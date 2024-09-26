Треугольный арбитраж с прогнозами

В статье рассматривается стратегия треугольного арбитража. Приведен пример двух треугольных арбитражей, основанных на моделях глубокого обучения. Модели и советник приложены к статье. Треугольный арбитраж использует разницу в обменных курсах для получения безрисковой прибыли.





Что такое треугольный арбитраж?



Арбитраж – довольно любопытная стратегия, запрещенная в букмекерских конторах. Представьте, что коэффициент выигрыша на победу "Реала" в Чемпионате 2024 года составляет 1,25, а у "Боруссии" — 3,60. Это значит, что вероятность победы "Реала" составляет 100/1,25 = 80%, а вероятность победы "Боруссии" — 27,7%. Если сложить эти два показателя, то получится 107,7%, потому что букмекеры хотят выиграть деньги, а сумма, превышающая 100%, — это их комиссия. Но представьте, что вы нашли букмекера, который предлагает коэффициент на победу "Боруссии" в размере 19%, коэффициент - 5,26. Тогда вы можете сделать ставку в первой букмекерской конторе на "Реал", а во второй — на "Боруссию", и если вы поставите соответствующую сумму на каждую команду, вы выиграете деньги в игре, потому что оба коэффициента в сумме составляют менее 100%.

Допустим, вы не хотите, чтобы ваш счет был закрыт из-за арбитража. Вы знаете, что даже если вы делаете ставку на "Реал", вы можете сделать "законный" арбитраж, если дождетесь 70-й минуты игры в случае ничьей, или дождетесь, когда "Реал" забьет, чтобы взять коэффициенты на "Боруссию" и выиграть... Вариант немного рискованный, но здесь вы можете воспользоваться преимуществами глубокого обучения. Вы знаете, что "Реал" забьет, поэтому вы получите коэффициент с вероятностью 98% (мы знаем это с помощью коинтеграции между прогнозами и реальными значениями).

Мы дали определение арбитражу и показали, как можно выигрывать с помощью глубокого обучения. Что же такое треугольный арбитраж? Это тот же арбитраж, но с использованием трех пар. Он применяется на форексе и криптовалютах, где эта формула используется для символа A / B. Для решения понадобятся три уравнения: (A / B) * (B / C) * (C / A). При значении > 1, умножаем правым способом, при значении < 1 — левым.





Можно ли проводить треугольный арбитраж со всеми счетами?



Если у вас счет с нулевым спредом, треугольный арбитраж будет выполнен за одну секунду или меньше. Если у вас есть спред, то превзойти его в такой момент невозможно. Но, как я уже говорил, советник остается прибыльным в обоих случаях. Спред на моем счете не нулевой, поэтому в этой статье будет пример со спредами.





Что нам нужно для советника?



Советник использует прогнозы, сделанные в Python для моделей ONNX, чтобы использовать их в советниках для MetaTrader 5. Я собираюсь пройтись по всему процессу, чтобы убедиться, что каждый может использовать этот советник. Если вы знаете, как создать модель ONNX, вы можете сразу перейти к советнику.

Вам нужно будет установить:

- Python 3.10

Вы можете найти его в Microsoft Store.





- Visual Studio Code

Вы также найдете его в Microsoft Store.

После этого вам необходимо установить Visual Studio 2019 или C++ отсюда (будет предложено установить с одной библиотекой Python):

https:

Теперь добавим папку скриптов Python. Также добавим ".py" в PATHEXT.

После того как всё сделано, установим библиотеки.

Open VSC -> Terminal -> New Terminal.

VSC может попросить вас установить расширения Python (просто нажмите "ОК"). А затем скопируйте и вставьте это (и нажмите Enter):

pip install MetaTrader5== 5.0 . 4200 pip install pandas== 2.2 . 1 pip install scipy== 1.12 . 0 pip install statsmodels== 0.14 . 1 pip install numpy== 1.26 . 4 pip install tensorflow== 2.15 . 0 pip install tf2onnx== 1.16 . 1 pip install scikit-learn== 1.4 . 1 .post1 pip install keras== 2.15 . 0 pip install matplotlib== 3.8 . 3

Ошибок быть не должно. Если они есть, задайте мне вопрос здесь.

