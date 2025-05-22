Valute / LODE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LODE: Comstock Inc
3.19 USD 0.16 (5.28%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LODE ha avuto una variazione del 5.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.02 e ad un massimo di 3.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Comstock Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LODE News
- 5 Gold Mining Stocks to Buy Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectation in September
- Down 28% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Comstock Inc. (LODE)
- Comstock orders equipment for Nevada solar panel recycling facility
- Downgrade Alert! Analysts Have Recently Downgraded These Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Comstock Inc. (LODE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Comstock Mining’s Q2 2025 sees strategic expansion
- Comstock Mining stock plunges after pricing $30 million public offering
- HudBay Minerals (HBM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Comstock amends debt agreements and reports preliminary Q2 results
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Newmont Corporation (NEM) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Comstock Set to Join Russell Microcap ® Index
- Comstock sells mining claims for $2.95 million and royalty
- Comstock Metals secures permit for solar panel storage
- Comstock Inc. at Lytham Partners: Strategic Growth in Metals and Fuels
- Comstock Releases Shareholder Letter
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.02 3.25
Intervallo Annuale
1.68 10.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.03
- Apertura
- 3.04
- Bid
- 3.19
- Ask
- 3.49
- Minimo
- 3.02
- Massimo
- 3.25
- Volume
- 1.608 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 5.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- 29.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 29.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- -30.65%
21 settembre, domenica