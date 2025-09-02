CotationsSections
Devises / LITE
Retour à Actions

LITE: Lumentum Holdings Inc

168.73 USD 2.77 (1.62%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de LITE a changé de -1.62% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 167.57 et à un maximum de 172.50.

Suivez la dynamique Lumentum Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LITE Nouvelles

Applications de Trading pour LITE

MT5toTLGRM
Fernando Morales
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Do not use Windows 7 with this EA MT5toTLGRM EA only sends text messages to a Telegram group or channel of your choice. The messages are customizable to show information about any trading activity in the account. Also it shows a daily PnL report. Several instances of this EA can be used simultaneously in the same MT5 terminal for sending messages to different Telegram group/channel but ensure that each one has a different number in [B13] setting. Following are the features of MT5toTLGRM EA send
FREE
G Gold
Khalid Ait
Experts
In my early days, I wondered why everyone was obsessed with trading gold. Even though it caused them massive losses, they remained loyal to it! I tried to do the same, mastering gold, but I failed too. So, I conducted my own research to find the answer, and what I discovered was unexpected... g Gold is designed specifically for XAUUSD . You can find the set files in the description below. Visit the profile to check the live signals, test other programs, or subscribe to the public channel for i
G Yen MT5
Khalid Ait
Experts
Konnichiwa! Whatever beliefs you have about trading the JPY pairs, let's set them aside for a moment. Here's a fact: Any strategy can work if you pick the right pair...! And with proper risk management, even flipping a coin is gonna work for that pair. We've made a fundamental research based on economic indicators such as Policy Divergence to pick the best. Guess what...! It's the amazing   USDJPY . So we've taken years of experience and distilled it in something simple, reliable and ready
VR CyberBot MT5 Panel Expert 8Pairs 8Shadows Pivot
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (1)
Experts
The product "VR CyberBot MT5" is the LITE series with the economical price of the product " Ai Panel Genius X5 " [Ai]   L'informatique autonome   est une approche informatique intelligente qui exécute de manière autonome des applications robotiques et interactives basées sur des mécanismes axés sur des objectifs et des inférences. «  Ai Panel Genius X  » est un indicateur premium conçu pour les experts professionnels. Il fournit instantanément des connaissances approfondies sur toutes les paire
VR CyberBot MT4 Panel Expert 8Pairs 8Shadows Pivot
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (1)
Experts
The product "VR CyberBot MT4" is the LITE series with the economical price of the product " Ai Panel Genius X4 " [Ai]  Autonomic computing   is an intelligent computing approach that autonomously carries out robotic and interactive applications based on goal- and inference-driven mechanisms. «  Ai Panel Genius X  » est un indicateur premium conçu pour les experts professionnels. Il fournit instantanément des connaissances approfondies sur toutes les paires, y compris l'analyse multipaires, le t
MA bounce LITE htf line
Tomas Kremen
Indicateurs
MA bounce LITE arrows is simplified version of main indicator   MA bounce . It's for people who don't need to use all features of main indicator. Lite version shows only HTF line in short/long term opertion method. MA bounce LITE htf line input settings: TD line source for calculation - choose if oscillators or price levels will be used as source for calculation TD line method (for oscillators source)  - choose between long term and short term calculation Filter period (for oscillators source)
MA bounce LITE arrows
Tomas Kremen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
MA bounce LITE arrows is simplified version of main indicator MA bounce . It's for people who don't need to use all features of main indicator. Lite version shows only arrows on chart when there is high probability of price bounce from selected MA. MA bounce LITE arrows input settings: Current MA period  - period of moving average on current TF Current     MA type   - moving average calculation method  on current TF Current     MA applied price   - applied price of moving average  on current TF
Telegram BreakOut Ichimoku PRO
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Utilitaires
Telegram BreakOut Ichimoku   Telegram BrealOut Ichimoku PRO The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel Parameters Channel Name - Name of your channel Token   - create bot on Telegram and get token. AlertonTelegram - true to activate AlertonMobile   - true to activate AlertonEmail   - true to activate Customize moku Setting (Pro Version) Customize Comment (Pro Version) Add Customizable Signal Name(Pro Version) FOR TRY YOU CAN DOWNLOAD LITE VERSION
Range quotidien
167.57 172.50
Range Annuel
45.65 173.34
Clôture Précédente
171.50
Ouverture
171.37
Bid
168.73
Ask
169.03
Plus Bas
167.57
Plus Haut
172.50
Volume
8.230 K
Changement quotidien
-1.62%
Changement Mensuel
31.95%
Changement à 6 Mois
172.28%
Changement Annuel
163.11%
20 septembre, samedi