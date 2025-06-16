Dövizler / CCS
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
CCS: Century Communities Inc Common Stock
66.17 USD 1.30 (1.93%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CCS fiyatı bugün -1.93% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 65.78 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 67.74 aralığında işlem gördü.
Century Communities Inc Common Stock hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CCS haberleri
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 18th
- Century Communities 2033 vadeli 500 milyon dolarlık %6,625 faizli kıdemli tahvil ihraç ediyor
- Century Communities issues $500 million in 6.625% senior notes due 2033
- Century Communities prices $500 million senior notes offering
- Century Communities launches $500 million senior notes offering
- Stocks to Watch for a Rebound Amid September Rate Cut Hopes
- Century Communities outlook revised to negative by S&P Global
- Century Communities announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.29
- Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Century Communities Q2 2025 slides: affordable housing focus drives earnings beat
- Century CCS Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Century Communities Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock steady
- Century Communities (CCS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- The Builder Bear To Bull Reversal: D.R. Horton And PulteGroup Lead The Charge
- Opportunities Following The End Of The Worst Seasonal Trade For Home Builders
- Century Communities Sets June Grand Opening for New Homes in Southwest Las Vegas
- Century Communities Now Selling Near Fort Worth at MiraVerde
- Century Complete Enters Enterprise, Alabama Market with Upcoming New Homes
- Century Communities Sets June Grand Opening For 3 Home Collections in Eagle Mountain, UT
- Century Communities Marks Return to North Las Vegas With June Grand Opening
- Century Communities Sets Date for Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
- Century Communities Announces Two Grand Opening Events on June 21 in California’s Bay Area
- Century Complete Announces New Homes Coming Soon Near Birmingham, AL
- Century Communities stock initiated with Buy rating at Texas Capital
Günlük aralık
65.78 67.74
Yıllık aralık
50.42 104.21
- Önceki kapanış
- 67.47
- Açılış
- 66.70
- Satış
- 66.17
- Alış
- 66.47
- Düşük
- 65.78
- Yüksek
- 67.74
- Hacim
- 660
- Günlük değişim
- -1.93%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.30%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -1.43%
- Yıllık değişim
- -36.04%
21 Eylül, Pazar