Trade Copier for VPS on MT4

MT4 Local Trade Copier

A file-based trade copying system for MetaTrader 4 that synchronizes trades between Master and Client terminals on the same computer or network.

Key Features

  • Master/Client Architecture: One Master terminal broadcasts trades, multiple Client terminals can receive and replicate them
  • File-Based Communication: Uses shared folder system for reliable inter-terminal communication
  • Flexible Lot Management: Copy exact lot sizes or use fixed lot sizes on client accounts
  • Customizable Copying: Choose whether to copy Stop Loss, Take Profit, comments, and magic numbers
  • All Order Types Supported: Market orders (Buy/Sell) and pending orders (Buy/Sell Stop/Limit)
  • Symbol Mapping: Automatically handles broker-specific symbol suffixes
  • Fast Scanning: Configurable scan interval (default 500ms) for near real-time copying
  • Persistent Mapping: Maintains Master-Client ticket relationships across sessions
  • Debug Mode: Optional alerts and detailed logging for troubleshooting

How It Works

  1. Master Mode: Monitors open orders and writes OPEN/CLOSE events to shared folder
  2. Client Mode: Reads event files and replicates trades on the client account
  3. Mapping File: Tracks which client orders correspond to master orders for synchronized closing

Perfect for traders managing multiple accounts, testing strategies across different brokers, or running parallel trading operations.


