Smart Sniper System AI MT5

SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE OVERVIEW

SMART SNIPER SYSTEM is a dual-engine Expert Advisor combining a rule-based EA and an AI decision engine. Trading is only allowed when all protection layers approve execution.

EA MANUEL UPDATED 1.06 : https://www.thedarkmindai.online/api/download?file=smart-sniper-ai

- How to set up info for Smart Sniper System AI :

REQUIRED WEBREQUEST PERMISSIONS

- https://api.openai.com (AI decision engine) - https://www.youtube.com (Trump Live detection) - MT5 Economic Calendar (News filter) - https://query1.finance.yahoo.com for Version 1.06 Update

Without these permissions, the EA will block trading.

WHAT USERS CAN EDIT SAFELY

Users may edit risk settings, trading modes, SL/TP, trailing stop, news timing, and Trump cooldown.

Users must NOT edit AI logic, regime filter logic, WebRequest code.

TRADING MODE INPUTS

Trading Method controls whether AI, EA, or both engines trade.





RISK MANAGEMENT INPUTS

AutoLot calculates lot automatically.

FixedLot is used only when AutoLot is disabled.

RiskLevel defines aggressiveness.







NEWS FILTER

Uses MT5 native calendar.

Blocks trading before and after high-impact news.







TRUMP LIVE FILTER

Detects official Donald Trump live speeches.

Blocks all trading during live broadcasts.

MARKET REGIME FILTER

Uses ADX and ATR.

TREND and TRANSITION allow trades.

RANGE blocks all trades.





HOW EA TAKES TRADES

H1 breakout logic with trend alignment, spread control, and risk validation.







HOW AI TAKES TRADES

AI evaluates multi-timeframe data, regime, volatility, and confidence score.

Returns BUY, SELL, or WAIT.







WAIT MODE

WAIT means protection, not error.

Triggered by news, Trump live, range market, or low confidence.







BEST PRACTICES

Use MEDIUM risk.

Do not disable protections.

What you need :

Good ECN broker is required, but not must ( Recommended Broker )

( Recommended ) Use VPS and keep Algo Trading enabled.



For More Information Contact us :

Channel Telegram : https://t.me/DARKMINDEV

https://t.me/DARKMINDEV Direct Telegram contact : @DarkmindEA

@DarkmindEA https://www.thedarkmindai.online/









