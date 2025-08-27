Moedas / ABT
ABT: Abbott Laboratories
134.14 USD 1.38 (1.04%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ABT para hoje mudou para 1.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 132.71 e o mais alto foi 134.22.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Abbott Laboratories. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ABT Notícias
Faixa diária
132.71 134.22
Faixa anual
110.86 141.24
- Fechamento anterior
- 132.76
- Open
- 132.71
- Bid
- 134.14
- Ask
- 134.44
- Low
- 132.71
- High
- 134.22
- Volume
- 9.313 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.04%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.25%
- Mudança anual
- 17.47%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh