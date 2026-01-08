Fingerprint Pattern Recognition

Fingerprint Pattern Recognition


Non‑trading utility for MetaTrader 5.  

Load a “fingerprint” CSV template (OHLC), scan historical charts for similar price action, and export every match to a results CSV for later analysis and labeling. Includes a secondary formation detector (classic chart patterns) as a bonus feature.

What this utility does


Fingerprint Pattern Recognition helps you build datasets of recurring price action:

- Fingerprint mode (primary):  

  Compares recent closed candles against a user‑provided template CSV (OHLC). When a match is found, the EA marks it on the chart and writes a row to a results CSV, including forward bars after the match (for outcome analysis).

- Formation library (secondary / bonus):  
  Detects a small set of common formations and draws clean annotations (pivots/levels + breakout candle marker).  
  Note: This is a helper feature. It’s not a perfect “AI chartist”; it is designed for fast, transparent rule‑based detection.

Does not trade.No orders are opened or managed.  
Works on any symbol and timeframe.  
Uses closed candles (stable signals; no repainting on the current forming bar).  

Typical workflow (recommended)

1. Capture a fingerprint template using the companion “Fingerprint Capture Script”.  
   - The script exports a CSV template into the terminal’s Common Files folder.
2. Attach Fingerprint Pattern Recognition to a chart.  
3. Select:
   - Mode: Fingerprint Recognition (Primary)  
   - Template CSV: your fingerprint file  
   - Run Tag: name your dataset run (symbol / timeframe / experiment name)
4. Let it run in Strategy Tester. Every match is written to a results CSV (Common Files).
5. Analyze / label the exported matches:
   - In Excel/Python, or  
   - In Patternica Desktop App (recommended, link in seller´s profile ).

Files and locations

- Template CSV input: written to /read from Common Files 
- Results CSV output: written to Common Files
- This design makes it easy to run multiple terminals or multiple symbols/timeframes and keep files in one place.


What gets exported (results CSV)

Each match writes one row containing:
- A compact OHLC summary of the matched window
- The match score and flags
- OHLC for N forward candles after the match (N = Forward bars)

This is specifically designed for post‑analysis (win-rate, distribution, clustering, labeling, etc.).

 Important notes / disclaimer 
- This utility does not provide trading signals or profitability promises.  
- Pattern matching is probabilistic by nature; results depend on market regime, symbol liquidity, spread, and the fingerprint template quality.  
- Use for research, dataset building, and visual study.

