KP Grid Sentinel

Adaptive Risk-Controlled Grid Expert Advisor

KP Grid Sentinel is an automated grid trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed with a strong focus on capital protection and exposure control.

Unlike classic grid systems, KP Grid Sentinel integrates an internal stress monitoring engine that continuously evaluates the trading system condition and dynamically regulates how much exposure is allowed to exist in the market.

The Expert Advisor automatically adjusts its behaviour according to current account conditions, margin usage and open position structure.

Main characteristics

• Hedging grid logic (supports simultaneous BUY and SELL positions)

• Dynamic lot size compression based on floating drawdown

• Exposure monitoring and control engine

• Automatic blocking of new trades under high stress

• Dynamic grid depth reduction

• Directional exposure balancing

• Works on any major Forex symbol

• Any timeframe

• No martingale multiplication

Stress monitoring engine

KP Grid Sentinel calculates an internal system condition index based on:

• Floating drawdown from equity peak

• Margin usage

• Number of active grid positions

• Directional position imbalance

This internal index controls how the Expert Advisor behaves in real time.

When system stress increases, the EA automatically:

• Reduces position size

• Limits grid expansion

• Restricts new entries

• Prioritizes capital preservation

Lockdown behaviour

When account conditions reach unsafe levels, KP Grid Sentinel automatically enters a protective mode:

• New positions are temporarily blocked

• Grid expansion is limited

• Lot sizes are reduced to minimum

• Only position management remains active

This mechanism is designed to help protect the trading account during adverse market conditions.

Recommended usage

• Hedging accounts

• Major currency pairs

• Stable VPS recommended

• Suitable for conservative and medium-risk profiles

• Prop firm compatible configuration available

Important note

Grid trading always carries risk.

KP Grid Sentinel is designed to control exposure and reduce account stress, but it cannot guarantee profits.





Parameters explanation

Grid configuration

BaseLot

Initial lot size used to build the grid structure.

GridStep

Distance between grid levels (points).

MaxGridOrders

Maximum number of grid positions allowed.

Dynamic Risk Compression (DRC)

DRC_Enabled

Enables dynamic lot compression based on account floating drawdown.

DRC_MinLotFactor

Minimum allowed compression multiplier for lots.

DRC_DD_Warning / DRC_DD_Critical

Floating drawdown thresholds used to activate compression behaviour.

Stress monitoring & exposure control

Governor_Enabled

Enables the internal exposure control engine.

Governor_MaxTotalLots

Maximum total lots allowed to be open at the same time.

Governor_MaxLotsPerDirection

Maximum lots allowed per BUY or SELL direction.

Governor_MaxGridDepth

Maximum grid depth before stress limitation starts.

Governor_ESI_Warning / Critical / Lockdown

Stress index thresholds that regulate system behaviour.

Governor_MinLotModifier

Minimum allowed lot multiplier under high stress.

Protection behaviour

Governor_DynamicDepth

Enables automatic grid depth reduction during stress conditions.

Governor_MaxImbalanceRatio

Maximum allowed BUY/SELL exposure imbalance.

Governor_UpdateIntervalMs

Frequency of stress monitoring recalculation.