Orderblock Footprint
- Indicadores
- Israr Hussain Shah
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
Advanced Orderblock Footprints & Absorption
Tagline: Combine Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with Order Flow Footprints to find high-probability reversals.
Overview:
Stop guessing which Order Blocks will hold. Orderblock Footprints takes standard Supply & Demand zones to the next level by looking inside the candles.
This indicator does not just draw boxes; it analyzes the statistical intensity of price moves (Z-Score) to identify valid Order Blocks. Once price returns to these zones, it uses multi-timeframe analysis (M5 data) to simulate Footprint Charts, detecting "Absorption" events where aggressive buyers or sellers are trapped.
Key Features:
-
🟦 Z-Score Order Blocks: Automatically draws high-probability Bullish and Bearish zones based on statistical momentum, reducing noise.
-
👣 Simulated Footprints: Uses lower timeframe (M5) tick volume to analyze buying and selling pressure inside the wicks of current candles.
-
🧽 Absorption Detection: specific alerts and labels (e.g., "▼ 15%") appear when the indicator detects trapped traders (e.g., aggressive buying in a wick that results in price closing lower).
-
📊 Volume Delta Logic: Visualizes the battle between bulls and bears directly on the chart without needing complex external tools.
-
🔔 Real-Time Alerts: Get notified immediately when a new Order Block forms or when an Absorption signal is confirmed.