Trade Copier for VPS on MT4

MT4 Local Trade Copier

A file-based trade copying system for MetaTrader 4 that synchronizes trades between Master and Client terminals on the same computer or network.

Key Features

  • Master/Client Architecture: One Master terminal broadcasts trades, multiple Client terminals can receive and replicate them
  • File-Based Communication: Uses shared folder system for reliable inter-terminal communication
  • Flexible Lot Management: Copy exact lot sizes or use fixed lot sizes on client accounts
  • Customizable Copying: Choose whether to copy Stop Loss, Take Profit, comments, and magic numbers
  • All Order Types Supported: Market orders (Buy/Sell) and pending orders (Buy/Sell Stop/Limit)
  • Symbol Mapping: Automatically handles broker-specific symbol suffixes
  • Fast Scanning: Configurable scan interval (default 500ms) for near real-time copying
  • Persistent Mapping: Maintains Master-Client ticket relationships across sessions
  • Debug Mode: Optional alerts and detailed logging for troubleshooting

How It Works

  1. Master Mode: Monitors open orders and writes OPEN/CLOSE events to shared folder
  2. Client Mode: Reads event files and replicates trades on the client account
  3. Mapping File: Tracks which client orders correspond to master orders for synchronized closing

Perfect for traders managing multiple accounts, testing strategies across different brokers, or running parallel trading operations.


Market Monitor
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
ユーティリティ
Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4 Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center! Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. What Does This Indicator Do? Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual pa
DepoControl
Evgeniy Zhdan
ユーティリティ
DepoControl – Full Control Over the Deposit Closers   Expert Advisor controls the overall account status and closes ALL market orders on the account when certain conditions occur. The trading robot closes ALL orders on the account in the following cases (by profit): Close ALL orders by a total profit on the account   in monetary terms . For example, suppose that the settings specify that   positions should be closed when profit of 100 is reached. In this case, the Expert Advisor closes all mark
TradeWise EA
Mark Norada
ユーティリティ
TradeWise EA is a compact yet powerful tool loaded with robust features. It offers a 30-trades compounding challenge , Risk-Management, Performance Tracking, Break-Even Calculation, Automated SR Zones, Trailing Stop-loss by ATR or PIPS, Automatic Risk-to Reward Ratio based on Stop-loss, Easy Order Adjustments, Calculates Total Stop Loss and Take Profit, Automatic buy and sell orders on manually placed SR Zones, and more. These features are designed to cater to both scalpers and long-term traders
FX28 Trader
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
FX28 Trader Dashboardをご紹介します - あなたの究極のトレードマネージャー FX28 Trader Dashboardは、あなたの外国為替（Forex）取引を新たな高みに押し上げるために設計された包括的で直感的なトレードマネージャーです。経験豊富なトレーダーでも、まだ金融の旅を始めたばかりの方でも、この強力なツールは取引活動を効率化し、意思決定プロセスを向上させるために開発されました。 主な特徴： ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェース： FX28 Trader Dashboardは、あらゆるレベルのトレーダーに適したユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェースを備えています。さまざまな機能やツールを簡単にナビゲートし、わずか数クリックでトレードを完全にコントロールできます。 リアルタイムマーケットデータ： リアルタイムのマーケットデータフィードで先を見越してください。通貨ペア、トレンド、マーケットの変動に関する最新の情報を提供し、情報を元に自信を持ってトレードを実行できます。 高度なトレードアナリティクス： FX28 Trader Dashboardでは、高度なアナ
Chart Sync Manager MT4
Omar Alkassar
ユーティリティ
1 つのチャートで完全な制御を実現。 各チャートのオブジェクト、色、設定を個別に管理する時間を無駄にする必要はありません。     チャート同期マネージャーを 使用すると、     すべてのMetaTraderチャートを同期、コピー、制御します   たった 1 つのパネルといくつかのショートカットを使用して、瞬時に実行できます。 一度描いたら、どこでも更新。チャートをワンクリックで開閉。ワークスペースを整理整頓。     シンボルベースのオブジェクト管理 。重要な詳細を見逃すことはありません。     スプレッド表示、カウントダウンタイマー、ローソク足クローズアラートなど。 時間を節約し、エラーを減らし、よりスマートに取引します。 Chart Sync Manager インストールと入力ガイド EA に関する通知を受け取りたい場合は、URL (   http://www.betasoft.dev   ) MT4/MT5 ターミナル (スクリーンショットを参照) を追加します。 MT4バージョン https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/1484
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
ユーティリティ
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
TickChart
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Tick Chart — full-featured chart for MetaTrader 4. A utility for creating and working with a tick chart in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. You can create a tick chart that works exactly the same as a regular chart. You can apply indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts to the tick chart. You get a fully functional tick chart on which you can work just as well as on a regular chart. You can enable the output of the Ask price data. The data are generated in the form of the upper shadow of a tick bar. Fr
Stoploss Supporter
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
This tool monitors your current Expert Advisors and manages stop losses and take profits. You can customize which EAs and/or which currencies to monitor. It is primarily meant for EAs that you feel manage stop losses and/or take profits poorly. If you want this tool to be able to monitor manual trades, please use '0' (zero) as the magic number. Supports hidden stoploss and take profit Supports ATR-calculated dynamic stoploss Supports Breakeven for individual trades Supports Trailing stop Lower r
Smart EA Summary MT4
Abderrahmane Benali
ユーティリティ
Smart EA Summary MT4 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean. Click Here for MT5 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to  99  USD   with up
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
ユーティリティ
革新的な Trades Time Manager を使用して、取引ルーチンを簡単に管理できます。この強力なツールは、指定された時間に注文執行を自動化し、取引アプローチを変革します。 購入から注文の設定まで、すべて手動介入なしで、さまざまな取引アクションのためのパーソナライズされたタスク リストを作成します。 Trades Time Manager のインストールと入力ガイド EA に関する通知を受け取りたい場合は、MT4/MT5 ターミナルに URL を追加してください (スクリーンショットを参照)。 MT4のバージョン     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103716 MT5のバージョン     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103715 手動監視に別れを告げ、合理化された効率を採用します。直感的なインターフェイスにより、シンボル、約定時間、価格、ストップロス (SL)、テイクプロフィット (TP) ポイント、ロットサイズなどの正確なパラメーターを設定できます。 このツールの柔軟性は、市
Kakarot Ea
Pham Xuan Can
エキスパート
