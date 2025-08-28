QuotazioniSezioni
LITE: Lumentum Holdings Inc

168.73 USD 2.77 (1.62%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LITE ha avuto una variazione del -1.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 167.57 e ad un massimo di 172.50.

Segui le dinamiche di Lumentum Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
167.57 172.50
Intervallo Annuale
45.65 173.34
Chiusura Precedente
171.50
Apertura
171.37
Bid
168.73
Ask
169.03
Minimo
167.57
Massimo
172.50
Volume
8.230 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.62%
Variazione Mensile
31.95%
Variazione Semestrale
172.28%
Variazione Annuale
163.11%
20 settembre, sabato