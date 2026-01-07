Short Description: The ultimate trading assistant. Open trades on ANY symbol with automatic lot size calculation based on your risk percentage. Fast, precise, and safe.





Full Description:





Stop guessing your lot size. Start trading like a professional.





Risk Calculator Pro Panel is designed for traders who need speed and precision. Forget manual calculations or external spreadsheets. This utility allows you to execute trades directly from the chart while automatically managing your risk.





Why you need this tool:





- Universal Trading: Trade ANY symbol (Forex, Indices, Crypto, Stocks) from a single chart. Just type the symbol name (e.g., "US500", "EURUSD") and the panel handles the rest.

- Automatic Risk Management: Simply set your Stop Loss price and Risk Percentage (e.g., 1% of balance). The panel calculates the exact lot size instantly to match your risk.

- Safety First: Built-in checks prevent errors like placing a Buy Stop Loss above the current price. It calculates risk based on Balance , ensuring consistent growth.

- User-Friendly Design: Large, clear buttons and easy-to-read inputs make it perfect for high-pressure scalping or relaxed swing trading.

Key Features:





- ✅ Multi-Symbol Support: Trade instruments that are not even open on your chart.

- ✅ Auto-Lot Calculation: Mathematical precision based on account balance.

- ✅ Visual & Fast: Clean interface for rapid execution.

- ✅ Customizable: Adjust colors, magic number, and default risk settings.

How to use:





1. Attach the EA to any chart. 2. Type the Symbol you want to trade (or leave default).

3. Set your desired Risk % and Stop Loss Price .

4. Click BUY or SELL . The EA calculates the lots and opens the trade instantly. 5. Perfect for Prop Firms

Take control of your risk today.