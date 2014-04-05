Fluid ATR Trail Adaptive Target System Matrix

🎯Fluid ATR Trail Adaptive Target System

Professional Adaptive Take-Profit & Dynamic-Exit Visualization System
🧠 Overview

The Fluid Trail TP (Dynamic TP Edition) is a volatility-adaptive target and dynamic exit indicator.
It functions as the dynamic take-profit intelligence layer within the Fluid Trading Systems architecture, and with  real-time volatility, strength, and compression data into precise, adaptive TP-UP and TP-D visual markers.

Unlike conventional fixed take-profit tools, this indicator constantly adjusts its projected exit levels based on live ATR values, strength decay, and market compression, ensuring every target remains in sync with evolving market conditions.

It provides transparent visualization and adaptive decision logic, allowing traders and developers to see exactly where the system anticipates exhaustion, extension, or reversal — all calculated tick-by-tick.
⚙️ Technical Core

    ⚡ Strength-Decay Model
    Uses an exponential decay function to measure the persistence or fatigue of directional energy, helping determine when the market is losing strength and an adaptive exit should be anticipated.

    🌀 Compression-Aware Logic
    Continuously scans volatility bands to detect narrowing price ranges or congestion. During compression, TP projections automatically contract to reflect lower volatility and potential breakout risk.

    📊 ATR-Anchored Targets
    All projections are anchored to the same ATR engine as the Fluid Trail EA, maintaining exact parity in volatility scaling and ensuring seamless synchronization between internal logic and visual output.

    ⏱ Real-Time Tick Updates
    Every tick recalculates the adaptive TP projection, reflecting immediate market changes without delay. No smoothing or repainting — true tick-level responsiveness.

    🏷 Intelligent Labeling System
    Plots “TP UP” (green) and “TP D” (red) markers directly on the chart at the moment the system detects an exhaustion-based exit condition or dynamic reversal threshold.

    🔄 Auto-Continuity Engine
    Maintains memory buffers between sessions, ensuring TP projections resume seamlessly after terminal restarts or chart refreshes.



📈 Use Cases

    🔹 Visual transparency for algorithmic or semi-automated trading strategies.

    🔹 Backtesting and optimization of adaptive exit behavior.

    🔹 Training and study tool to understand volatility-driven target dynamics.

    🔹 Precision companion for the Fluid Trail suite, ensuring clarity between algorithmic signals and chart visuals.


🧰 Technical Specifications

    Non-repainting, adaptive logic.

    Lightweight and CPU-efficient (no external libraries).

    Compatible with all symbols and timeframes.

    Automatically scales TP distances relative to volatility and price structure.


This indicator is fully compatible with trend and signal indicators and can be used together for structured trade execution and take-profit management- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159577?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page




    🎥 Official YouTube Channel

    © Fluid Trading Systems — Official YouTube Channel: FluidTradingSystems

https://www.youtube.com/@FluidTradingSystems

Prodotti consigliati
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicatori
Versione MT4  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce la corretta struttura a onde del mercato, e i livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-assistente
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Il livello Premium è un indicatore unico con una precisione superiore all'80% delle previsioni corrette! Questo indicatore è stato testato dai migliori Specialisti di Trading per più di due mesi! L'indicatore dell'autore che non troverai da nessun'altra parte! Dagli screenshot puoi vedere di persona la precisione di questo strumento! 1 è ottimo per il trading di opzioni binarie con un tempo di scadenza di 1 candela. 2 funziona su tutte le coppie di valute, azioni, materie prime, criptovalu
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (557)
Indicatori
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicatori
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicatori
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilità
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilità
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicatori
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Quantum Channel Pro
Teng Fei Zhu
Indicatori
Quantum Channel Pro è uno strumento rivoluzionario di analisi della volatilità multicanal, progettato per identificare trend, punti di inversione e rumore di mercato. Utilizzando canali di deviazione standard adattivi, traccia tre livelli (interno, medio ed esterno) per aiutare i trader a prendere decisioni più precise. Caratteristiche principali: Tre canali intelligenti (1σ, 2σ, 3σ) Statistiche di probabilità in tempo reale Filtraggio adattivo del rumore Compatibile con tutti i timeframe Segnal
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Indicatori
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Surfer – Cattura del Trend con Precisione per MT5 Surfa le onde del mercato con Moving Average Surfer, progettato per offrire precisione e gestione del rischio completamente automatizzata. Caratteristiche principali: Doppia analisi delle medie mobili Filtro RSI integrato Gestione dinamica del rischio Direzioni operative flessibili Stop/target basati su ATR Funziona su qualsiasi timeframe Magic Number univoco Costruito per chi vuole una soluzione disciplinata, automatica e altament
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicatori
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicatori
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicatori
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicatori
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicatori
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Order and Risk Management MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilità
Utility per la gestione automatica degli ordini e dei rischi. Ti permette di trarre il massimo dai profitti e limitare le tue perdite. Creato da un trader praticante per i trader. L'utilità è facile da usare, funziona con qualsiasi ordine di mercato aperto manualmente da un trader o con l'aiuto di consulenti. Può filtrare gli scambi per numero magico. L'utilità può funzionare con qualsiasi numero di ordini contemporaneamente. Ha le seguenti funzioni: 1. Impostazione dei livelli di stop loss
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilità
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicatori
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Tradin
Supply and Demand Pro
Godbless C Nygu
4 (1)
Indicatori
Join Deriv link on profile>>> GET THIS FULL COPY AND GET ANOTHER FREE INDICATOR ONE OF THE BEST AND USEFULL INDICATORS IN THE WORLD ..This is the one of the best usefull indicators which has chosen to be used by top traders in the world. AUTOMATIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE This way of trading is also called Supply and demand, On this way of trading you can see auto colours appear where the market changes direction buying or selling Direction. ALL KIND OF PAIRS METALS AND INDICIES ARE INCLUDED A
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicatori
Una delle sequenze numeriche è chiamata "Sequenza di incendi boschivi". È stata riconosciuta come una delle nuove sequenze più belle. La sua caratteristica principale è che questa sequenza evita andamenti lineari, anche quelli più brevi. È questa proprietà che ha costituito la base di questo indicatore. Quando si analizza una serie temporale finanziaria, questo indicatore cerca di rifiutare tutte le possibili opzioni di tendenza. E solo se fallisce, riconosce la presenza di una tendenza e dà il
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilità
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicatori
L'indicatore costruisce le quotazioni attuali, che possono essere confrontate con quelle storiche e su questa base fanno una previsione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore ha un campo di testo per una rapida navigazione fino alla data desiderata. Opzioni: Simbolo - selezione del simbolo che visualizzerà l'indicatore; SymbolPeriod - selezione del periodo da cui l'indicatore prenderà i dati; IndicatorColor - colore dell'indicatore; HorisontalShift - spostamento delle virgolette disegnate d
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicatori
Se acquisti questo indicatore, riceverai il mio Trade Manager Professionale + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicat
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicatori
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema di Trading dell'Oro (XAU/USD) su MetaTrader 5 Per il trader serio: Approcciate il trading sull'Oro con una metodologia strutturata e basata sui dati che combina molteplici fattori di analisi di mercato. Questo strumento è stato creato per supportare la vostra analisi del trading sull'Oro. Opportunità di Prezzo Limitata Questa è un'occasione per possedere Gold Sniper Scalper Pro prima che il prezzo aumenti. Il prezzo del prodotto aumenterà di $50 dopo ogni 10 ac
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicatori
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
TPSproTrend PRO identifica il momento in cui il mercato cambia effettivamente direzione e forma un punto di ingresso all'inizio del movimento. Si entra nel mercato quando il prezzo sta appena iniziando a muoversi, e non dopo che il movimento si è già verificato.   Indicatore       Non ridisegna i segnali e visualizza automaticamente i punti di ingresso, lo Stop Loss e il Take Profit, rendendo il trading chiaro, visivo e strutturato. ISTRUZIONI RUS   -   VERSIONE MT4 Vantaggi principali Segnali
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicatori
La migliore soluzione per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di funzionalità proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con questo aggiornamento, sarai in grado di mostrare fusi orari doppi. Non solo potrai mostrare una TF più alta, ma anche entrambe, la TF del grafico, PIÙ la TF più alta: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. Tutti i trader di domanda di offerta lo adoreranno. :) Informazioni imp
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicatori
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicatori
Questo cruscotto mostra gli ultimi   pattern armonici   disponibili per i simboli selezionati, in modo da risparmiare tempo ed essere più efficienti /   versione MT4 . Indicatore gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonne dell'indicatore Symbol :   vengono visualizzati i simboli selezionati Trend:   rialzista o ribassista Pattern:   tipo di pattern (gartley, butterfly, bat, crab, shark, cypher o ABCD) Entry:   prezzo di ingresso SL:   prezzo di stop loss TP1:   1 prezzo di take profit TP2:
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicatori
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicatori
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Indicatori
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicatori
Semplicemente, puoi iniziare a fare trading quando il movimento dei numeri bianchi — noti come "pips" — inizia ad apparire accanto alla candela corrente. I "pips" bianchi indicano che un'operazione di acquisto o vendita è attualmente attiva e si sta muovendo nella direzione corretta, come indicato dal colore bianco. Quando il movimento dei pips bianchi si interrompe e diventa di colore verde statico, questo segnala la fine della spinta attuale. Il colore verde dei numeri rappresenta il profitto
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicatori
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicatori
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicatori
Ti presentiamo un indicatore rivoluzionario che cambia le regole del gioco nel mondo del trading di tendenza. L'indicatore è progettato per ripensare le prestazioni e portare la tua esperienza di trading a livelli senza precedenti. Il nostro indicatore vanta una combinazione unica di funzionalità all'avanguardia che lo distinguono dalla concorrenza. La tecnologia avanzata "Real Pricing Factors" offre una sostenibilità senza pari anche nelle condizioni di mercato più difficili e volatili. Dì addi
Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
Jingfeng Luo
Indicatori
AI Adaptive Market Holographic System Indicator Based on Microstructure and Field Theory Abstract: This paper aims to explore the construction principles and implementation mechanism of a novel financial market analysis tool—the Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system. This system fuses Market Microstructure theory, classical mechanics (elasticity and gravity models), information entropy theory, and adaptive AI algorithms. By aggregating Tick-level data in real-time, physically modeling
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui scambi le zone di breakout! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Quantum Breakout PRO       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading a nuovi livelli con la sua strategia innovativa e dinamica della zona di breakout. Quantum Breakout Indicator ti fornirà frecce di segnalazione sulle zone di breakout con 5 zone target di
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicatori
La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità di scalping? Manuale d'uso:  
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
Indicatori
MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicatori
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps y
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
Indicatori
DESCRIZIONE ICSM (Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper) è l'indicatore che analizza il movimento dei prezzi e identifica impulsi validi, correzioni e SCOB (Single Candle Order Block). È uno strumento potente che può essere utilizzato con qualsiasi tipo di analisi tecnica perché è flessibile, informativo, facile da usare e migliora sostanzialmente la consapevolezza del trader delle zone di interesse più liquide. IMPOSTAZIONI Generale | Visivi Tema colore — definisce il tema colore dell'ICSM. SCOB
Altri dall’autore
Fluid ATR Trend Matrix
James Bryan Turley
Indicatori
Fluid ATR Trail Professional ATR Trend System Overview The Fluid Trail Display (Main Trail + Fixed SL System) is the visual analytics and structural core of the Fluid Trading Systems ecosystem — a professional indicator designed to synchronize perfectly with the Fluid Trail EA. This indicator provides real-time visualization of the Fluid ATR Trail engine, displaying a volatility-weighted trailing level, fixed ATR stop-loss rail, and adaptive flip markers. It ensures that every trail up
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione