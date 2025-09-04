QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ABT
Tornare a Azioni

ABT: Abbott Laboratories

136.04 USD 1.48 (1.10%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ABT ha avuto una variazione del 1.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 133.72 e ad un massimo di 136.72.

Segui le dinamiche di Abbott Laboratories. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ABT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
133.72 136.72
Intervallo Annuale
110.86 141.24
Chiusura Precedente
134.56
Apertura
134.44
Bid
136.04
Ask
136.34
Minimo
133.72
Massimo
136.72
Volume
10.916 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.10%
Variazione Mensile
2.53%
Variazione Semestrale
2.69%
Variazione Annuale
19.13%
20 settembre, sabato