ABT: Abbott Laboratories
134.56 USD 0.42 (0.31%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ABTの今日の為替レートは、0.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり132.09の安値と134.78の高値で取引されました。
Abbott Laboratoriesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
132.09 134.78
1年のレンジ
110.86 141.24
- 以前の終値
- 134.14
- 始値
- 133.94
- 買値
- 134.56
- 買値
- 134.86
- 安値
- 132.09
- 高値
- 134.78
- 出来高
- 10.335 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.42%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.57%
- 1年の変化
- 17.84%
