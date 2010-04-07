Trade Copier for VPS on MT4

MT4 Local Trade Copier

A file-based trade copying system for MetaTrader 4 that synchronizes trades between Master and Client terminals on the same computer or network.

Key Features

Master/Client Architecture : One Master terminal broadcasts trades, multiple Client terminals can receive and replicate them

: One Master terminal broadcasts trades, multiple Client terminals can receive and replicate them File-Based Communication : Uses shared folder system for reliable inter-terminal communication

: Uses shared folder system for reliable inter-terminal communication Flexible Lot Management : Copy exact lot sizes or use fixed lot sizes on client accounts

: Copy exact lot sizes or use fixed lot sizes on client accounts Customizable Copying : Choose whether to copy Stop Loss, Take Profit, comments, and magic numbers

: Choose whether to copy Stop Loss, Take Profit, comments, and magic numbers All Order Types Supported : Market orders (Buy/Sell) and pending orders (Buy/Sell Stop/Limit)

: Market orders (Buy/Sell) and pending orders (Buy/Sell Stop/Limit) Symbol Mapping : Automatically handles broker-specific symbol suffixes

: Automatically handles broker-specific symbol suffixes Fast Scanning : Configurable scan interval (default 500ms) for near real-time copying

: Configurable scan interval (default 500ms) for near real-time copying Persistent Mapping : Maintains Master-Client ticket relationships across sessions

: Maintains Master-Client ticket relationships across sessions Debug Mode: Optional alerts and detailed logging for troubleshooting

How It Works

Master Mode: Monitors open orders and writes OPEN/CLOSE events to shared folder Client Mode: Reads event files and replicates trades on the client account Mapping File: Tracks which client orders correspond to master orders for synchronized closing

Perfect for traders managing multiple accounts, testing strategies across different brokers, or running parallel trading operations.