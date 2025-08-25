CotaçõesSeções
LITE: Lumentum Holdings Inc

169.14 USD 5.80 (3.55%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do LITE para hoje mudou para 3.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 167.12 e o mais alto foi 171.30.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lumentum Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
167.12 171.30
Faixa anual
45.65 171.87
Fechamento anterior
163.34
Open
167.36
Bid
169.14
Ask
169.44
Low
167.12
High
171.30
Volume
1.301 K
Mudança diária
3.55%
Mudança mensal
32.27%
Mudança de 6 meses
172.94%
Mudança anual
163.75%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh