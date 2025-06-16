Währungen / CCS
CCS: Century Communities Inc Common Stock
67.47 USD 0.15 (0.22%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CCS hat sich für heute um 0.22% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 67.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 68.67 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Century Communities Inc Common Stock-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
67.07 68.67
Jahresspanne
50.42 104.21
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 67.32
- Eröffnung
- 68.02
- Bid
- 67.47
- Ask
- 67.77
- Tief
- 67.07
- Hoch
- 68.67
- Volumen
- 1.018 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.22%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.31%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 0.51%
- Jahresänderung
- -34.78%