PROFITABLE HIGHER AND SAFER - Kakarot EA uses indicators combined with AI algorithm according to the principle of trend detection and trend matching. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Flexible command entry and exit - Works on all pairs, preferable to major USD pairs. - Support trade manual methods. - Provide effective bot management parameters at your own discretion to be able to bring a much higher profit. Help Manual Bot configu
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm IT
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
ユーティリティ
「一目均衡表」の専門的な使い方は、一目均衡表を正しく解釈してグラフを分析することです! はトレーダーが価格グラフ上の指定された点間の比率を素早く簡 単に測定できるようにするグラフィックプログラムです。この時間と価格の指標は、MT4 プラットフォームの一目の戦略に従って図表を分析するための基本的なツールです。この ツールを使用すると、 非常に短期間での価格波だけでなく、時間波の洞察に満ちた完全な 分析も可能になります。分析の実行に費やされる労力は、エクセルを使用して実行される 同様の測定および計算と比較して、何度も最小限に抑えられます。指標は、一目均衡表戦 略を使用するトレーダーの知識と経験、およびそれらの期待を考慮して設計されています。 提示されたツールは私たちの仕事の結果です。 指標のモジュール構造により、論理的な順序で分析を実行できます。このプロセスは過去 の波に関するデータを収集することから始まり、それが将来の市場の動きを計算するため の基礎となります。 計算で考慮されるデータは、予測の正確さにとって非常に重要です。 この操作は最小限に抑えられ、即座に測定値が得られます。 この測
Copy Trader MT4
Denis Luchinkin
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Copy Trader is a convenient and fast order copier for MetaTrader4. The EA performs the copying of orders from the server terminal to one or several client terminals. It monitors opening/closing, StopLoss and TakeProfit, and also pending orders. It uses a magic number for its orders, which allows to open other orders in the client terminal both manually and using other experts; It has a minimum of settings. Install the Expert Advisor in two terminals: Choose MODE - SERVER on the terminal to copy
Greedy Red
Mihails Babuskins
4.34 (29)
エキスパート
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
RSI Dashboard Multi Overbought Oversold Analyzer
Dominik Mandok
4.86 (7)
ユーティリティ
RSI Dashboard is a great tool for quickest possible analysis of multiple currency pairs  at the same time in terms of Oversold or Overbought . All displayed and used by indicator symbols are freely to choose and are specified using a space separated list in parameters you're able to analyze not only predetermined ones, but everything that your broker offers, also commodities, equities, indices, ones with prefixes, suffixes etc. There are 3 types of alerts: alert notifications in the MT4 termin
MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4 Dual Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
ユーティリティ
MT4/MT5 Dual Copier Pro: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Youtube Demonstration: https://youtu.be/auW00CG386o?si=Du2axdoBzTmUJ3yp Unlock the power of automated trade replication with Dual Copier Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Whether you are a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightning-fa
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm EN
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
ユーティリティ
「一目均衡表」の専門的な使い方は、一目均衡表を正しく解釈してグラフを分析することです! はトレーダーが価格グラフ上の指定された点間の比率を素早く簡 単に測定できるようにするグラフィックプログラムです。この時間と価格の指標は、MT4 プラットフォームの一目の戦略に従って図表を分析するための基本的なツールです。この ツールを使用すると、 非常に短期間での価格波だけでなく、時間波の洞察に満ちた完全な 分析も可能になります。分析の実行に費やされる労力は、エクセルを使用して実行される 同様の測定および計算と比較して、何度も最小限に抑えられます。指標は、一目均衡表戦 略を使用するトレーダーの知識と経験、およびそれらの期待を考慮して設計されています。 提示されたツールは私たちの仕事の結果です。 指標のモジュール構造により、論理的な順序で分析を実行できます。このプロセスは過去 の波に関するデータを収集することから始まり、それが将来の市場の動きを計算するため の基礎となります。 計算で考慮されるデータは、予測の正確さにとって非常に重要です。 この操作は最小限に抑えられ、即座に測定値が得られます。 この測
Simple Automatic TP SL And BE
Michal Herda
4.5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Program for automatic placement of stop loss and take profit orders. Values are calculated as points distance from open price. BreakEven option is also included. all options could be applied to BUY, SELL separately or together. Enter values ​​in points in the fields on the right side of the menu and press dedicated button to aplly your settings. If in doubt, The instruction is displayed in the tooltip.
FREE
BG Night Line
Boris Gulikov
エキスパート
BG Night Line is an advisor for trading in the Asian trading session. The trading strategy is based on the classic approach of returning the price to its average value. The standard trading indicators built into the terminal are used in the work. Due to the relatively large stop losses and the use of several averaging orders, it is not critical for the ADVISER to expand spreads with low liquidity, and there are no high requirements for fast execution of orders. The EA is designed for trading on
Smart Keys Sniper Entry
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
ユーティリティ
この 2 in 1 トレード マネージャーは、ローソク足のブレイクアウト取引に最適です。プルバック時に追加の指値注文を行うことで、取引のコストを平均化できます。これにより、すべてのポジションで最高の価格が得られ、勝利でより高い RR が得られます。リスクは、最後に閉じたローソク足の高さによって計算されます。取引アシスタント ボタンは、手動で発注されたすべての注文を管理するのに役立ちます。 任意の入力方法で使用します。価格アクションまたはインジケーター、およびあらゆる取引スタイルに対応。スキャルピング、日中取引、またはスイング取引。 特徴： 指値注文を使用してローソク足のブレイクアウトを取引します。 特別なコスト平均機能により、勝ちトレードの RR が増加します。 一度に受け付ける注文数を制限し、過剰取引を減らします。 ローソク足の時間枠ごとにリスクを計算し、ストップロスを設定するユニークな機能です。 テイクプロフィットを設定し、RRで部分利益を確保します。 ワンクリックでストップロスをエントリーに移動します。 ワンクリックで部分的なポジションをクローズします。 毎日の利益または損
King Box Thor
Nguyen Cong Hoan
エキスパート
The product has a great combination of pending orders and trends to help investors manage capital effectively. The bot does not have a martingale, so it is always safe of capital. Run the D1 timeframe pairs. The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - StopLoss  - Pips. Magic -  Number magic. TralllingStop  - ON/OFF Comment  - KING Tralling - pips
Rosy Pro Panel MT4
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Download DEMO here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759769   An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a qu
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
ユーティリティ
One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders Red SELL STOP button e
Chat Ai MT4
Indra Maulana
ユーティリティ
Friends, this tool does not work in backtesting and you must run it live. Chat Ai assistant a versatile and intelligent AI assistant Talk to the AI, get advice from it, give it orders Can be used in all charts, time frames, symbols, markets and... With a very simple interface This tool is an artificial intelligence assistant that you can chat with. You can give him different commands. for example: Tell him to open a buy order for you. Or tell him to close your sales deals Or tell it to change
Master Pullback Mr Beast
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
エキスパート
Master Pullback es un poderoso Asesor Experto (EA) diseñado por MR BEAST que implementa una estrategia de trading basada en retrocesos o "pullbacks" en el mercado de divisas. Este EA identifica oportunidades de trading cuando el precio de un activo se retrae temporalmente en la dirección opuesta a la tendencia principal, lo que permite captar movimientos de corrección antes de que el mercado reanude su tendencia original. La estrategia del Master Pullback está optimizada para operar en pares de
Canadian Taiga
Charbel Abboud
エキスパート
CANADIAN TAIGAは、ボラティリティーブレイクアウトとサポート/レジスタンスレベルのブレイクアウトの原則に基づいたトレンドフォロー型の取引システムを使用したプロフェッショナルポートフォリオEAです。すべてのカナダドルのペアで動作します。カナディアン・タイガの中核となる原理は、洗練されたヘッジモジュールを使用して、すべてのCADペアで取引機会を捉えることです。 CANADIAN TAIGAをダウンロードして、推奨されているようにすべてのカナダドルペアでテストしてみて、説明されているように意図されていることができない場合は、購入しないでください。主に最低時間枠（M5）で動作するため、モデリングの質の高さはあまり気にしないでください。 自動売買ボタンを無効にした状態でEAをチャート上で起動し、初期化後に自動売買を再度有効にするか、市場の時間外、できれば週末にチャート上で自動売買を有効にすることが非常に重要であり、強く推奨されます。なぜならば、EAは高速実行品質テストを行うために、初期化時に1回の迅速な単一取引（即時のオープンおよびクローズポジション）を実行する可能性があり、おそ
Spyder Equity Protection Stop
Sarvaddnya Pathrabe
ユーティリティ
Introducing Spyder Equity Protection EA: Your Shield in Forex Trading In the dynamic world of forex trading, protecting your hard-earned capital is paramount. That's where Spyder Equity Protection EA steps in - your reliable partner in safeguarding your trading account. ️ Total Peace of Mind : Spyder Equity Protection EA is designed to provide traders with unparalleled peace of mind. With its advanced equity protection mechanisms, you can set predefined loss levels, ensuring that your account
FREE
Aero Trade Panel New
Vratislav Tukal
ユーティリティ
This utility is for opening and closing orders. The panel shows the number of opened Sell/Buy orders, Sell/Buy profit, chart profit and account profit. You can close Sell orders, Buy orders, chart profit and account profit in one click. You can setup magic number for orders opened by this utility. Settings Base Lot size Use automatic TP and SL in your currency  - set for calc automatic TP and SL TP and SL  - in pips or your broker currency Take Profit  - pips/currency Stop Loss  - pips/currency
Trading Pal MT4
Tan Bao Shen Chen
ユーティリティ
Why choose Trading Pal EA: This is a EA utility that auto-manage your   positions ' Stop-Loss (SL) and Take-Profits (TP) dynamically. When opening a single   position , it is easy to set the SL and TP manually. But when dealing with multiple   positions , it can be very tedious or   overwhelming   to fill in so many SL and TP values consistently, especially in a short span of time, like in scalping. Over time and after many such trades, trading itself can become a chore. That is where this EA c
Daily Pips Target
Makarii Gubaydullin
ユーティリティ
デイリートレード結果を追跡するためのインフォーマー 私の  #1 トレードアシスタント をチェック: 66+ 機能、このツールを含む  |   質問があれば連絡  してください パネルの上部で、デイリー利益目標（ピップ単位）を設定します： 手動で値を入力； [+] と [-] ボタンを使用（変更ステップは設定で調整可能）； ダッシュボードは取引を2つのカテゴリに分類します： 現在のフローティング結果； クローズドトレードの合計； 最終結果は下部に表示されます：デイリー目標の達成または未達成、および超過または不足ピップ数。 インターフェースの折りたたみ 機能（左上隅）：折りたたまれたパネルは不要時にワークスペースを占有しません。 設定可能（3スクリーンショット）： 1) デフォルトの デイリー目標  （後でインターフェースから迅速に変更可能）； 2) 通知設定： デイリー目標達成時の通知を有効/無効； デイリー目標未達成時の通知を有効/無効； 目標チェック時間（デフォルトは23:50）； ターミナル通知を有効/無効； メール通知を有効/無効； モバイルデバイス通知を有効/無効；
