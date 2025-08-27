クォートセクション
通貨 / TTE
TTE: TotalEnergies SE

61.40 USD 0.20 (0.33%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TTEの今日の為替レートは、0.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.94の安値と61.60の高値で取引されました。

TotalEnergies SEダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
60.94 61.60
1年のレンジ
52.78 69.79
以前の終値
61.20
始値
61.43
買値
61.40
買値
61.70
安値
60.94
高値
61.60
出来高
3.666 K
1日の変化
0.33%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.81%
6ヶ月の変化
-4.29%
1年の変化
-5.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K