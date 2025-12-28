Momentum Pulse Hunter
- Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 28 December 2025
Momentum Pulse Hunter Pro
The Elite High-Frequency Momentum Scalper for MetaTrader 5
Overview
Momentum Pulse Hunter is a sophisticated high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor designed to capture rapid price expansions ("Bursts") with surgical precision. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, this EA utilizes Client-Side Millisecond Timing to detect real-time liquidity surges, entering multiple high-velocity trades to capitalize on the momentum before the candle closes.
Key Features
-
Precision Client-Side Timing: Utilizes the client’s local CPU clock ( GetTickCount ) to calculate price velocity in milliseconds, bypassing server latency and ensuring hyper-accurate momentum detection.
-
Dynamic Momentum Detection: Monitors the "Price-over-Time" ratio. It triggers only when a specific number of points are moved within a defined window of seconds (e.g., 30 points in 2 seconds).
-
Aggressive Pyramiding (Scaling In): If the momentum continues, the EA strategically adds consecutive positions with a multiplier, maximizing profits during a single explosive move.
-
Hybrid Smart Exit: Features a time-sensitive liquidation logic that automatically closes all open positions 5 seconds before the 10-minute (M10) candle expires, preventing exposure to "New Candle" volatility.
-
Safe Execution Logic: Specially coded for Live/Market Execution accounts. It opens trades without initial SL/TP to ensure 100% broker acceptance, then immediately applies protection in the next tick.
-
Advanced Money Management: Includes an "Auto-Lot" system that scales position sizes based on account balance growth, following a user-defined risk percentage.
-
Professional UI & Visuals: A sleek "Dark Mode" interface with a real-time Momentum Radar that displays current price velocity and system status directly on the chart.
Technical Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Base Lot
|The starting volume for the first trade in a burst sequence.
|Auto Lot %
|Percentage of balance growth used to increase the Base Lot automatically.
|Multiplier
|The factor by which the lot size increases for consecutive trades in the same burst.
|Burst Points
|The minimum price distance (in points) required to trigger an entry.
|Burst Seconds
|The maximum time window allowed for the price to travel the Burst Points.
|Max Trades
|The limit of consecutive trades allowed per 10-minute candle.
How to Use
-
Installation: Load the EA onto a 10-Minute (M10) chart.
-
Market Selection: Best suited for high-liquidity instruments like NAS100 (Nasdaq), XAUUSD (Gold), or major pairs like EURUSD.
-
Broker Requirements: A low-latency VPS and a Raw Spread (ECN) account are highly recommended for optimal performance.
-
Timing: For best results, run the EA during the London and New York session overlaps.