После того, как все необходимые элементы установлены и нет ошибок, переходим к тестовой модели .py. Я скопирую и вставлю следующий пример:

# python libraries import MetaTrader5 as mt5 import tensorflow as tf import numpy as np import pandas as pd import tf2onnx from datetime import timedelta, datetime # input parameters symbol1 = "EURGBP" symbol2 = "GBPUSD" symbol3 = "EURUSD" sample_size1 = 200000 optional = "_M1_test" timeframe = mt5.TIMEFRAME_M1 #end_date = datetime .now() end_date = datetime ( 2024 , 3 , 4 , 0 ) inp_history_size = 120 sample_size = sample_size1 symbol = symbol1 optional = optional inp_model_name = str(symbol)+"_"+str(optional)+".onnx" if not mt5.initialize(): print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error()) quit() # we will save generated onnx-file near our script to use as resource from sys import argv data_path=argv[ 0 ] last_index=data_path.rfind("\\")+ 1 data_path=data_path[ 0 :last_index] print("data path to save onnx model",data_path) # and save to MQL5\Files folder to use as file terminal_info=mt5.terminal_info() file_path=terminal_info.data_path+"\\MQL5\\Files\\" print("file path to save onnx model",file_path) # set start and end dates for history data #end_date = datetime .now() #end_date = datetime ( 2024 , 5 , 1 , 0 ) start_date = end_date - timedelta(days=inp_history_size* 20 ) # print start and end dates print("data start date =",start_date) print("data end date =",end_date) # get rates eurusd_rates = mt5.copy_rates_from(symbol, timeframe , end_date, sample_size ) # create dataframe df=pd.DataFrame() df = pd.DataFrame(eurusd_rates) print(df) # Extraer los precios de cierre directamente datas = df['close'].values """# Calcular la inversa de cada valor inverted_data = 1 / datas # Convertir los datos invertidos a un array de numpy si es necesario data = inverted_data.values""" data = datas.reshape(- 1 , 1 ) # Imprimir los resultados """data = datas""" # scale data from sklearn.preprocessing import MinMaxScaler scaler=MinMaxScaler(feature_range=( 0 , 1 )) scaled_data = scaler.fit_transform(data) # training size is 80 % of the data training_size = int (len(scaled_data)* 0.80 ) print("Training_size:",training_size) train_data_initial = scaled_data[ 0 :training_size,:] test_data_initial = scaled_data[training_size:,: 1 ] # split a univariate sequence into samples def split_sequence(sequence, n_steps): X, y = list(), list() for i in range(len(sequence)): # find the end of this pattern end_ix = i + n_steps # check if we are beyond the sequence if end_ix > len(sequence)- 1 : break # gather input and output parts of the pattern seq_x, seq_y = sequence[i:end_ix], sequence[end_ix] X.append(seq_x) y.append(seq_y) return np.array(X), np.array(y) # split into samples time_step = inp_history_size x_train, y_train = split_sequence(train_data_initial, time_step) x_test, y_test = split_sequence(test_data_initial, time_step) # reshape input to be [samples, time steps, features] which is required for LSTM x_train =x_train.reshape(x_train.shape[ 0 ],x_train.shape[ 1 ], 1 ) x_test = x_test.reshape(x_test.shape[ 0 ],x_test.shape[ 1 ], 1 ) # define model from keras.models import Sequential from keras.layers import Dense, Activation, Conv1D, MaxPooling1D, Dropout, Flatten, LSTM from keras.metrics import RootMeanSquaredError as rmse from tensorflow.keras import callbacks model = Sequential() model.add(Conv1D(filters= 256 , kernel_size= 2 , activation='relu',padding = 'same',input_shape=(inp_history_size, 1 ))) model.add(MaxPooling1D(pool_size= 