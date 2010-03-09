TRDR Bot4

Advanced Momentum & Strength MT5 Expert Advisor Built for Precision, Control & Consistency

TRDR Bot-4 is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, engineered for traders who want a balance of powerful automation, robust risk controls, and transparent strategy logic. This EA delivers stronger entry confirmation, improved order reliability, and flexible money management suited for Indices, Commodities and Forex trading environments.

 

This EA is not a Black Box. All indicators, thresholds, and protections are fully transparent and adjustable.

 

Multi-Indicator Strategy Logic

TRDR Bot-4 combines three proven momentum/strength indicators to generate high-probability entries and exits:

Entry Logic

  • Long Entries:
    – Williams’ %R (46) crosses above −10
    – Bulls Power (2) confirms increasing bullish momentum 
  • Short Entries:

            – Williams’ %R (46) crosses below −80
            – Bulls Power (2) confirms weakening momentum

Exit Logic

  • Bears Power (16) triggers exit when momentum reverses:
    – Above +7.5 for long trades
    – Below −7.5 for short trades

This combination provides a balanced view of volatility, trend strength, and exhaustion levels.

You can also Adjust the Settings to your Preference.

 

Dynamic Risk Management System

TRDR Bot-4 gives traders full control over exposure with two adaptable lot-sizing modes:

Static Lot Mode
Use a fixed lot size for predictable trade sizing.

Auto Risk Mode
Automatically calculates lot size based on:

  • Account Balance
  • Risk % per trade (default: 1.5%)
  • Stop Loss Points (default: 100)

This ensures your position sizes adjust intelligently to market volatility and account growth.

Additional Protections Include:

  • Max daily loss limit
  • Equity protection
  • Spread filter
  • Drawdown management

 

Improved Execution & Reliability

  • Increased internal trade retry attempts 
  • Compatible with all major MT5 brokers 
  • Optimized for low-spread environments

 

Ideal For

  • Retail traders seeking structured automation
  • Traders who prefer indicator-confirmed entries
  • Signal refinement and semi-automated setups
  • Growing Accounts and Passing Prop Firm Challenges

 

Support & Updates

Send us a Direct message via MQL5 for continuous updates, EA settings guidance, and professional support from TRADEWYZE.


    #ExploreYourTradingEdge.

    Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

