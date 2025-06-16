CotationsSections
Devises / CCS
Retour à Actions

CCS: Century Communities Inc Common Stock

66.17 USD 1.30 (1.93%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CCS a changé de -1.93% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 65.78 et à un maximum de 67.74.

Suivez la dynamique Century Communities Inc Common Stock. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CCS Nouvelles

Range quotidien
65.78 67.74
Range Annuel
50.42 104.21
Clôture Précédente
67.47
Ouverture
66.70
Bid
66.17
Ask
66.47
Plus Bas
65.78
Plus Haut
67.74
Volume
660
Changement quotidien
-1.93%
Changement Mensuel
2.30%
Changement à 6 Mois
-1.43%
Changement Annuel
-36.04%
20 septembre, samedi