2 )) model.add(LSTM( 100 , return_sequences = True)) model.add(Dropout( 0.3 )) model.add(LSTM( 100 , return_sequences = False)) model.add(Dropout( 0.3 )) model.add(Dense(units= 1 , activation = 'sigmoid')) model.compile(optimizer='adam', loss= 'mse' , metrics = [rmse()]) # Set up early stopping early_stopping = callbacks.EarlyStopping( monitor='val_loss', patience= 5 , restore_best_weights=True, ) # model training for 300 epochs history = model.fit(x_train, y_train, epochs = 300 , validation_data = (x_test,y_test), batch_size= 32 , callbacks=[early_stopping], verbose= 2 ) # evaluate training data train_loss, train_rmse = model.evaluate(x_train,y_train, batch_size = 32 ) print(f"train_loss={train_loss:. 3 f}") print(f"train_rmse={train_rmse:. 3 f}") # evaluate testing data test_loss, test_rmse = model.evaluate(x_test,y_test, batch_size = 32 ) print(f"test_loss={test_loss:. 3 f}") print(f"test_rmse={test_rmse:. 3 f}") # save model to ONNX output_path = data_path+inp_model_name onnx_model = tf2onnx.convert.from_keras(model, output_path=output_path) print(f"saved model to {output_path}") output_path = file_path+inp_model_name onnx_model = tf2onnx.convert.from_keras(model, output_path=output_path) print(f"saved model to {output_path}") # finish mt5.shutdown() #prediction using testing data #prediction using testing data test_predict = model.predict(x_test) print(test_predict) print("longitud total de la prediccion: ", len(test_predict)) print("longitud total del sample: ", sample_size) plot_y_test = np.array(y_test).reshape(- 1 , 1 ) # Selecciona solo el último elemento de cada muestra de prueba plot_y_train = y_train.reshape(- 1 , 1 ) train_predict = model.predict(x_train) #print(plot_y_test) #calculate metrics from sklearn import metrics from sklearn.metrics import r2_score #transform data to real values value1=scaler.inverse_transform(plot_y_test) #print(value1) # Escala las predicciones inversas al transformarlas a la escala original value2 = scaler.inverse_transform(test_predict.reshape(- 1 , 1 )) #print(value2) #calc score score = np. sqrt (metrics.mean_squared_error(value1,value2)) print("RMSE : {}".format(score)) print("MSE :", metrics.mean_squared_error(value1,value2)) print("R2 score :",metrics.r2_score(value1,value2)) #sumarize model model.summary() # Print error value11=pd.DataFrame(value1) value22=pd.DataFrame(value2) #print(value11) #print(value22) value111=value11.iloc[:,:] value222=value22.iloc[:,:] print("longitud salida (tandas de 1 minuto): ",len(value111) ) #print("en horas son " + str((len(value111))* 60 * 24 )+ " minutos") print("en horas son " + str(((len(value111)))/ 60 )+ " horas") print("en horas son " + str(((len(value111)))/ 60 / 24 )+ " dias") # Calculate error error = value111 - value222 import matplotlib.pyplot as plt # Plot error plt.figure(figsize=( 10 , 6 )) plt.scatter(range(len(error)), error, color ='blue', label='Error') plt.axhline(y= 0 , color ='red', linestyle='--', linewidth= 1 ) # Línea horizontal en y= 0 plt.title('Error de Predicción ' + str(symbol)) plt.xlabel('Índice de la muestra') plt.ylabel('Error') plt.legend() plt.grid(True) plt.savefig(str(symbol)+str(optional)+'.png') rmse_ = format(score) mse_ = metrics.mean_squared_error(value1,value2) r2_ = metrics.r2_score(value1,value2) resultados= [rmse_,mse_,r2_] # Abre un archivo en modo escritura with open(str(symbol)+str(optional)+"results.txt", "w") as archivo: # Escribe cada resultado en una línea separada for resultado in resultados: archivo.write(str(resultado) + "

") # finish mt5.shutdown() #show iteration-rmse graph for training and validation plt.figure(figsize = ( 18 , 10 )) plt.plot(history.history['root_mean_squared_error'],label='Training RMSE', color ='b') plt.plot(history.history['val_root_mean_squared_error'],label='Validation-RMSE', color ='g') plt.xlabel("Iteration") plt.ylabel("RMSE") plt.title("RMSE" + str(symbol)) plt.legend() plt.savefig(str(symbol)+str(optional)+' 1 .png') #show iteration-loss graph for training and validation plt.figure(figsize = ( 18 , 10 )) plt.plot(history.history['loss'],label='Training Loss', color ='b') plt.plot(history.history['val_loss'],label='Validation-loss', color ='g') plt.xlabel("Iteration") plt.ylabel("Loss") plt.title("LOSS" + str(symbol)) plt.legend() plt.savefig(str(symbol)+str(optional)+' 2 .png') #show actual vs predicted (training) graph plt.figure(figsize=( 18 , 10 )) plt.plot(scaler.inverse_transform(plot_y_train), color = 'b', label = 'Original') plt.plot(scaler.inverse_transform(train_predict), color ='red', label = 'Predicted') plt.title("Prediction Graph Using Training Data" + str(symbol)) plt.xlabel("Hours") plt.ylabel("Price") plt.legend() plt.savefig(str(symbol)+str(optional)+' 3 .png') #show actual vs predicted (testing) graph plt.figure(figsize=( 18 , 10 )) plt.plot(scaler.inverse_transform(plot_y_test), color = 'b', label = 'Original') plt.plot(scaler.inverse_transform(test_predict), color ='g', label = 'Predicted') plt.title("Prediction Graph Using Testing Data" + str(symbol)) plt.xlabel("Hours") plt.ylabel("Price") plt.legend() plt.savefig(str(symbol)+str(optional)+' 4 .png') ################################################################################################ EURJPY 1 # python libraries import MetaTrader5 as mt5 import tensorflow as tf import numpy as np import pandas as pd import tf2onnx # input parameters inp_history_size = 120 sample_size = sample_size1 symbol = symbol2 optional = optional inp_model_name = str(symbol)+"_"+str(optional)+".onnx" if not mt5.initialize(): print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error()) quit() # we will save generated onnx-file near our script to use as resource from sys import argv data_path=argv[ 0 ] last_index=data_path.rfind("\\")+ 1 data_path=data_path[ 0 :last_index] print("data path to save onnx model",data_path) # and save to MQL5\Files folder to use as file terminal_info=mt5.terminal_info() file_path=terminal_info.data_path+"\\MQL5\\Files\\" print("file path to save onnx model",file_path) # set start and end dates for history data from datetime import timedelta, datetime #end_date = datetime .now() #end_date = datetime ( 2024 , 5 , 1 , 0 ) start_date = end_date - timedelta(days=inp_history_size* 20 ) # print start and end dates print("data start date =",start_date) print("data end date =",end_date) # get rates eurusd_rates2 = mt5.copy_rates_from(symbol, timeframe , end_date, sample_size) # create dataframe df=pd.DataFrame() df2 = pd.DataFrame(eurusd_rates2) print(df2) # Extraer los precios de cierre directamente datas2 = df2['close'].values """inverted_data = 1 / datas # Convertir los datos invertidos a un array de numpy si es necesario data = inverted_data.values""" data2 = datas2.reshape(- 1 , 1 ) # Convertir los datos invertidos a un array de numpy si es necesario #data = datas.values # Imprimir los resultados # scale data from sklearn.preprocessing import MinMaxScaler scaler2=MinMaxScaler(feature_range=( 0 , 1 )) scaled_data2 = scaler2.fit_transform(data2) # training size is 80 % of the data training_size2 = int (len(scaled_data2)* 0.80 ) print("Training_size:",training_size2) train_data_initial2 = scaled_data2[ 0 :training_size2,:] test_data_initial2 = scaled_data2[training_size2:,: 1 ] # split a univariate sequence into samples def split_sequence(sequence, n_steps): X, y = list(), list() for i in range(len(sequence)): # find the end of this pattern end_ix = i + n_steps # check if we are beyond the sequence if end_ix > len(sequence)- 1 : break # gather input and output parts of the pattern seq_x, seq_y = sequence[i:end_ix], sequence[end_ix] X.append(seq_x) y.append(seq_y) return np.array(X), np.array(y) # split into samples time_step = inp_history_size x_train2, y_train2 = split_sequence(train_data_initial2, time_step) x_test2, y_test2 = split_sequence(test_data_initial2, time_step) # reshape input to be [samples, time steps, features] which is required for LSTM x_train2 =x_train2.reshape(x_train2.shape[ 0 ],x_train2.shape[ 1 ], 1 ) x_test2 = x_test2.reshape(x_test2.shape[ 0 ],x_test2.shape[ 1 ], 1 ) # define model from keras.models import Sequential from keras.layers import Dense, Activation, Conv1D, MaxPooling1D, Dropout, Flatten, LSTM from keras.metrics import RootMeanSquaredError as rmse from tensorflow.keras import callbacks model = Sequential() model.add(Conv1D(filters= 256 , kernel_size= 2 , activation='relu',padding = 'same',input_shape=(inp_history_size, 1 ))) model.add(MaxPooling1D(pool_size= 2 )) model.add(LSTM( 100 , return_sequences = True)) model.add(Dropout( 0.3 )) model.add(LSTM( 100 , return_sequences = False)) model.add(Dropout( 0.3 )) model.add(Dense(units= 1 , activation = 'sigmoid')) model.compile(optimizer='adam', loss= 'mse' , metrics = [rmse()]) # Set up early stopping early_stopping = callbacks.EarlyStopping( monitor='val_loss', patience= 5 , restore_best_weights=True, ) # model training for 300 epochs history2 = model.fit(x_train2, y_train2, epochs = 300 , validation_data = (x_test2,y_test2), batch_size= 32 , callbacks=[early_stopping], verbose= 2 ) # evaluate training data train_loss2, train_rmse2 = model.evaluate(x_train2,y_train2, batch_size = 32 ) print(f"train_loss={train_loss2:. 3 f}") print(f"train_rmse={train_rmse2:. 3 f}") # evaluate testing data test_loss2, test_rmse2 = model.evaluate(x_test2,y_test2, batch_size = 32 ) print(f"test_loss={test_loss2:. 3 f}") print(f"test_rmse={test_rmse2:. 3 f}") # save model to ONNX output_path = data_path+inp_model_name onnx_model = tf2onnx.convert.from_keras(model, output_path=output_path) print(f"saved model to {output_path}") output_path = file_path+inp_model_name onnx_model = tf2onnx.convert.from_keras(model, output_path=output_path) print(f"saved model to {output_path}") # finish mt5.shutdown() #prediction using testing data #prediction using testing data test_predict2 = model.predict(x_test2) print(test_predict2) print("longitud total de la prediccion: ", len(test_predict2)) print("longitud total del sample: ", sample_size) plot_y_test2 = np.array(y_test2).reshape(- 1 , 1 ) # Selecciona solo el último elemento de cada muestra de prueba plot_y_train2 = y_train2.reshape(- 1 , 1 ) train_predict2 = model.predict(x_train2) #print(plot_y_test) #calculate metrics from sklearn import metrics from sklearn.metrics import r2_score #transform data to real values value12=scaler2.inverse_transform(plot_y_test2) #print(value1) # Escala las predicciones inversas al transformarlas a la escala original value22 = scaler2.inverse_transform(test_predict2.reshape(- 1 , 1 )) #print(value2) #calc score score2 = np. sqrt (metrics.mean_squared_error(value12,value22)) print("RMSE : {}".format(score2)) print("MSE :", metrics.mean_squared_error(value12,value22)) print("R2 score :",metrics.r2_score(value12,value22)) #sumarize model model.summary() # Print error value112=pd.DataFrame(value12) value222=pd.DataFrame(value22) #print(value11) #print(value22) value1112=value112.iloc[:,:] value2222=value222.iloc[:,:] print("longitud salida (tandas de 1 min): ",len(value1112) ) #print("en horas son " + str((len(value1112))* 60 * 24 )+ " minutos") print("en horas son " + str(((len(value1112)))/ 60 )+ " horas") print("en horas son " + str(((len(value1112)))/ 60 / 24 )+ " dias") # Calculate error error2 = value1112 - value2222 import matplotlib.pyplot as plt # Plot error plt.figure(figsize=( 10 , 6 )) plt.scatter(range(len(error2)), error2, color ='blue', label='Error') plt.axhline(y= 0 , color ='red', linestyle='--', linewidth= 1 ) # Línea horizontal en y= 0 plt.title('Error de Predicción ' + str(symbol)) plt.xlabel('Índice de la muestra') plt.ylabel('Error') plt.legend() plt.grid(True) plt.savefig(str(symbol)+str(optional)+'.png') rmse_2 = format(score2) mse_2 = metrics.mean_squared_error(value12,value22) r2_2 = metrics.r2_score(value12,value22) resultados2= [rmse_2,mse_2,r2_2] # Abre un archivo en modo escritura with open(str(symbol)+str(optional)+"results.txt", "w") as archivo: # Escribe cada resultado en una línea separada for resultado in resultados2: archivo.write(str(resultado) + "

