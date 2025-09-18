Moedas / GOOGL
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GOOGL: Alphabet Inc - Class A
249.53 USD 1.63 (0.65%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GOOGL para hoje mudou para -0.65%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 246.28 e o mais alto foi 251.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Alphabet Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOOGL Notícias
- Top Funds Connect With This Tesla, Google, And Amazon Supplier — Big Time
- Just 10 ETFs Dominate 31% Of The Entire Market — Is It Dangerous?
- Geoffrey Hinton, The Godfather Of AI, Now Warns About His Creation
- Intel, Nvidia e Novo Nordisk sobem no pré-mercado; AMD cai
- Intel, Nvidia and Novo Nordisk rise premarket; AMD falls
- Eureka! My Favorite Picks To Benefit From Massive AI Disruption
- Parceria com Google "dificilmente moverá a agulha" para ações do PayPal, diz Morgan Stanley
- Google partnership ’unlikely to move needle’ for PayPal stock: Morgan Stanley
- Billionaire Bill Ackman Is Making a $1.3 Billion Bet on Another "Magnificent Seven" Stock He Thinks Is Undervalued
- Alphabet Is Becoming the Walt Disney of Big Tech. Here's What It Means for Investors
- Does Alphabet's New Blockchain Bet Spell Doom for XRP?
- Ações da Snap recebem feedback positivo de anunciantes, JMP mantém Market Perform
- JMP reitera classificação das ações da Alphabet com preço-alvo de US$ 250
- Snap stock gets positive marketer feedback, JMP maintains Market Perform
- JMP reiterates Alphabet stock rating with $250 price target on YouTube strength
- Meet the Unstoppable Stock That Just Joined Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club
- Preço-alvo das ações da Reddit elevado para US$ 300 de US$ 225 pela JMP
- This AI Stock Just Joined Apple and Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club. Is It a Buy?
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: AppLovin, Meta Platforms and Alphabet
- Prediction: These 2 AI Stocks Will Be the Biggest Winners From Oracle's Huge Cloud Computing Push. (Hint: Oracle's Not One)
- NIE: Market Valuations Appear Stretched, But This Fund's Has Improved
- China abandona investigação antitruste contra Google em meio a negociações comerciais com EUA
- China drops Google antitrust probe as trade talks with US intensify – FT
- TikTok Deal Could End Ban Saga. What To Watch For Meta Stock, Social Media Rivals.
Faixa diária
246.28 251.60
Faixa anual
140.57 253.04
- Fechamento anterior
- 251.16
- Open
- 251.22
- Bid
- 249.53
- Ask
- 249.83
- Low
- 246.28
- High
- 251.60
- Volume
- 82.372 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.65%
- Mudança mensal
- 19.76%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 62.30%
- Mudança anual
- 48.80%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh