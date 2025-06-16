FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / CCS
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

CCS: Century Communities Inc Common Stock

66.17 USD 1.30 (1.93%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CCS fiyatı bugün -1.93% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 65.78 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 67.74 aralığında işlem gördü.

Century Communities Inc Common Stock hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CCS haberleri

Günlük aralık
65.78 67.74
Yıllık aralık
50.42 104.21
Önceki kapanış
67.47
Açılış
66.70
Satış
66.17
Alış
66.47
Düşük
65.78
Yüksek
67.74
Hacim
660
Günlük değişim
-1.93%
Aylık değişim
2.30%
6 aylık değişim
-1.43%
Yıllık değişim
-36.04%
21 Eylül, Pazar