报价部分
货币 / LITE
回到股票

LITE: Lumentum Holdings Inc

170.90 USD 2.13 (1.26%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日LITE汇率已更改1.26%。当日，交易品种以低点167.15和高点171.87进行交易。

关注Lumentum Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

日范围
167.15 171.87
年范围
45.65 171.87
前一天收盘价
168.77
开盘价
168.51
卖价
170.90
买价
171.20
最低价
167.15
最高价
171.87
交易量
5.672 K
日变化
1.26%
月变化
33.65%
6个月变化
175.78%
年变化
166.49%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
新屋开工
实际值
1.307 M
预测值
1.322 M
前值
1.429 M
12:30
USD
营建许可
实际值
1.312 M
预测值
1.394 M
前值
1.362 M
12:30
USD
新屋开工率月率 m/m
实际值
-8.5%
预测值
-6.4%
前值
3.4%
14:30
USD
EIA 原油库存变化
实际值
-9.285 M
预测值
-1.708 M
前值
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA 库欣原油库存变化
实际值
-0.296 M
预测值
0.154 M
前值
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC 会议声明
实际值
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
FOMC 经济预测
实际值
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
美联储利率决议
实际值
预测值
前值
4.50%
18:30
USD
联邦公开市场委员会(FOMC)新闻发布会
实际值
预测值
前值