QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LODE
Tornare a Azioni

LODE: Comstock Inc

3.19 USD 0.16 (5.28%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LODE ha avuto una variazione del 5.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.02 e ad un massimo di 3.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Comstock Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LODE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.02 3.25
Intervallo Annuale
1.68 10.10
Chiusura Precedente
3.03
Apertura
3.04
Bid
3.19
Ask
3.49
Minimo
3.02
Massimo
3.25
Volume
1.608 K
Variazione giornaliera
5.28%
Variazione Mensile
29.67%
Variazione Semestrale
29.15%
Variazione Annuale
-30.65%
21 settembre, domenica