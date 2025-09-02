通貨 / LITE
LITE: Lumentum Holdings Inc
171.50 USD 8.16 (5.00%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LITEの今日の為替レートは、5.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり167.12の安値と173.34の高値で取引されました。
Lumentum Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
167.12 173.34
1年のレンジ
45.65 173.34
- 以前の終値
- 163.34
- 始値
- 167.36
- 買値
- 171.50
- 買値
- 171.80
- 安値
- 167.12
- 高値
- 173.34
- 出来高
- 10.280 K
- 1日の変化
- 5.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 34.12%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 176.75%
- 1年の変化
- 167.43%
