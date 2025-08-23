Currencies / TTE
TTE: TotalEnergies SE
62.22 USD 0.29 (0.47%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TTE exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.92 and at a high of 62.23.
Follow TotalEnergies SE dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TTE News
Daily Range
61.92 62.23
Year Range
52.78 69.79
- Previous Close
- 61.93
- Open
- 62.17
- Bid
- 62.22
- Ask
- 62.52
- Low
- 61.92
- High
- 62.23
- Volume
- 719
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- -0.50%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.01%
- Year Change
- -4.07%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%