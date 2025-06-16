통화 / CCS
CCS: Century Communities Inc Common Stock
66.17 USD 1.30 (1.93%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CCS 환율이 오늘 -1.93%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 65.78이고 고가는 67.74이었습니다.
Century Communities Inc Common Stock 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CCS News
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 18th
- 센추리 커뮤니티, 2033년 만기 6.625% 선순위 채권 5억 달러 발행
- Century Communities issues $500 million in 6.625% senior notes due 2033
- Century Communities prices $500 million senior notes offering
- Century Communities launches $500 million senior notes offering
- Stocks to Watch for a Rebound Amid September Rate Cut Hopes
- Century Communities outlook revised to negative by S&P Global
- Century Communities announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.29
- Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Century Communities Q2 2025 slides: affordable housing focus drives earnings beat
- Century CCS Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Century Communities Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock steady
- Century Communities (CCS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- The Builder Bear To Bull Reversal: D.R. Horton And PulteGroup Lead The Charge
- Opportunities Following The End Of The Worst Seasonal Trade For Home Builders
- Century Communities Sets June Grand Opening for New Homes in Southwest Las Vegas
- Century Communities Now Selling Near Fort Worth at MiraVerde
- Century Complete Enters Enterprise, Alabama Market with Upcoming New Homes
- Century Communities Sets June Grand Opening For 3 Home Collections in Eagle Mountain, UT
- Century Communities Marks Return to North Las Vegas With June Grand Opening
- Century Communities Sets Date for Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
- Century Communities Announces Two Grand Opening Events on June 21 in California’s Bay Area
- Century Complete Announces New Homes Coming Soon Near Birmingham, AL
- Century Communities stock initiated with Buy rating at Texas Capital
일일 변동 비율
65.78 67.74
년간 변동
50.42 104.21
- 이전 종가
- 67.47
- 시가
- 66.70
- Bid
- 66.17
- Ask
- 66.47
- 저가
- 65.78
- 고가
- 67.74
- 볼륨
- 660
- 일일 변동
- -1.93%
- 월 변동
- 2.30%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.43%
- 년간 변동율
- -36.04%
