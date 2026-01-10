QL Ichimoku Trend

QL Ichimoku Dashboard is a professional multi-timeframe trend analysis dashboard based on Ichimoku market structure.

The indicator analyzes multiple timeframes and displays:

  • Trend quality scores (0–10)

  • Market regime states: Trend, Transition, Chop

  • A clear composite market condition to help decide whether to trade or wait

All calculations use closed candles only, making the indicator non-repainting and suitable for live market analysis.

Features

  • Multi-timeframe Ichimoku analysis

  • Non-repainting (closed candles only)

  • Dashboard only – no trading, no signals

  • Clean, lightweight on-chart interface

  • Works on all symbols and 4/5-digit brokers

  • Fully customizable layout and appearance

Important

This indicator does not open or manage trades.
It is designed as a market filter and confirmation tool for discretionary traders.


