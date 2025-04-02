Analysis Professor

 FiboPivot Dashboard - Professional Pivot Point Indicator


🎯 What It Does
FiboPivot Dashboard is a powerful technical analysis tool that automatically calculates and displays Fibonacci-based pivot points on your chart. It identifies key support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action, helping traders anticipate potential price reversal points and breakout levels.

 📊 How to Use
1. **Install & Apply**: Simply attach the indicator to any chart (time frames below D1)
2. **Customize Appearance**: Adjust colors, line styles, and dashboard position to match your trading style
3. **Read the Signals**: 
   - Price above the pivot line indicates bullish sentiment
   - Price below the pivot line indicates bearish sentiment
   - Use resistance levels (R1, R2, R3) as potential profit targets
   - Use support levels (S1, S2, S3) as potential entry points or stop-loss levels

🎨 How the Dashboard Helps
The vertical dashboard provides instant market insights at a glance:

-Zone Identification: Clearly shows which zone the current price is in (Resistance 1-3, Pivot, or Support 1-3)
-Previous Session Data: Displays yesterday's high, low, open, and close prices for context
-Visual Color Coding: Each level has a distinct color for quick recognition
-Real-Time Updates: Dashboard updates automatically as price moves between zones
-Clean Interface**: Professional design that doesn't clutter your chart
 ✨ Key Features
- Automatic Fibonacci pivot point calculation
- Customizable colors and line styles
- Interactive dashboard with zone detection
- Works on all timeframes below daily
- Smart weekend gap handling
- Clean, professional appearance

🚀 Benefits for Traders
Save Time: No manual calculations needed
Make Better Decisions: Clear visual representation of key levels
Improve Risk Management: Easily identify support/resistance for stop-loss placement
Enhance Strategy: Perfect for day trading, scalping, and swing trading strategies

The FiboPivot Dashboard is more than just an indicator—it's a complete trading assistant that helps you navigate the markets with confidence!