") # finish mt5.shutdown() #show iteration-rmse graph for training and validation plt.figure(figsize = ( 18 , 10 )) plt.plot(history2.history['root_mean_squared_error'],label='Training RMSE', color ='b') plt.plot(history2.history['val_root_mean_squared_error'],label='Validation-RMSE', color ='g') plt.xlabel("Iteration") plt.ylabel("RMSE") plt.title("RMSE" + str(symbol)) plt.legend() plt.savefig(str(symbol)+str(optional)+' 1 .png') #show iteration-loss graph for training and validation plt.figure(figsize = ( 18 , 10 )) plt.plot(history2.history['loss'],label='Training Loss', color ='b') plt.plot(history2.history['val_loss'],label='Validation-loss', color ='g') plt.xlabel("Iteration") plt.ylabel("Loss") plt.title("LOSS" + str(symbol)) plt.legend() plt.savefig(str(symbol)+str(optional)+' 2 .png') #show actual vs predicted (training) graph plt.figure(figsize=( 18 , 10 )) plt.plot(scaler2.inverse_transform(plot_y_train2), color = 'b', label = 'Original') plt.plot(scaler2.inverse_transform(train_predict2), color ='red', label = 'Predicted') plt.title("Prediction Graph Using Training Data" + str(symbol)) plt.xlabel("Hours") plt.ylabel("Price") plt.legend() plt.savefig(str(symbol)+str(optional)+' 3 .png') #show actual vs predicted (testing) graph plt.figure(figsize=( 18 , 10 )) plt.plot(scaler2.inverse_transform(plot_y_test2), color = 'b', label = 'Original') plt.plot(scaler2.inverse_transform(test_predict2), color ='g', label = 'Predicted') plt.title("Prediction Graph Using Testing Data" + str(symbol)) plt.xlabel("Hours") plt.ylabel("Price") plt.legend() plt.savefig(str(symbol)+str(optional)+' 4 .png') ############################################################################################## JPYUSD # python libraries import MetaTrader5 as mt5 import tensorflow as tf import numpy as np import pandas as pd import tf2onnx # input parameters inp_history_size = 120 sample_size = sample_size1 symbol = symbol3 optional = optional inp_model_name = str(symbol)+"_"+str(optional)+".onnx" if not mt5.initialize(): print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error()) quit() # we will save generated onnx-file near our script to use as resource from sys import argv data_path=argv[ 0 ] last_index=data_path.rfind("\\")+ 1 data_path=data_path[ 0 :last_index] print("data path to save onnx model",data_path) # and save to MQL5\Files folder to use as file terminal_info=mt5.terminal_info() file_path=terminal_info.data_path+"\\MQL5\\Files\\" print("file path to save onnx model",file_path) # set start and end dates for history data from datetime import timedelta, datetime #end_date = datetime .now() #end_date = datetime ( 2024 , 5 , 1 , 0 ) start_date = end_date - timedelta(days=inp_history_size* 20 ) # print start and end dates print("data start date =",start_date) print("data end date =",end_date) # get rates eurusd_rates3 = mt5.copy_rates_from(symbol, timeframe , end_date, sample_size) # create dataframe df3=pd.DataFrame() df3 = pd.DataFrame(eurusd_rates3) print(df3) # Extraer los precios de cierre directamente datas3 = df3['close'].values """# Calcular la inversa de cada valor inverted_data = 1 / datas # Convertir los datos invertidos a un array de numpy si es necesario data = inverted_data.values""" data3 = datas3.reshape(- 1 , 1 ) # Imprimir los resultados """data = datas""" # scale data from sklearn.preprocessing import MinMaxScaler scaler3=MinMaxScaler(feature_range=( 0 , 1 )) scaled_data3 = scaler3.fit_transform(data3) # training size is 80 % of the data training_size3 = int (len(scaled_data3)* 0.80 ) print("Training_size:",training_size3) train_data_initial3 = scaled_data3[ 0 :training_size3,:] test_data_initial3 = scaled_data3[training_size3:,: 1 ] # split a univariate sequence into samples def split_sequence(sequence, n_steps): X, y = list(), list() for i in range(len(sequence)): # find the end of this pattern end_ix = i + n_steps # check if we are beyond the sequence if end_ix > len(sequence)- 1 : break # gather input and output parts of the pattern seq_x, seq_y = sequence[i:end_ix], sequence[end_ix] X.append(seq_x) y.append(seq_y) return np.array(X), np.array(y) # split into samples time_step = inp_history_size x_train3, y_train3 = split_sequence(train_data_initial3, time_step) x_test3, y_test3 = split_sequence(test_data_initial3, time_step) # reshape input to be [samples, time steps, features] which is required for LSTM x_train3 =x_train3.reshape(x_train3.shape[ 0 ],x_train3.shape[ 1 ], 1 ) x_test3 = x_test3.reshape(x_test3.shape[ 0 ],x_test3.shape[ 1 ], 1 ) # define model from keras.models import Sequential from keras.layers import Dense, Activation, Conv1D, MaxPooling1D, Dropout, Flatten, LSTM from keras.metrics import RootMeanSquaredError as rmse from tensorflow.keras import callbacks model = Sequential() model.add(Conv1D(filters= 256 , kernel_size= 2 , activation='relu',padding = 'same',input_shape=(inp_history_size, 1 ))) model.add(MaxPooling1D(pool_size= 2 )) model.add(LSTM( 100 , return_sequences = True)) model.add(Dropout( 0.3 )) model.add(LSTM( 100 , return_sequences = False)) model.add(Dropout( 0.3 )) model.add(Dense(units= 1 , activation = 'sigmoid')) model.compile(optimizer='adam', loss= 'mse' , metrics = [rmse()]) # Set up early stopping early_stopping = callbacks.EarlyStopping( monitor='val_loss', patience= 5 , restore_best_weights=True, ) # model training for 300 epochs history3 = model.fit(x_train3, y_train3, epochs = 300 , validation_data = (x_test3,y_test3), batch_size= 32 , callbacks=[early_stopping], verbose= 2 ) # evaluate training data train_loss3, train_rmse3 = model.evaluate(x_train3,y_train3, batch_size = 32 ) print(f"train_loss={train_loss3:. 3 f}") print(f"train_rmse={train_rmse3:. 3 f}") # evaluate testing data test_loss3, test_rmse3 = model.evaluate(x_test3,y_test3, batch_size = 32 ) print(f"test_loss={test_loss3:. 3 f}") print(f"test_rmse={test_rmse3:. 3 f}") # save model to ONNX output_path = data_path+inp_model_name onnx_model = tf2onnx.convert.from_keras(model, output_path=output_path) print(f"saved model to {output_path}") output_path = file_path+inp_model_name onnx_model = tf2onnx.convert.from_keras(model, output_path=output_path) print(f"saved model to {output_path}") # finish mt5.shutdown() #prediction using testing data #prediction using testing data test_predict3 = model.predict(x_test3) print(test_predict3) print("longitud total de la prediccion: ", len(test_predict3)) print("longitud total del sample: ", sample_size) plot_y_test3 = np.array(y_test3).reshape(- 1 , 1 ) # Selecciona solo el último elemento de cada muestra de prueba plot_y_train3 = y_train3.reshape(- 1 , 1 ) train_predict3 = model.predict(x_train3) #print(plot_y_test) #calculate metrics from sklearn import metrics from sklearn.metrics import r2_score #transform data to real values value13=scaler3.inverse_transform(plot_y_test3) #print(value1) # Escala las predicciones inversas al transformarlas a la escala original value23 = scaler3.inverse_transform(test_predict3.reshape(- 1 , 1 )) #print(value2) #calc score score3 = np. sqrt (metrics.mean_squared_error(value13,value23)) print("RMSE : {}".format(score3)) print("MSE :", metrics.mean_squared_error(value13,value23)) print("R2 score :",metrics.r2_score(value13,value23)) #sumarize model model.summary() # Print error value113=pd.DataFrame(value13) value223=pd.DataFrame(value23) #print(value11) #print(value22) value1113=value113.iloc[:,:] value2223=value223.iloc[:,:] print("longitud salida (tandas de 1 hora): ",len(value1113) ) #print("en horas son " + str((len(value1113))* 60 * 24 )+ " minutos") print("en horas son " + str(((len(value1113)))/ 60 )+ " horas") print("en horas son " + str(((len(value1113)))/ 60 / 24 )+ " dias") # Calculate error error3 = value1113 - value2223 import matplotlib.pyplot as plt # Plot error plt.figure(figsize=( 10 , 6 )) plt.scatter(range(len(error3)), error3, color ='blue', label='Error') plt.axhline(y= 0 , color ='red', linestyle='--', linewidth= 1 ) # Línea horizontal en y= 0 plt.title('Error de Predicción ' + str(symbol)) plt.xlabel('Índice de la muestra') plt.ylabel('Error') plt.legend() plt.grid(True) plt.savefig(str(symbol)+str(optional)+'.png') rmse_3 = format(score3) mse_3 = metrics.mean_squared_error(value13,value23) r2_3 = metrics.r2_score(value13,value23) resultados3= [rmse_3,mse_3,r2_3] # Abre un archivo en modo escritura with open(str(symbol)+str(optional)+"results.txt", "w") as archivo: # Escribe cada resultado en una línea separada for resultado in resultados3: archivo.write(str(resultado) + "

