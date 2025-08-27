Moedas / TTE
TTE: TotalEnergies SE
61.20 USD 0.88 (1.42%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TTE para hoje mudou para -1.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 60.92 e o mais alto foi 61.63.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TotalEnergies SE. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TTE Notícias
- TotalEnergies obtém quatro licenças de exploração offshore na Libéria
- TotalEnergies secures four offshore exploration permits in Liberia
- Dividend Income: Lanny’s July 2025 Summary
- TotalEnergies inicia construção dos dois últimos grandes projetos do GGIP no Iraque
- TotalEnergies begins construction on final two major GGIP projects in Iraq
- 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now
- 2 More Stocks With 1,000% Upside
- Morgan Stanley downgrades NextDecade stock to Equalweight on lower cash flow outlook
- TotalEnergies (TTE) Secures New Exploration Permit off Congo Coast
- Chevron Targets 30,000 Bpd Output in Argentina's Vaca Muerta by 2025
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- TotalEnergies and KOGAS Sign a 10-Year LNG Supply Agreement
- TotalEnergies Signs LNG Pact With South Korea's KOGAS
- TotalEnergies to supply KOGAS with 1 million tons of LNG annually
- My Top 10 Dividend Stocks For September 2025: One Yields 12%-Plus
- TTE Expands Offshore Exploration Portfolio With Nigerian Licenses
- What's Going On With TotalEnergies Stock Tuesday? - TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)
- TotalEnergies secures first Nigerian exploration licenses in over a decade
- TTE & XING Mobility to Unlock High-Growth Battery Cooling Market
- TotalEnergies CEO to participate in Barclays energy conference
- Shell's Northern Lights CCS Project Begins CO2 Storage in Norway
- ExxonMobil's Structural Cost Savings Drive Market Leadership
- 8 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Dogs To Buy From 60 August Graham Value All-Stars
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights GE Aerospace, AT&T and TotalEnergies
Faixa diária
60.92 61.63
Faixa anual
52.78 69.79
- Fechamento anterior
- 62.08
- Open
- 61.29
- Bid
- 61.20
- Ask
- 61.50
- Low
- 60.92
- High
- 61.63
- Volume
- 2.596 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.42%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -4.60%
- Mudança anual
- -5.64%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh