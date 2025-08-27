通貨 / TTE
TTE: TotalEnergies SE
61.40 USD 0.20 (0.33%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TTEの今日の為替レートは、0.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.94の安値と61.60の高値で取引されました。
TotalEnergies SEダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
60.94 61.60
1年のレンジ
52.78 69.79
- 以前の終値
- 61.20
- 始値
- 61.43
- 買値
- 61.40
- 買値
- 61.70
- 安値
- 60.94
- 高値
- 61.60
- 出来高
- 3.666 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.81%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -4.29%
- 1年の変化
- -5.33%