") # finish mt5.shutdown() #show iteration-rmse graph for training and validation plt.figure(figsize = ( 18 , 10 )) plt.plot(history3.history['root_mean_squared_error'],label='Training RMSE', color ='b') plt.plot(history3.history['val_root_mean_squared_error'],label='Validation-RMSE', color ='g') plt.xlabel("Iteration") plt.ylabel("RMSE") plt.title("RMSE" + str(symbol)) plt.legend() plt.savefig(str(symbol)+str(optional)+' 1 .png') #show iteration-loss graph for training and validation plt.figure(figsize = ( 18 , 10 )) plt.plot(history3.history['loss'],label='Training Loss', color ='b') plt.plot(history3.history['val_loss'],label='Validation-loss', color ='g') plt.xlabel("Iteration") plt.ylabel("Loss") plt.title("LOSS" + str(symbol)) plt.legend() plt.savefig(str(symbol)+str(optional)+' 2 .png') #show actual vs predicted (training) graph plt.figure(figsize=( 18 , 10 )) plt.plot(scaler3.inverse_transform(plot_y_train3), color = 'b', label = 'Original') plt.plot(scaler3.inverse_transform(train_predict3), color ='red', label = 'Predicted') plt.title("Prediction Graph Using Training Data" + str(symbol)) plt.xlabel("Hours") plt.ylabel("Price") plt.legend() plt.savefig(str(symbol)+str(optional)+' 3 .png') #show actual vs predicted (testing) graph plt.figure(figsize=( 18 , 10 )) plt.plot(scaler3.inverse_transform(plot_y_test3), color = 'b', label = 'Original') plt.plot(scaler3.inverse_transform(test_predict3), color ='g', label = 'Predicted') plt.title("Prediction Graph Using Testing Data" + str(symbol)) plt.xlabel("Hours") plt.ylabel("Price") plt.legend() plt.savefig(str(symbol)+str(optional)+' 4 .png') ################################################################################################ ############################################################################################## """ import onnxruntime as ort import numpy as np # Cargar el modelo ONNX sesion = ort.InferenceSession("EURUSD_M1_inverse_test.onnx") # Obtener el nombre de la entrada y la salida del modelo input_name = sesion.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name output_name = sesion.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name # Crear datos de entrada de prueba como un array de numpy # Asegúrate de que los datos de entrada coincidan con la forma y el tipo esperado por el modelo input_data = [ 1 , 120 ] #np.random. rand ( 1 , 10 ).astype(np.float32) # Ejemplo: entrada de tamaño [ 1 , 10 ] # Realizar la inferencia result = sesion.run([output_name], {input_name: input_data}) # Imprimir el resultado print(result) """

.py создаст три ONNX, а также несколько графиков и данных, чтобы можно было проверить, все ли в порядке.

Данные поступают в текстовом файле, и каждое число обозначает RMSE, MSE и R2 соответственно.

Перед запуском скрипта необходимо указать символы, размер выборки, временные рамки и конечную дату (от которой начинается обратный отсчет периодов).

Переменная optional — это строка, в которую вы можете добавить что-то вроде M1 Ticks или end_date - что угодно, чтобы сохранить файлы ONNX, а также графики и данные.

symbol1 = "EURGBP" symbol2 = "GBPUSD" symbol3 = "EURUSD" sample_size1 = 200000 optional = "_M1_test" timeframe = mt5.TIMEFRAME_M1 #end_date = datetime .now() end_date = datetime ( 2024 , 3 , 4 , 0 )

Если вы хотите провести тестирование в тестере стратегий, измените дату по своему усмотрению. Если вы хотите торговать, используйте end_date.