根据止损相对于入场价的位置自动检测。满意后点击买入或卖出执行交易。   面板部分 账户：实时显示余额、净值和可用保证金。风险设置：四个快速选择按钮。交易计划：方向、入场价、止损和止盈及点数距离。LINK模式在拖动时保持SL/TP比率。手数大小：基于风险百分比的最优手数，始终向下取整。分析：止损金额含点差和佣金、止盈利润、点差成本、佣金、毛R:R和净R:R。点差监控：带颜色编码的当前点差。风险规则：每条规则显示通过或失败。执行按钮：买入、卖出、全部平仓、重置、隐藏线条。   主要功能 可拖动的入场、止损和止盈线实时更新所有计算。关联SL/TP模式保持
PulseBar MT4 Pro
Oscar Gomez Fuente
实用工具
PulseBar is a visual trading tool designed for MT5/MT4 that eliminates guesswork when planning your trades. It draws an interactive horizontal line on your chart that instantly calculates and displays the projected PnL (Profit/Loss) of your open positions (long or short) if the price were to reach that exact level. It is ideal for Price Action traders, Scalpers, and Day Traders who need to quickly and cleanly visualize Take Profit targets, partial exit levels, or risk zones without leaving the
FREE
IceFX ProfitInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.64 (11)
实用工具
本指标的目标是令您快速、全面的查看当前盈利。IceFX 的 ProfitInfo 是一款工具指标，计算并显示图表上品种的实际交易盈利。指标显示按照日 / 周 / 月和年分离，单位点数，货币和百分比。 主要特征: 您可以很容易的调整 IceFX ProfitInfo 来显示当前打开图表指定交易货币对的盈利，甚或整个账户盈利。 可定制在图表上的全部位置。 定制字号。 显示日和月的平均盈利。 MagicNumber 过滤器。 评论过滤器。
FREE
Booster Seven
David Gaganidze
实用工具
Полуавтоматический торговый робот Booster Seven помогает трейдеру торговат, решения о торговле в направленнии Buy или Sell принимает трейдер. У робота на графике выведенны функции Buy, Sell, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell limit и AUTO S/L. Также статистические параметры торговли. При выборе функции Buy торговля начнется открытием позиции Buy начальным лотом, имеющим соответствующие Stop Loss и Take Profit. Новая позиция открывается, когда цена на указанный пункт превысит отметку предыдушег
Script CloseAll
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
实用工具
Close All Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
Ichimoku waves meter vm JP
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
实用工具
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
FREE
Managing trades MT4
David Julio Cuenca Oliver
实用工具
Managing Trades 3.0 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172666?source=Site With Managing Trades 3.0, you can manage your trades quickly and efficiently. It features an intuitive visual interface with large buttons, allowing you to manage your trades as quickly as possible. With Managing Trades 3.0 you can: - Open a Buy and Sell order instantly with a single click, using any lot size you want. You can also optionally set Stop Loss and Take Profit. - Close all open trades in
UMNi Alrt MT4 Intelligent Trade Alert System
Rickie Lee Robinson
实用工具
UMNi-ALRT MT4 Intelligent Trade Alert System UMNi-Alrt delivers structured, detailed Telegram alerts for every stage of your MetaTrader 4 trading activity. It provides full trade intelligence — including performance metrics, session context, and market data — in a clean, readable format. KEY FEATURES • Full trade open / close alerts with deep detail • MFE, MAE and exit efficiency tracking • Session-aware candle and bias context • Chart updates with spread, range, and bod
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Nasdaq Expansion M15
Marek Kupka
3.5 (2)
专家
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS. To catch the profits is a TRAILING PROFIT function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verif
ExportCSV
Etsushi Ishizuka
实用工具
概述 ExportCSVFile 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的脚本，可在指定时间段内导出账户历史记录，并保存为 CSV 文件。 该工具可用于分析交易表现、制作 Excel 报告或整理手动交易记录。 脚本不会执行任何交易操作，使用安全可靠。 主要功能 按指定时间范围导出账户历史 保存为 CSV（逗号分隔）格式，可直接在 Excel 中打开 输出主要字段：Ticket、Type、Symbol、OpenTime、CloseTime、Lots、价格、Profit、Swap、Commission、Magic、Comment 采用 UTF-8（带 BOM）编码，防止中文或其他字符乱码 执行前显示确认对话框，防止误操作 输出字段 CSV 文件包含以下列： Ticket, Type, Symbol, OpenTime, CloseTime, Lots, OpenPrice, ClosePrice, SL, TP, Profit, Commission, Swap, NetProfit, Pips, Magic, Comment 使用方法 从 导航器（Navigator） 窗口中将脚本拖放
FREE
Close All When Equity MT4
Hoang The Manh
实用工具
This Tool Allow you close all open Orders automatics when Equity reach to specific value:  - When Equity is less than  specific value - When Equity is greater than  specific value - And Allow you close all open orders in manual - It will notification to MT4 Mobile app when it execute close all orders. __________________________________________ It very helpful for you when you trade with prop funds. Avoid reach daily drawdown and automatics close all orders when you get target.
FREE
Elliot Wave Marker
COLIN BREEN
3.33 (3)
实用工具
This is a utility to allow you to quickly add and remove Elliot Wave numbers and letters to your charts allowing you to plot the main and sub Elliot waves for easy chart analysis. Please note, this is not an Indicator that adds the characters automatically, it is a utility to manually add them yourself with ease.   Elliot Characters and Buttons on screen:   0,1,2,3,4,5 A,B,C i,ii,iii,iv,v a,b,c Delete Input Parameters: Colors Font Size Font Type This is a free utility for MT4 only Check out th
FREE
Posh Sessions
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
实用工具
Posh Sessions is indicator which displays sessions in broker time or your local time. You can set up to 5 sessions, assign name, start time, end time and color of each session. There is session's range to help you make a chart analysis. Settings for a session: Show:  To show or not the session on chart Title:   The title/name of the session Timezone:   Select between broker or local time to implement the session's period Start time:   The session start time End time:   The session end time Colo
FREE
Trade Manager Interface MT4
Peter Mueller
4.71 (14)
实用工具
The   Trade Manager Interface   is a free utility designed to simplify manual trading in MetaTrader. Please leave a review, if you like the trade manager. It allows traders to visualize trades directly on the chart, calculate position size automatically, and manage orders with advanced features such as partial take profits, automatic breakeven, and trailing stops. This tool focuses on risk control and execution precision, making trade management faster and more efficient. For the advanced trade
FREE
Tele Notify for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
实用工具
Tele Notify can help you send notifications for opened & closed trades to a Telegram channel or your personal Telegram. (see Master Notify for more options of notifications: price, equity, profit, etc. Get more EAs here ) Update: Now you can check your account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check. This option is only valid when you use your Telegram User ID on EA inputs ******************************************************************************************** HOW TO SET U
FREE
Market information
Makarii Gubaydullin
实用工具
市场信息和详细统计：波动性和价格柱分析。 查看我的  # 1 Trade Assistant : 66+ 功能，包括此工具  |   联系我  如有任何问题 指定任何货币对/交易工具以获取信息： 市场信息： 当前点差； 多头持仓（买入）的隔夜利息； 空头持仓（卖出）的隔夜利息； 选择时间框架和周期数以分析价格变化： 平均波动性； 最大波动性； 最小波动性； 最高价格； 最低价格； 上涨柱数（收盘价高于开盘价）； 下跌柱数（收盘价低于开盘价）； 中性柱数（开盘价 = 收盘价）； 界面优势： 您可以   折叠面板 ，从而释放图表空间： ((^)   按钮 ); 您可以  移动面板  到图表上的任何位置： (< MOVE >   按钮 ); 深色或浅色界面主题 : (" Dark "   开关 ); 启用/禁用   TP / RR 计算 : (" TP "   开关 ); 高点和低点可视化 : (" H/L Lines "   开关 ); 其他： 周期数可以通过键盘手动设置，或使用 "-" / "+" 按钮；
Hotkeys Orders Closing
Sergey Oleinik
实用工具
The utility is designed to close several types of orders. Closing is done by pressing the hot key. How to place and delete orders by voice using the utilities of this type, see the video below the description.  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTpVWJkEic6TzoXr0qc9RIw/featured Provided closing options: KEY "1" DELETE BUY STOP. KEY "2" DELETE SELL STOP. KEY "3" DELETE BUY AND SELL STOP. KEY "4" DELETE BUY LIMIT. KEY "5" DELETE SELL LIMIT. KEY "6" DELETE BUY AND SELL LIMIT. KEY "7" DELETE ALL PEND
FREE
Close Panel Trading
Afzan Bin Abdul Rahman
实用工具
