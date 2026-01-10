QL Ichimoku Trend
- Indicadores
- Guad Bibar
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
QL Ichimoku Dashboard is a professional multi-timeframe trend analysis dashboard based on Ichimoku market structure.
The indicator analyzes multiple timeframes and displays:
-
Trend quality scores (0–10)
-
Market regime states: Trend, Transition, Chop
-
A clear composite market condition to help decide whether to trade or wait
All calculations use closed candles only, making the indicator non-repainting and suitable for live market analysis.
Features
-
Multi-timeframe Ichimoku analysis
-
Non-repainting (closed candles only)
-
Dashboard only – no trading, no signals
-
Clean, lightweight on-chart interface
-
Works on all symbols and 4/5-digit brokers
-
Fully customizable layout and appearance
Important
This indicator does not open or manage trades.
It is designed as a market filter and confirmation tool for discretionary traders.