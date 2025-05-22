Moedas / LODE
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LODE: Comstock Inc
3.03 USD 0.17 (5.94%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LODE para hoje mudou para 5.94%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.89 e o mais alto foi 3.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Comstock Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LODE Notícias
- 5 Gold Mining Stocks to Buy Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectation in September
- Down 28% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Comstock Inc. (LODE)
- Comstock orders equipment for Nevada solar panel recycling facility
- Downgrade Alert! Analysts Have Recently Downgraded These Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Comstock Inc. (LODE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Comstock Mining’s Q2 2025 sees strategic expansion
- Comstock Mining stock plunges after pricing $30 million public offering
- HudBay Minerals (HBM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Comstock amends debt agreements and reports preliminary Q2 results
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Newmont Corporation (NEM) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Comstock Set to Join Russell Microcap ® Index
- Comstock sells mining claims for $2.95 million and royalty
- Comstock Metals secures permit for solar panel storage
- Comstock Inc. at Lytham Partners: Strategic Growth in Metals and Fuels
- Comstock Releases Shareholder Letter
Faixa diária
2.89 3.04
Faixa anual
1.68 10.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.86
- Open
- 2.89
- Bid
- 3.03
- Ask
- 3.33
- Low
- 2.89
- High
- 3.04
- Volume
- 677
- Mudança diária
- 5.94%
- Mudança mensal
- 23.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 22.67%
- Mudança anual
- -34.13%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh