GOOGL: Alphabet Inc - Class A

254.72 USD 2.69 (1.07%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GOOGL ha avuto una variazione del 1.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 251.81 e ad un massimo di 256.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Alphabet Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
251.81 256.00
Intervallo Annuale
140.57 256.00
Chiusura Precedente
252.03
Apertura
253.26
Bid
254.72
Ask
255.02
Minimo
251.81
Massimo
256.00
Volume
64.511 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.07%
Variazione Mensile
22.26%
Variazione Semestrale
65.67%
Variazione Annuale
51.90%
20 settembre, sabato