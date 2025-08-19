Currencies / LITE
LITE: Lumentum Holdings Inc
170.23 USD 1.46 (0.87%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LITE exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 167.15 and at a high of 171.87.
Follow Lumentum Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LITE News
Daily Range
167.15 171.87
Year Range
45.65 171.87
- Previous Close
- 168.77
- Open
- 168.51
- Bid
- 170.23
- Ask
- 170.53
- Low
- 167.15
- High
- 171.87
- Volume
- 2.178 K
- Daily Change
- 0.87%
- Month Change
- 33.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 174.70%
- Year Change
- 165.45%