~~~~~Product Description~~~~~ This Close Panel Trading can Help Our Trading Plane . This has 13 Button Box , 2 Key In Box and 1 Description . CloseBuy All         - To Close All Buy Active Order CloseBuy Profit     - To Close All Buy Active Profit Order CloseBuy Lose      - To Close All Buy Active Lose Order CloseBuy Pending - To Close All Pending Buy Order CloseSell All         - To Close All Sell Active Order CloseSell Profit    - To Close All Sell Active Profit Order CloseSell Lose      - To
FREE
Simple Account Information
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
实用工具
Show the account information on the chart, change the color automatically depending on the background, it adjusts to each chart and is updated every time the price moves a tick, that's why it is an expert advisor even if it is used as an indicator. Cannot change size. You can see my other products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
FREE
Shortcuts MT4 Hotkeys Scalping
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
实用工具
MT4 Hotkeys – 订单与持仓管理工具 该工具允许用户使用键盘快捷键在 MetaTrader 4 平台上管理订单和持仓。支持下单执行、平仓、移动止损调整和通过可自定义设置的风险管理功能。 主要命令 “B”：提交买入订单。 “S”：提交卖出订单。 “C”：关闭所有打开的持仓。 “X”：关闭特定持仓（根据配置为最旧或最新持仓）。 “T”：激活移动止损，根据前一根K线的最低点（买单）或最高点（卖单）进行调整。 “P”：关闭开放仓位的可配置百分比（默认：50%）。 “K”：将所有打开仓位的止损移动到盈亏平衡点（开仓价）。 注意：命令必须使用大写字母激活。 风险管理选项 用户可以选择： 固定手数。 以美元为单位的风险限制，并通过前一根K线及用户定义的设置自动计算止损。手数根据每笔交易的指定风险进行调整。 功能 用于下单、平仓、止损管理的可配置键盘快捷键。 基于前一根K线的高点或低点的移动止损功能。 支持同时关闭所有持仓。 支持可定制的手数、止损、止盈和 Magic Number 设置。 兼容 MetaTrader 4 的所有品种和时间周期。
Account Info Free for MT4
Denis Zyatkevich
实用工具
Overview The script displays information about the trade account: Account - account number and type (Real or Demo); Name - name of the account owner; Company - name of a company that provide the access to trading; Server - trade server name; Connection State - connection state; Trade Allowed - shows whether trading is allowed on the account at the moment; Balance - account balance; Equity - account equity; Credit - amount of credit; Profit - profit size; Free Margin - free margin on the account;
FREE
Trading Sessions MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
1 (1)
实用工具
The   Trading Sessions indicator   is a simple tool that helps to highlight a specific trading session. For example, it can be used to differentiate the European, American or Asian sessions. Main features The indicator shows a user-defined trading session. Alert notifications for the start and end of the session. Custom session time. Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). Customizable parameters (Colors, alerts...). It can be used for creating EA. Available for MT4 an
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (443)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT4 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT4 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL4 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT4 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法在
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。 附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 应用程序说明 - 模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR - 它禁用比率。  
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 专业交易复制器 快速、专业、可靠的 MetaTrader 4 交易复制器。 COPYLOT 可在 MetaTrader 4 与 MetaTrader 5 终端之间复制外汇交易，并为不同账户类型和交易场景提供灵活的同步方案。 COPYLOT MT4 版本支持： MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting → MetaTrader 4   MT5 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试与优化 Expforex 的全部产品 您也可以使用 MetaTrader 5 版本，在 MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 5 之间进行复制： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5 COPYLOT 是一款专业级交易复制器，可稳定运行于 2、3 甚至 10 个终端之间。 支持从模拟账户和投资者密码账户进行复制 可同时运行在多个终端上
