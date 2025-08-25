货币 / LITE
LITE: Lumentum Holdings Inc
170.90 USD 2.13 (1.26%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LITE汇率已更改1.26%。当日，交易品种以低点167.15和高点171.87进行交易。
关注Lumentum Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
167.15 171.87
年范围
45.65 171.87
- 前一天收盘价
- 168.77
- 开盘价
- 168.51
- 卖价
- 170.90
- 买价
- 171.20
- 最低价
- 167.15
- 最高价
- 171.87
- 交易量
- 5.672 K
- 日变化
- 1.26%
- 月变化
- 33.65%
- 6个月变化
- 175.78%
- 年变化
- 166.49%
