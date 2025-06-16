KurseKategorien
Währungen / CCS
Zurück zum Aktien

CCS: Century Communities Inc Common Stock

67.47 USD 0.15 (0.22%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CCS hat sich für heute um 0.22% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 67.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 68.67 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Century Communities Inc Common Stock-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CCS News

Tagesspanne
67.07 68.67
Jahresspanne
50.42 104.21
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
67.32
Eröffnung
68.02
Bid
67.47
Ask
67.77
Tief
67.07
Hoch
68.67
Volumen
1.018 K
Tagesänderung
0.22%
Monatsänderung
4.31%
6-Monatsänderung
0.51%
Jahresänderung
-34.78%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K