CCS: Century Communities Inc Common Stock
67.75 USD 0.43 (0.64%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CCS para hoje mudou para 0.64%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 67.47 e o mais alto foi 68.67.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Century Communities Inc Common Stock. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CCS Notícias
Faixa diária
67.47 68.67
Faixa anual
50.42 104.21
- Fechamento anterior
- 67.32
- Open
- 68.02
- Bid
- 67.75
- Ask
- 68.05
- Low
- 67.47
- High
- 68.67
- Volume
- 278
- Mudança diária
- 0.64%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.75%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.92%
- Mudança anual
- -34.51%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh