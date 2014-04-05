Fluid ATR Trail Adaptive Target System Matrix

🎯Fluid ATR Trail Adaptive Target System

Professional Adaptive Take-Profit & Dynamic-Exit Visualization System
🧠 Overview

The Fluid Trail TP (Dynamic TP Edition) is a volatility-adaptive target and dynamic exit indicator.
It functions as the dynamic take-profit intelligence layer within the Fluid Trading Systems architecture, and with  real-time volatility, strength, and compression data into precise, adaptive TP-UP and TP-D visual markers.

Unlike conventional fixed take-profit tools, this indicator constantly adjusts its projected exit levels based on live ATR values, strength decay, and market compression, ensuring every target remains in sync with evolving market conditions.

It provides transparent visualization and adaptive decision logic, allowing traders and developers to see exactly where the system anticipates exhaustion, extension, or reversal — all calculated tick-by-tick.
⚙️ Technical Core

    ⚡ Strength-Decay Model
    Uses an exponential decay function to measure the persistence or fatigue of directional energy, helping determine when the market is losing strength and an adaptive exit should be anticipated.

    🌀 Compression-Aware Logic
    Continuously scans volatility bands to detect narrowing price ranges or congestion. During compression, TP projections automatically contract to reflect lower volatility and potential breakout risk.

    📊 ATR-Anchored Targets
    All projections are anchored to the same ATR engine as the Fluid Trail EA, maintaining exact parity in volatility scaling and ensuring seamless synchronization between internal logic and visual output.

    ⏱ Real-Time Tick Updates
    Every tick recalculates the adaptive TP projection, reflecting immediate market changes without delay. No smoothing or repainting — true tick-level responsiveness.

    🏷 Intelligent Labeling System
    Plots “TP UP” (green) and “TP D” (red) markers directly on the chart at the moment the system detects an exhaustion-based exit condition or dynamic reversal threshold.

    🔄 Auto-Continuity Engine
    Maintains memory buffers between sessions, ensuring TP projections resume seamlessly after terminal restarts or chart refreshes.



📈 Use Cases

    🔹 Visual transparency for algorithmic or semi-automated trading strategies.

    🔹 Backtesting and optimization of adaptive exit behavior.

    🔹 Training and study tool to understand volatility-driven target dynamics.

    🔹 Precision companion for the Fluid Trail suite, ensuring clarity between algorithmic signals and chart visuals.


🧰 Technical Specifications

    Non-repainting, adaptive logic.

    Lightweight and CPU-efficient (no external libraries).

    Compatible with all symbols and timeframes.

    Automatically scales TP distances relative to volatility and price structure.


This indicator is fully compatible with trend and signal indicators and can be used together for structured trade execution and take-profit management- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159577?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page




    🎥 Official YouTube Channel

    © Fluid Trading Systems — Official YouTube Channel: FluidTradingSystems

https://www.youtube.com/@FluidTradingSystems

Produtos recomendados
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
O nível Premium é um indicador único com mais de 80% de precisão nas previsões corretas! Este indicador foi testado pelos melhores Especialistas em Negociação por mais de dois meses! O indicador do autor você não encontrará em nenhum outro lugar! A partir das imagens você pode ver por si mesmo a precisão desta ferramenta! 1 é ótimo para negociar opções binárias com um tempo de expiração de 1 vela. 2 funciona em todos os pares de moedas, ações, commodities, criptomoedas Instruções: Assim
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (557)
Indicadores
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicadores
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicadores
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilitários
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilitários
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicadores
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicadores
A tendência é sua amiga! Veja a cor do indicador e faça suas operações nessa direção. Ele não repinta. Ou seja, depois que cada candle se fecha, a cor dele é definitiva e não irá se alterar. Você pode focar em movimentos mais curtos e rápidos ou tendências mais longas, basta testar o que melhor se encaixa no seu operacional de acordo com o ativo e tempo gráfico usado. Altere o parâmetro de entrada "Length" e o indicador irá se adaptar automaticamente (quanto maior ele for, maior a tendência an
Quantum Channel Pro
Teng Fei Zhu
Indicadores
Quantum Channel Pro é uma ferramenta revolucionária de análise de volatilidade multicanal, projetada para identificar tendências, pontos de reversão e ruído do mercado. Com base em canais de desvio padrão adaptativos, ele plota três níveis (interno, médio e externo) para ajudar traders a tomar decisões mais precisas. Principais recursos: Três canais inteligentes (1σ, 2σ, 3σ) Estatísticas de probabilidade em tempo real Filtragem adaptativa de ruído Compatível com todos os timeframes Sinais: Conti
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Indicadores
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Surfer – Captura Precisa de Tendência para MT5 Surfeie as ondas do mercado com o Moving Average Surfer, criado para traders que exigem precisão, eficiência e gestão de risco automatizada. O EA combina médias móveis rápidas e lentas com filtros avançados para identificar operações de alta probabilidade. Principais recursos: Análise dupla de médias móveis Filtro RSI integrado Gestão dinâmica de risco Controle flexível de direção (compra/venda/ambos) Stops e alvos baseados em ATR Sup
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicadores
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicadores
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicadores
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
Utilitários
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicadores
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicadores
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicadores
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Order and Risk Management MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilitários
Utilitário para pedidos automáticos e gerenciamento de riscos. Permite tirar o máximo dos lucros e limitar suas perdas. Criado por um trader praticante para traders. O utilitário é fácil de usar, funciona com qualquer ordem de mercado aberta manualmente por um trader ou com a ajuda de consultores. Pode filtrar negociações por número mágico. O utilitário pode trabalhar com qualquer número de pedidos ao mesmo tempo. Tem as seguintes funções: 1. Definir níveis de stop loss e take profit; 2. F
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilitários
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicadores
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Supply and Demand Pro
Godbless C Nygu
4 (1)
Indicadores
Join Deriv link on profile>>> GET THIS FULL COPY AND GET ANOTHER FREE INDICATOR ONE OF THE BEST AND USEFULL INDICATORS IN THE WORLD ..This is the one of the best usefull indicators which has chosen to be used by top traders in the world. AUTOMATIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE This way of trading is also called Supply and demand, On this way of trading you can see auto colours appear where the market changes direction buying or selling Direction. ALL KIND OF PAIRS METALS AND INDICIES ARE INCLUDED A
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicadores
Uma das sequências numéricas é chamada de "Forest Fire Sequence". Foi reconhecida como uma das mais belas novas sequências. Sua principal característica é que essa sequência evita tendências lineares, mesmo as mais curtas. É esta propriedade que formou a base deste indicador. Ao analisar uma série temporal financeira, este indicador tenta rejeitar todas as opções de tendência possíveis. E somente se ele falhar, ele reconhece a presença de uma tendência e dá o sinal apropriado. Esta abordagem pe
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilitários
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicadores
O indicador cria cotações atuais, que podem ser comparadas com as históricas e, com base nisso, fazer uma previsão do movimento dos preços. O indicador possui um campo de texto para navegação rápida até a data desejada. Opções: Símbolo - seleção do símbolo que o indicador exibirá; SymbolPeriod - seleção do período do qual o indicador coletará dados; IndicatorColor - cor do indicador; HorisontalShift - deslocamento das cotações desenhadas pelo indicador pelo número especificado de barras; I
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicadores
Este painel mostra os últimos   padrões harmónicos   disponíveis para os símbolos seleccionados, pelo que poupará tempo e será mais eficiente /   versão MT4 . Indicador gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colunas do indicador Symbol :   aparecem os símbolos seleccionados Trend :   de alta ou de baixa Pattern :   tipo de padrão (gartley, borboleta, morcego, caranguejo, tubarão, cifra ou ABCD) Entry :   preço de entrada SL:   preço de paragem de perda TP1:   preço do 1º take profit TP2:   preço
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Indicadores
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicadores
De forma simples, você pode começar a operar quando o movimento dos números brancos — conhecidos como "pips" — começar a aparecer ao lado do candle atual. Os "pips" brancos indicam que uma operação de compra ou venda está ativa e se movendo na direção correta, conforme indicado pela cor branca. Quando o movimento dos pips brancos para e se transforma em uma cor verde estática, isso sinaliza o fim do momento atual. A cor verde dos números representa o lucro total obtido em "pips", independenteme
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Breakout PRO   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia Breakout Zones! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Quantum Breakout PRO       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada comercial a novos patamares com sua estratégia de zona de fuga inovadora e dinâmica. O Quantum Breakout Indicator lhe dará setas de sinal em zonas de breakout com 5 zonas-alvo de lucro e su
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicadores
A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma nova fórmula. Com apenas UM gráfico, pode ler a força da moeda para 28 pares de Forex! Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de apontar o ponto exacto do gatilho de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada? Manual do utilizador:   clique aqui Este é o p
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicadores
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps y
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
Indicadores
DESCRIÇÃO ICSM (Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper) é o indicador que analisa o movimento do preço e identifica impulsos válidos, correções e SCOBs (Single Candle Order Block). É uma ferramenta poderosa que pode ser usada com qualquer tipo de análise técnica porque é flexível, informativa, fácil de usar e melhora substancialmente a consciência do trader sobre as zonas de interesse mais líquidas. CONFIGURAÇÕES Geral | Visuais Tema de cor — define o tema de cor do ICSM. SCOB | Visuais Mostrar S
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Next Candle Prediction
Samuel Bedin
1 (1)
Indicadores
Who does not want to predict markets prices? This indicator gives you more confidence to take position. It gives you alerts with a pourcentage of chance that next candle could be bearish or bullish. Of course we can not predict future but we can try.... You can adjust pourcentage in order to get more precise filter. Do not hesitate to contact me for informations.
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Mais do autor
Fluid ATR Trend Matrix
James Bryan Turley
Indicadores
Fluid ATR Trail Professional ATR Trend System Overview The Fluid Trail Display (Main Trail + Fixed SL System) is the visual analytics and structural core of the Fluid Trading Systems ecosystem — a professional indicator designed to synchronize perfectly with the Fluid Trail EA. This indicator provides real-time visualization of the Fluid ATR Trail engine, displaying a volatility-weighted trailing level, fixed ATR stop-loss rail, and adaptive flip markers. It ensures that every trail up
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário