CCS: Century Communities Inc Common Stock
67.47 USD 0.15 (0.22%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CCSの今日の為替レートは、0.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり67.07の安値と68.67の高値で取引されました。
Century Communities Inc Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
67.07 68.67
1年のレンジ
50.42 104.21
- 以前の終値
- 67.32
- 始値
- 68.02
- 買値
- 67.47
- 買値
- 67.77
- 安値
- 67.07
- 高値
- 68.67
- 出来高
- 1.018 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.22%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.31%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.51%
- 1年の変化
- -34.78%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K