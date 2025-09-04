Valute / ABT
ABT: Abbott Laboratories
136.04 USD 1.48 (1.10%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ABT ha avuto una variazione del 1.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 133.72 e ad un massimo di 136.72.
Segui le dinamiche di Abbott Laboratories. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ABT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
133.72 136.72
Intervallo Annuale
110.86 141.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 134.56
- Apertura
- 134.44
- Bid
- 136.04
- Ask
- 136.34
- Minimo
- 133.72
- Massimo
- 136.72
- Volume
- 10.916 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.13%
20 settembre, sabato