통화 / LODE
LODE: Comstock Inc
3.19 USD 0.16 (5.28%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LODE 환율이 오늘 5.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.02이고 고가는 3.25이었습니다.
Comstock Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LODE News
- 5 Gold Mining Stocks to Buy Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectation in September
- Down 28% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Comstock Inc. (LODE)
- Comstock orders equipment for Nevada solar panel recycling facility
- Downgrade Alert! Analysts Have Recently Downgraded These Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Comstock Inc. (LODE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Comstock Mining’s Q2 2025 sees strategic expansion
- Comstock Mining stock plunges after pricing $30 million public offering
- HudBay Minerals (HBM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Comstock amends debt agreements and reports preliminary Q2 results
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Newmont Corporation (NEM) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Comstock Set to Join Russell Microcap ® Index
- Comstock sells mining claims for $2.95 million and royalty
- Comstock Metals secures permit for solar panel storage
- Comstock Inc. at Lytham Partners: Strategic Growth in Metals and Fuels
- Comstock Releases Shareholder Letter
일일 변동 비율
3.02 3.25
년간 변동
1.68 10.10
- 이전 종가
- 3.03
- 시가
- 3.04
- Bid
- 3.19
- Ask
- 3.49
- 저가
- 3.02
- 고가
- 3.25
- 볼륨
- 1.608 K
- 일일 변동
- 5.28%
- 월 변동
- 29.67%
- 6개월 변동
- 29.15%
- 년간 변동율
- -30.65%
20 9월, 토요일