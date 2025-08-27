Currencies / ABT
ABT: Abbott Laboratories
131.42 USD 2.36 (1.76%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ABT exchange rate has changed by -1.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 130.96 and at a high of 134.34.
Follow Abbott Laboratories dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
130.96 134.34
Year Range
110.86 141.24
- Previous Close
- 133.78
- Open
- 133.88
- Bid
- 131.42
- Ask
- 131.72
- Low
- 130.96
- High
- 134.34
- Volume
- 5.853 K
- Daily Change
- -1.76%
- Month Change
- -0.95%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.80%
- Year Change
- 15.09%
