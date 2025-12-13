Orderblock Footprint

Advanced Orderblock Footprints & Absorption

Tagline: Combine Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with Order Flow Footprints to find high-probability reversals.

Overview:

Stop guessing which Order Blocks will hold. Orderblock Footprints takes standard Supply & Demand zones to the next level by looking inside the candles.

This indicator does not just draw boxes; it analyzes the statistical intensity of price moves (Z-Score) to identify valid Order Blocks. Once price returns to these zones, it uses multi-timeframe analysis (M5 data) to simulate Footprint Charts, detecting "Absorption" events where aggressive buyers or sellers are trapped.

Key Features: