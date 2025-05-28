QuotesSections
CCS: Century Communities Inc Common Stock

67.42 USD 0.27 (0.40%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CCS exchange rate has changed by 0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.31 and at a high of 67.56.

Follow Century Communities Inc Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
66.31 67.56
Year Range
50.42 104.21
Previous Close
67.15
Open
66.95
Bid
67.42
Ask
67.72
Low
66.31
High
67.56
Volume
479
Daily Change
0.40%
Month Change
4.24%
6 Months Change
0.43%
Year Change
-34.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%