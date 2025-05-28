货币 / CCS
CCS: Century Communities Inc Common Stock
68.72 USD 1.56 (2.32%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CCS汇率已更改2.32%。当日，交易品种以低点67.65和高点68.89进行交易。
关注Century Communities Inc Common Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
67.65 68.89
年范围
50.42 104.21
- 前一天收盘价
- 67.16
- 开盘价
- 67.65
- 卖价
- 68.72
- 买价
- 69.02
- 最低价
- 67.65
- 最高价
- 68.89
- 交易量
- 167
- 日变化
- 2.32%
- 月变化
- 6.25%
- 6个月变化
- 2.37%
- 年变化
- -33.57%