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了 The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和止盈
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
实用工具
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
实用工具
这是一个可视化的交易面板，可帮助您轻松进行交易管理，避免人为错误并增强交易活动。它结合了易于使用的视觉界面以及完善的风险和位置管理方法。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 易于使用 从图表轻松交易 精确的风险管理交易，无忧 保本是重中之重 让利润不受您的关注 尽快享受无风险交易 所有已开通交易的自动追踪止损 交易开始后立即设置初始止损 进行交易后，EA将执行以下任务： 初始止损/获利被自动放置 它会尽快锁定自由行（可选） 它将止损首次移动到盈亏平衡点（可选） 它使用您所需的方法跟踪止损，直到止损为止 其他很酷的功能是： 出色的终端活动报告 单一但功能强大的尾随止损方法 干净的图表界面 没有输入参数 我进行交易后会怎样？ 这是您进行交易后EA的操作： 它放置初始止损并获利订单。 尽快搭便车并确保保本。默认情况下，这是通过在达到盈亏平衡点时关闭50％的交易来完成的，默认情况下为5点。这意味着，如果您日后被淘汰，您将一无所获（可选）。 盈亏平衡后，跟踪止损开始运行。 它跟踪止损，直到止损为止，让利润运行。 尾随止损如何运作？ 追踪止损表示为所管
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
实用工具
试用版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT4 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 不仅仅是一个简单的本地交易跟单器;它是一套 完整的风险管理与执行框架 (risk management and execution framework), 专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借 稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持   主控端 (Master,发送方) 与 受控端 (Slave,接收方)   两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 :   你可以从下方链接下载并体验   Copy Cat More (跟单猫
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
实用工具
一款面向手动交易的专业面板，把完整的交易流程都收进图表上的一个窗口，从精准入场到账户防护。按设定的风险精确计算手数，借助 RR Tool 直接在图表上用线条搭建交易，开立市价单和挂单、网格与 OCO。持仓的后续管理交给面板打理：最多五级分批平仓、六种跟踪止损、保本以及 Virtual SL/TP。日、周、月三档限额守护本金，一旦被突破即自动触发。 使用指南与免费 Live 演示 免费的 Live 演示版可在此获取 ( Free Live Demo )。 产品的使用指南见此 ( User Manual )。 NT Trade Manager 把交易者的整套工作流程收进图表上一块紧凑的面板，无需在终端各窗口之间反复切换，也不必在每次入场前埋头计算。它为坚持手动、独立判断的交易者而打造：主观交易者、剥头皮和波段交易者，外汇、金属、指数、大宗商品乃至加密货币等任何品种都适用。决策由你拍板，执行的琐碎操作、风控纪律和持仓跟踪则交给面板。没有你的指令，什么都不会发生：这是一件实战工具，而不是全自动交易程序，也不是信号服务。 功能概览 每笔交易的手数都严格按设定的风险算出：可取账户余额的百分比
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
实用工具
达到目标利润时自动锁定利润 EquityTargetCloser   — 是一款 MetaTrader 5 实用工具型专家顾问，当   净值（Equity）超过当前余额达到指定的利润金额时 ，它会自动平掉所有市价单并删除挂单。平仓后目标自动提高：新门槛 = 新余额 + 指定利润。该 EA 不负责开仓，仅管理现有头寸，帮助可靠地锁定利润并保护积累的资金。 MT5-version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/169839 工作原理 该专家顾问持续将   净值（Equity）   与动态目标进行比较： 目标 =   当前余额（Balance） + plusMoney   （美元）。 当净值大于或等于该金额时，触发保护机制： 平掉   所有市价单   （任何品种）。 如果参数   Delete pending orders = true ，则删除   所有挂单 。 平仓后余额更新，目标重新计算：   新余额 + plusMoney 。这样，EA 在每个成功周期后逐步提高利润锁定门槛。 重要提示 ：触发条件取决于   累计浮动利润 ，而不是
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
实用工具
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 用 Averager —— 专业的持仓均价管理与交易篮子恢复系统 这是一款为回撤中的持仓而打造的专业 Expert Advisor，核心任务不是寻找入场点，而是通过均价管理、追加开仓和整组仓位控制，帮助交易者更从容地处理亏损仓位与价格回撤。 Averager 并不是一个独立的自动交易系统，它不会像完整策略那样自动寻找市场信号并主动交易。它的价值在于：当你已经有持仓之后，它可以按照你的设定，对整组交易进行更聪明、更系统化的管理。 如果你希望在 MetaTrader 4 中获得一套更成熟的交易恢复逻辑，让仓位管理不再只是简单补单，而是围绕平均价格、统一止盈和整组追踪进行完整控制，那么这款产品正是为此而设计。 MT5版本 | 详细描述 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试和优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么选择 Averager 针对回撤仓位进行均价管理 支持 顺势追加开仓 与 逆势均价开仓 整组仓位统一追踪止损 自动重算平均价格与整组共同退出点 支持灵活控制距离、手数增长和最大仓位数量 非常适合配合
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — MetaTrader 4 高级交易面板和图表工作区 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的专业交易面板和交易管理工作区。它帮助交易者通过一个基于图表的界面，更快速地开仓、管理、保护、平仓和分析交易。 该产品专为需要的不只是简单按钮集合的活跃手动交易者而创建。PRO SE 将一键执行、挂单、持仓控制、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损逻辑、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、市场信息、策略测试器流程和面向 VPS 的准备整合到一个结构化工作区中。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 相对于普通手动交易的优势 一个工作区替代多个窗口 — 交易执行、持仓控制、风险信息和管理工具都保留在图表上。 更快处理交易
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用   VirtualTradePad PRO SE   升级您的交易流程 — 适用于   MetaTrader 5   和   MetaTrader 4   的新一代专业交易面板。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装    如何获取日志文件    如何测试和优化    Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
实用工具
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
实用工具
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 4。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT4 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT5 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
实用工具
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
实用工具
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
SmartFastTrade AI
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
实用工具
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
风险回报率管理器是一款可视化订单管理工具和头寸规模计算器，旨在支持严谨的交易和专业的风险管理。它允许交易者直接在图表上直观地设置入场、止损和止盈水平，并在下单前自动计算交易手数和风险回报率。该工具有助于标准化交易准备，并确保每个仓位都以预先设定且可控的风险水平开仓。 该工具适用于多种交易工具，包括货币对、指数、金属、大宗商品和加密货币。它既适合手动交易者，也适合注重策略、对每个仓位都应用风险管理规则的交易者。通过减少计算时间并避免手动错误，该工具可帮助交易者在执行过程中保持一致性和清晰度。 风险回报率经理   安装和输入指南 如果您想获取有关 EA 的通知，请添加 URL (       http://www.betasoft.dev   ) MT4/MT5 终端（见截图）。 MT4版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110797 MT5版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110798 主要特点 可视化交易规划：该工具在图表上显示入场点、止损点和止盈点。这种可视化方法可帮助交易者在执行前查看
作者的更多信息
Session Timer
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
4.64 (14)
实用工具
A complete Session Timer that shows the current time, session information with remaining time, chart display of range (high-low) and open price, of current and previous sessions for major markets, and option to add an additional city. A friendly user interface with clickable icons, customizable panel location and format, selection of colors and text. It automatically handles the DST (daylight saving) settings. It also shows the GMT/UTC and server (broker) time. And includes a Candle timer option
FREE
Session Timer MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (5)
实用工具
A complete Session Timer that shows the current time, session information with remaining time, chart display of range (high-low) and open price, of current and previous sessions for major markets, and option to add an additional city. A friendly user interface with clickable icons, customizable panel location and format, selection of colors and text. It automatically handles the DST (daylight saving) settings. It also shows the GMT/UTC and server (broker) time. And includes a Candle timer option
FREE
Fibonacci Dimension MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (4)
指标
'Fibonacci Dimension' indicator allows display of preset or user-defined multi-timeframe Fibonacci levels. It automatically takes the previous high and low for two user-defined timeframes and calculates their Fibonacci retracement levels. It also considers the retraced level to draw the expansions on every change of price. A complete visual dimension in multiple timeframes allows deriving profitable strategies for execution. Enhanced functionality to view and customize the default Fibonacci Rang
FREE
Price Ray
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (7)
实用工具
Price Ray indicator is a utility that will improve the way you trade. Primarily, it shows the Bid, Ask or Last price as a line ray which beams till the current candle, last visible chart candle or extended to all candle bars. The enhanced features in this indicator provide information in an area where you focus most, right next to the current candle. You can select text to be shown above or below the Price ray. The indicator is fully customizable, allowing it to fit any strategy requirements. Th
FREE
PnL Calendar
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
实用工具
PnL Calendar - analyse to profit PnL Calendar turns your trading history into a clear calendar view, so you can see profitable days, monitor risk in real time, and combine multiple broker accounts into a single portfolio picture using the Multi-Broker data export feature. The Calendar Panel breaks profit down by day, week, month, and year, while the Account Panel tracks balance, equity, margin alerts, multi-timeframe summaries, and overnight gap adjustments. The Risk Dashboard adds leverage, dra
Fibonacci Dimension
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
4.6 (5)
指标
'Fibonacci Dimension' indicator allows display of preset or user-defined multi-timeframe Fibonacci levels. It automatically takes the previous high and low for two user-defined timeframes and calculates their Fibonacci retracement levels. It also considers the retraced level to draw the expansions on every change of price. A complete visual dimension in multiple timeframes allows deriving profitable strategies for execution. Enhanced functionality to view and customize the default Fibonacci Rang
FREE
Price Ray MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
4 (2)
实用工具
Price Ray indicator is a utility that will improve the way you trade. Primarily, it shows the Bid, Ask or Last price as a line ray which beams till the current candle, last visible chart candle or extended to all candle bars. The enhanced features in this indicator provide information in an area where you focus most, right next to the current candle. You can select text to be shown above or below the Price ray. The indicator is fully customizable, allowing it to fit any strategy requirements. Th
FREE
Current Price MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (1)
实用工具
A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse. Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart. Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks. Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of t
FREE
Current Price
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (2)
实用工具
A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse. Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart. Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks. Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of t
FREE
Portfolio Aggregator MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
实用工具
Portfolio Aggregator - one dashboard, total clarity across all your trading accounts Portfolio Aggregator unifies account data from multiple brokers and currencies into a single, transparent dashboard, giving real-time visibility into equity, margin, P&L, and risk metrics so traders can maintain control and confidence across diversified strategies. It converts all values into a chosen base currency using live FX rates, and displays equity, balance, unrealized P&L, margin usage, and open position
FREE
Portfolio Aggregator
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
实用工具
Portfolio Aggregator - one dashboard, total clarity across all your trading accounts Portfolio Aggregator unifies account data from multiple brokers and currencies into a single, transparent dashboard, giving real-time visibility into equity, margin, P&L, and risk metrics so traders can maintain control and confidence across diversified strategies. It converts all values into a chosen base currency using live FX rates, and displays equity, balance, unrealized P&L, margin usage, and open position
FREE
筛选:
无评论
回复评论