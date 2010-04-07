Trade Copier for VPS on MT4
- Утилиты
- Cj Elijah Garay
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
MT4 Local Trade Copier
A file-based trade copying system for MetaTrader 4 that synchronizes trades between Master and Client terminals on the same computer or network.
Key Features
- Master/Client Architecture: One Master terminal broadcasts trades, multiple Client terminals can receive and replicate them
- File-Based Communication: Uses shared folder system for reliable inter-terminal communication
- Flexible Lot Management: Copy exact lot sizes or use fixed lot sizes on client accounts
- Customizable Copying: Choose whether to copy Stop Loss, Take Profit, comments, and magic numbers
- All Order Types Supported: Market orders (Buy/Sell) and pending orders (Buy/Sell Stop/Limit)
- Symbol Mapping: Automatically handles broker-specific symbol suffixes
- Fast Scanning: Configurable scan interval (default 500ms) for near real-time copying
- Persistent Mapping: Maintains Master-Client ticket relationships across sessions
- Debug Mode: Optional alerts and detailed logging for troubleshooting
How It Works
- Master Mode: Monitors open orders and writes OPEN/CLOSE events to shared folder
- Client Mode: Reads event files and replicates trades on the client account
- Mapping File: Tracks which client orders correspond to master orders for synchronized closing
Perfect for traders managing multiple accounts, testing strategies across different brokers, or running parallel trading operations.