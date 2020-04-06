RSI Double Cross EA

RSI Double Cross Robot is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods.

The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions.

RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management, supports percentage-based position sizing, and automatically reverses positions when market direction changes.
The strategy is simple, transparent, and highly effective for traders who prefer clean logic and disciplined execution.

Key features:

  • Dual RSI crossover strategy

  • Volatility (ATR) flat market filter

  • Automatic position reversal

  • Built-in risk and money management

  • No grid, no martingale

  • Suitable for multiple currency pairs and timeframes

RSI Double Cross Robot is an excellent choice for traders who value reliability, clarity, and consistent market logic.


