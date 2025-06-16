QuotazioniSezioni
CCS: Century Communities Inc Common Stock

66.17 USD 1.30 (1.93%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CCS ha avuto una variazione del -1.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.78 e ad un massimo di 67.74.

Segui le dinamiche di Century Communities Inc Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
65.78 67.74
Intervallo Annuale
50.42 104.21
Chiusura Precedente
67.47
Apertura
66.70
Bid
66.17
Ask
66.47
Minimo
65.78
Massimo
67.74
Volume
660
Variazione giornaliera
-1.93%
Variazione Mensile
2.30%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.43%
Variazione Annuale
-36.04%
